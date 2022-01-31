Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  Australia
  Australian Stock Exchange
  Australia and New Zealand Banking Group Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ANZ   AU000000ANZ3

AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND BANKING GROUP LIMITED

(ANZ)
  Report
Summary 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Australia and New Zealand Banking : ANZ welcomes NSW small business support

01/31/2022 | 02:49am EST
Under the scheme, businesses can apply to be reimbursed for Rapid Antigen Tests as well as financial assistance for those businesses whose turnover has been impacted by 40 per cent in the month of January.

The state government has also announced the extension of the Commercial Landlord Hardship Grant, which will help eligible landlords continue to provide rental relief for small retail and commercial tenants during this time.

ANZ Managing Director Commercial and Private Banking Isaac Rankin said: "As small to medium (SMEs) sized businesses are continuing to navigate the current challenging COVID environment, much-needed support packages help provide them with more certainty to keep their staff safe and continue operating.

"Many businesses are grappling with staffing and supply chain disruptions and recent spending data indicates a decrease in consumer activity.

"SMEs play a critical role in the Australian economy and their success is vital. Easy and simple access to finance will help drive investment and create jobs."

Mr Rankin said ANZ continues to help small to medium sized businesses with their banking needs during this time.

ANZ is the only bank with a digital application process, Go Biz, for existing and new customers seeking the Federal government's guaranteed loan scheme. if approved, funds can be in our customer's account within two business days.

Disclaimer

ANZ - Australia & New Zealand Banking Group Ltd. published this content on 31 January 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 31 January 2022 07:48:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
