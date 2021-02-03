Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Australian Stock Exchange  >  Australia and New Zealand Banking Group Limited    ANZ   AU000000ANZ3

AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND BANKING GROUP LIMITED

(ANZ)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Australia and New Zealand Banking : ANZ provides bushfire relief package for Perth and surrounding areas

02/03/2021 | 02:26am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

People's safety is the immediate focus, however when it is appropriate ANZ would encourage customers affected by the fires to contact the bank to discuss how they can access measures in the financial relief package, including:

  • Pausing payments for up to three months on home loans, credit cards, personal loans and some business loans (we may still charge you interest during that period)
  • Temporary interest rate reductions on lending for customers experiencing extreme financial distress
  • Waiving fees for restructuring business loans
  • Waiving fees for accessing term deposits early

ANZ General Manager Western Australia, Kathleen Jahour said: 'These fires have already destroyed dozens of homes and safety remains the number one priority for those in the path of these fires, including the brave firefighters who put so much on the line to protect us.

'At the appropriate time, when people shift their focus to recovering and rebuilding, we hope these relief measures help our customers as they deal with this devastating experience.'

ANZ customers affected by bushfires in a disaster-declared area are encouraged to visit their local branch if they are able, or to contact their relationship manager to discuss the impact on their business or personal circumstances.

Customers can also contact ANZ's dedicated financial hardship team on 1800 149 549 or at anz.com.au/support/natural-disaster-support/

Customers with ANZ Home and Contents Insurance may be eligible for emergency funds and temporary accommodation.

To lodge an insurance claim, customers can call 13 16 14 or visit anz.com/insuranceclaims

Disclaimer

ANZ - Australia & New Zealand Banking Group Ltd. published this content on 03 February 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 February 2021 07:25:00 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND BANKING GROUP LIMITED
02:26aAUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND BANKING : ANZ provides bushfire relief package for Per..
PU
01:05aAustralia shares end higher as RBA reaffirms dovish policy stance
RE
02/01AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND BANKING : Consumer confidence consolidates
PU
01/31AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND BANKING : Job Ads rise for eighth consecutive month
PU
01/31AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND BANKING : REFILE--Australia Jan job ads rise to near 2..
RE
01/26AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND BANKING : ANZ Names Acting CFO
MT
01/26AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND BANKING : Confidence in economic conditions surges
PU
01/26AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND BANKING : Shane Buggle appointed Acting Chief Financia..
PU
01/25New Zealand shares fall most in a week; Australia closed
RE
01/20Tower Bersama Shares Jump 7% on $300 Million Bond Issuance
MT
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 17 713 M 13 485 M 13 485 M
Net income 2021 4 916 M 3 743 M 3 743 M
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 14,2x
Yield 2021 4,21%
Capitalization 68 790 M 52 189 M 52 371 M
Capi. / Sales 2021 3,88x
Capi. / Sales 2022 3,85x
Nbr of Employees 37 506
Free-Float 99,8%
Chart AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND BANKING GROUP LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Australia and New Zealand Banking Group Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND BANKING GROUP LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 15
Average target price 25,14 AUD
Last Close Price 24,35 AUD
Spread / Highest target 15,0%
Spread / Average Target 3,25%
Spread / Lowest Target -19,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Shayne Cary Elliott Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Paul Dominic O'Sullivan Chairman
Michelle Jablko Chief Financial Officer
Gerard Florian Group Executive-Technology
Paula Jane Dwyer Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND BANKING GROUP LIMITED7.27%52 189
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.2.01%395 263
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED-2.39%269 691
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION-1.15%259 178
CHINA MERCHANTS BANK CO.. LTD.19.23%203 112
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION-0.17%192 054
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ