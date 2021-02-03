Australia and New Zealand Banking : ANZ provides bushfire relief package for Perth and surrounding areas

People's safety is the immediate focus, however when it is appropriate ANZ would encourage customers affected by the fires to contact the bank to discuss how they can access measures in the financial relief package, including:

Pausing payments for up to three months on home loans, credit cards, personal loans and some business loans (we may still charge you interest during that period)

Temporary interest rate reductions on lending for customers experiencing extreme financial distress

Waiving fees for restructuring business loans

Waiving fees for accessing term deposits early

ANZ General Manager Western Australia, Kathleen Jahour said: 'These fires have already destroyed dozens of homes and safety remains the number one priority for those in the path of these fires, including the brave firefighters who put so much on the line to protect us.

'At the appropriate time, when people shift their focus to recovering and rebuilding, we hope these relief measures help our customers as they deal with this devastating experience.'

ANZ customers affected by bushfires in a disaster-declared area are encouraged to visit their local branch if they are able, or to contact their relationship manager to discuss the impact on their business or personal circumstances.

Customers can also contact ANZ's dedicated financial hardship team on 1800 149 549 or at anz.com.au/support/natural-disaster-support/

Customers with ANZ Home and Contents Insurance may be eligible for emergency funds and temporary accommodation.

To lodge an insurance claim, customers can call 13 16 14 or visit anz.com/insuranceclaims