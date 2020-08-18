Log in
AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND BANKING GROUP LIMITED    ANZ   AU000000ANZ3

AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND BANKING GROUP LIMITED

(ANZ)
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryNewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Australia and New Zealand Banking : ANZ to pay interim dividend, posts quarterly cash profit of $1.1 bln

08/18/2020 | 05:53pm EDT

Aug 19 (Reuters) - Australia and New Zealand Banking Group Ltd said on Wednesday it would pay an interim dividend to its shareholders, following a build-up in its capital strength and fresh regulatory guidance.

Australia's No. 4 lender by market value said it would pay an interim dividend of 25 Australian cents per share, compared to 80 Australian cents in the same period last year.

The lender had deferred a decision on the payout in April citing economic uncertainty.

ANZ also reported a third-quarter cash profit from continuing operations of A$1.50 billion ($1.09 billion). ($1 = 1.3812 Australian dollars) (Reporting by Rashmi Ashok and Shriya Ramakrishnan in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)

Financials
Sales 2020 18 054 M 13 065 M 13 065 M
Net income 2020 3 704 M 2 680 M 2 680 M
Net Debt 2020 - - -
P/E ratio 2020 14,0x
Yield 2020 2,62%
Capitalization 51 159 M 36 999 M 37 021 M
Capi. / Sales 2020 2,83x
Capi. / Sales 2021 2,75x
Nbr of Employees 37 834
Free-Float 99,7%
Chart AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND BANKING GROUP LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Australia and New Zealand Banking Group Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND BANKING GROUP LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 15
Average target price 21,07 AUD
Last Close Price 18,07 AUD
Spread / Highest target 45,0%
Spread / Average Target 16,6%
Spread / Lowest Target -31,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Shayne Cary Elliott Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
David M. Gonski Chairman
Michelle Jablko Chief Financial Officer
Gerard Florian Group Executive-Technology
Paula Jane Dwyer Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND BANKING GROUP LIMITED-26.63%37 267
AGRICULTURAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED-17.78%163 069
POSTAL SAVINGS BANK OF CHINA CO., LTD.-17.17%57 935
PT BANK CENTRAL ASIA TBK-4.86%53 031
QATAR NATIONAL BANK (Q.P.S.C.)-10.05%46 937
SHANGHAI PUDONG DEVELOPMENT BANK CO., LTD-13.58%45 896
