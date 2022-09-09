Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Australia
  4. Australian Stock Exchange
  5. Australia and New Zealand Banking Group Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ANZ   AU000000ANZ3

AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND BANKING GROUP LIMITED

(ANZ)
  Report
Delayed Australian Stock Exchange  -  07:10 09/09/2022 BST
23.02 AUD   +0.52%
09/09AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND BANKING : ANZ offers assistance package for customers impacted by New South Wales and Queensland storms
PU
09/09Australian lenders NAB, ANZ to raise home loan rates by 50 bps
RE
09/06European Natural Gas Prices Jump Amid Nord Stream 1 Halt, ANZ Bank Says
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Australia and New Zealand Banking : ANZ offers assistance package for customers impacted by New South Wales and Queensland storms

09/09/2022 | 11:30pm BST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

ANZ Regional Executive NSW and Queensland, Mr Hamish Davidson, said: "The storms and flooding are having a dramatic impact on people in the northern regions of NSW and some parts of southern Queensland. We understand some of our customers may need assistance from ANZ to get them through this difficult period."

ANZ customers who are affected by storms and flooding are encouraged to approach their local ANZ branch as soon as practical to discuss the impact on their business or personal circumstances. ANZ will offer to:

• suspend repayments on all loans for three months

• waive fees associated with restructuring business loans considered necessary due to storm and flooding impacts • waive early withdrawal costs for term deposits

• consider temporary adjustments to customer lending limits including credit cards to assist them to cope financially with unexpected costs arising from the storms and flooding

• waive fees associated with replacement of damaged business EFTPOS/credit card terminals.

"We are committed to helping our local communities, and trust these measures will provide some relief for individuals and businesses in these areas that have been affected by the extreme weather conditions," Mr Davidson said.

All ANZ branches in the NSW northern area including Lismore, Casino and Murwillumbah and in southern Queensland are currently operating as usual and able to assist impacted customers with accessing the ANZ assistance package.

Customers who wish to take advantage of the assistance measures should approach their local ANZ branch or contact ANZ's National Customer Service Centre on 13 13 14 to discuss the impact of the storms and flooding on their business or personal circumstances.

View PDF

Disclaimer

ANZ - Australia & New Zealand Banking Group Ltd. published this content on 09 September 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 September 2022 22:29:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND BANKING GROUP LIMITED
09/09AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND BANKING : ANZ offers assistance package for customers impacted b..
PU
09/09Australian lenders NAB, ANZ to raise home loan rates by 50 bps
RE
09/06European Natural Gas Prices Jump Amid Nord Stream 1 Halt, ANZ Bank Says
MT
09/05Australia job ads rise 2.0% in August as demand resilient
RE
09/02AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND BANKING : ANZ in Sustainability Club Loan first for Geely Auto
PU
09/01Australia's property downturn puts home buyers in double mortgage bind
RE
08/30Tokenized Carbon Exchange Can Lead to Market Efficiency, ANZ Chairman Says
DJ
08/30AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND BANKING : ANZ 2022 Half Year Results – Chief Financial Off..
PU
08/29Australian Financial Services Regulatory Update
AQ
08/17TRANSCRIPT : Shayne Elliott with Neil Breen – 4BC Drive
PU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND BANKING GROUP LIMITED
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 18 309 M 12 526 M 10 818 M
Net income 2022 6 529 M 4 467 M 3 858 M
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 10,4x
Yield 2022 6,20%
Capitalization 68 727 M 47 019 M 40 606 M
Capi. / Sales 2022 3,75x
Capi. / Sales 2023 3,50x
Nbr of Employees 39 529
Free-Float -
Chart AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND BANKING GROUP LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Australia and New Zealand Banking Group Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND BANKING GROUP LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 16
Last Close Price 23,02 AUD
Average target price 26,12 AUD
Spread / Average Target 13,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Shayne Cary Elliott Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Farhan Faruqui Chief Financial Officer
Paul Dominic O'Sullivan Chairman
Gerard Florian Group Executive-Technology
Michael Liarakos Chief Compliance Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND BANKING GROUP LIMITED-16.09%46 142
AGRICULTURAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED-7.84%139 533
PT BANK CENTRAL ASIA TBK14.73%69 084
POSTAL SAVINGS BANK OF CHINA CO., LTD.-15.17%58 233
INDUSTRIAL BANK CO., LTD.-8.72%50 792
QATAR NATIONAL BANK (Q.P.S.C.)-3.42%49 474