    ANZ   AU000000ANZ3

AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND BANKING GROUP LIMITED

(ANZ)
Australia and New Zealand Banking : ANZ steps up to once again help Australians impacted by COVID-19 lockdowns

07/17/2021 | 03:57am EDT
ANZ Chief Executive Officer Shayne Elliott said: 'We know this is a challenging time for many people in these current lockdowns and we understand our customers will likely need some financial assistance.

'We are ready to step up and help our customers again. We have an experienced team and a range of financial support measures for a variety of situations, as we know each customer's circumstances are different,' Mr Elliott said.

'Anyone who feels they might need some help should get in touch with ANZ to discuss their situation so we can understand how we can help. We know from experience that supporting each other is the best way to get through this and ANZ will do its part.'

ANZ business customers can apply for access to a range of financial relief measures in addition to ongoing hardship support. Key details include:

  • Available to all business customers with business lending of less than $3m and a turnover of less than $5m (entity level)
  • Available to those with repayments up to date or engaged in a payment program with the bank
  • Up to 60 days repayment 'deferral' on Australian business loans
  • Merchant terminal rental fees waived for a period of three months
  • Access to funds held in Business Notice Term Deposit and Farm Management Deposit accounts, without notice periods or break fees applying

ANZ retail customers experiencing a new financial hardship may also be eligible for a range of support measures, including temporarily reduced or paused home loan payments with arrears capitalised at the end of the assistance period.

All customers who need assistance should contact ANZ to discuss their specific needs. More information, including contact details can be found at anz.com/covid-19

Disclaimer

ANZ - Australia & New Zealand Banking Group Ltd. published this content on 17 July 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 July 2021 07:56:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
