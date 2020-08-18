Australia and New Zealand Banking : ANZ to pay interim dividend, posts quarterly cash profit of $1.1 bln

Aug 19 (Reuters) - Australia and New Zealand Banking Group
Ltd said on Wednesday it would pay an interim dividend
to its shareholders, following a build-up in its capital
strength and fresh regulatory guidance.
Australia's No. 4 lender by market value said it would pay
an interim dividend of 25 Australian cents per share, compared
to 80 Australian cents in the same period last year.
The lender had deferred a decision on the payout in April
citing economic uncertainty.
ANZ also reported a third-quarter cash profit from
continuing operations of A$1.50 billion ($1.09 billion).
($1 = 1.3812 Australian dollars)
