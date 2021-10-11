Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Australia
  4. Australian Stock Exchange
  5. Australia and New Zealand Banking Group Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ANZ   AU000000ANZ3

AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND BANKING GROUP LIMITED

(ANZ)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Australia and New Zealand Banking : ANZ welcomes NSW Government's SME summer stock guarantee

10/11/2021 | 04:42pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

The NSW Government's SME summer stock guarantee scheme enables SMEs with up to $50 million in turnover to access grants of up to $20,000 should restrictions change and they are unable to trade, leading to perishable and non-perishable goods going to waste.

ANZ Group Executive, Australia Retail & Commercial, Mark Hand said: "The NSW Government's support for businesses to invest in stock will provide them with confidence as they prepare for a busy festive season and summer holiday period.

"The policy comes at a crucial time as businesses plan for the Christmas and New Year period, which provides up to 50 per cent of annual turnover for some small business in the retail and hospitality sectors.

"Small and medium sized businesses are key drivers of the Australian economy and we look forward to working with our customers, in light of this policy, to help them plan for the future with certainty."

ANZ provides support for its small and medium sized business customers impacted by COVID-19 through a range of financial relief and hardship measures. In addition, we are supporting small businesses with specific initiatives, including:

  • Extending 30-year small business loan terms to borrowings of up to $3 million; and,
  • Launched 'GoBiz', our online unsecured lending portal that can provide funding in as little as two business days.

This commitment from the NSW Government comes after the Federal Government recently announced it had expanded its Small and Medium Enterprise loan guarantee scheme, enabling more businesses access to loans at reduced rates.

Download PDF

Disclaimer

ANZ - Australia & New Zealand Banking Group Ltd. published this content on 12 October 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 October 2021 20:41:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND BANKING GROUP LIMITED
04:42pAUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND BANKING : ANZ welcomes NSW Government's SME summer stock guarant..
PU
10/10AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND BANKING : CFO Starts in Role
MT
10/10AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND BANKING : Farhan Faruqui commences as Chief Financial Officer
PU
10/08WESTPAC BANKING : Receives Competition Watchdog's Data Recipient Accreditation
MT
10/08AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND BANKING : Customers Unable to Access Australia And New Zealand B..
MT
10/07AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND BANKING : ANZ to launch instalment payments for Visa credit card..
PU
10/07AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND BANKING : Appendix 3G
PU
10/07Shareholders push for Australia's banks to stop fossil fuel funding
RE
10/07AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND BANKING : ANZ welcomes first investment by the Australian Busine..
PU
10/05AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND BANKING : Simon Ireland appointed as MD, International
PU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND BANKING GROUP LIMITED
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2021 17 387 M 12 779 M 12 779 M
Net income 2021 6 145 M 4 516 M 4 516 M
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 13,5x
Yield 2021 4,97%
Capitalization 78 422 M 57 769 M 57 640 M
Capi. / Sales 2021 4,51x
Capi. / Sales 2022 4,33x
Nbr of Employees 37 844
Free-Float -
Chart AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND BANKING GROUP LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Australia and New Zealand Banking Group Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND BANKING GROUP LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 14
Last Close Price 28,09 AUD
Average target price 29,75 AUD
Spread / Average Target 5,91%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Shayne Cary Elliott Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Shane Buggle Chief Financial Officer
Paul Dominic O'Sullivan Chairman
Gerard Florian Group Executive-Technology
Michael Liarakos Chief Compliance Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND BANKING GROUP LIMITED23.74%57 081
AGRICULTURAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED-5.63%146 647
PT BANK CENTRAL ASIA TBK7.16%63 220
POSTAL SAVINGS BANK OF CHINA CO., LTD.20.55%57 628
PING AN BANK CO., LTD.0.31%56 136
QATAR NATIONAL BANK (Q.P.S.C.)9.37%49 216