Australia and New Zealand Banking : ANZ offers assistance package for customers impacted by New South Wales and Queensland storms

ANZ Regional Executive NSW and Queensland, Mr Hamish Davidson, said: "The storms and flooding are having a dramatic impact on people in the northern regions of NSW and some parts of southern Queensland. We understand some of our customers may need assistance from ANZ to get them through this difficult period."

ANZ customers who are affected by storms and flooding are encouraged to approach their local ANZ branch as soon as practical to discuss the impact on their business or personal circumstances. ANZ will offer to:

• suspend repayments on all loans for three months

• waive fees associated with restructuring business loans considered necessary due to storm and flooding impacts • waive early withdrawal costs for term deposits

• consider temporary adjustments to customer lending limits including credit cards to assist them to cope financially with unexpected costs arising from the storms and flooding

• waive fees associated with replacement of damaged business EFTPOS/credit card terminals.

"We are committed to helping our local communities, and trust these measures will provide some relief for individuals and businesses in these areas that have been affected by the extreme weather conditions," Mr Davidson said.

All ANZ branches in the NSW northern area including Lismore, Casino and Murwillumbah and in southern Queensland are currently operating as usual and able to assist impacted customers with accessing the ANZ assistance package.

Customers who wish to take advantage of the assistance measures should approach their local ANZ branch or contact ANZ's National Customer Service Centre on 13 13 14 to discuss the impact of the storms and flooding on their business or personal circumstances.

