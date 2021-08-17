Australia and New Zealand Banking : APS 330 Pillar 3 Disclosure at 30 June 2021

This has been approved for distribution by ANZ's Continuous Disclosure Committee.

Australia and New Zealand Banking Group Limited (ANZ) today releases its APS 330 Pillar 3 Disclosure at 30 June 2021.

This document has been prepared by Australia and New Zealand Banking Group Limited (ANZ) to meet its disclosure obligations under the Australian Prudential Regulation Authority (APRA) ADI Prudential Standard (APS) 330: Public Disclosure.

ANZ Basel III Pillar 3 Disclosure June 2021 Table 3 Capital adequacy - Capital Ratios and Risk Weighted Assets1 Jun 21 Mar 21 Dec 20 Risk Weighted Assets (RWA) $M $M $M Subject to Advanced Internal Rating Based (IRB) approach Corporate 137,358 135,713 132,872 Sovereign 8,657 7,750 7,856 Bank 9,231 10,092 10,893 Residential Mortgage 110,505 110,206 111,842 Qualifying Revolving Retail 3,618 3,678 4,008 Other Retail 20,464 20,693 21,391 Credit risk weighted assets subject to Advanced IRB approach 289,833 288,132 288,862 Credit Risk Specialised Lending exposures subject to slotting approach1 36,423 36,476 38,637 Subject to Standardised approach Corporate 5,791 6,388 10,072 Sovereign 35 76 156 Residential Mortgage 199 203 203 Other Retail 19 23 27 Credit risk weighted assets subject to Standardised approach 6,044 6,690 10,458 Credit Valuation Adjustment and Qualifying Central Counterparties 3,636 4,281 5,724 Credit risk weighted assets relating to securitisation exposures 2,131 2,220 2,190 Other assets 4,146 4,063 4,351 Total credit risk weighted assets 342,213 341,862 350,222 Market risk weighted assets 7,666 8,955 10,215 Operational risk weighted assets 47,383 47,199 47,372 Interest rate risk in the banking book (IRRBB) risk weighted assets 14,948 10,150 14,202 Total Risk Weighted Assets 412,210 408,166 422,011 Capital ratios (%) Jun 21 Mar 21 Dec 20 Level 2 Common Equity Tier 1 capital ratio 12.2% 12.4% 11.7% Level 2 Tier 1 capital ratio 14.1% 14.3% 13.5% Level 2 Total capital ratio 18.1% 18.3% 17.3% Basel III APRA level 2 CET1 Jun 21 Mar 21 Dec 20 Common Equity Tier 1 Capital 50,245 50,786 49,334 Total Risk Weighted Assets 412,210 408,166 422,011 Common Equity Tier 1 capital ratio 12.2% 12.4% 11.7% Basel III APRA level 1 Extended licensed entity CET1 Jun 21 Mar 21 Dec 20 Common Equity Tier 1 Capital 45,424 45,854 44,353 Total Risk Weighted Assets 377,876 374,939 384,857 Common Equity Tier 1 capital ratio 12.0% 12.2% 11.5%

Credit Risk Weighted Assets (CRWA)

Total Credit RWA marginally increased by $0.4 billion (0.1%) from March 2021 to $342.2 billion at June 2021. The increase from lending growth in the Institutional division and foreign exchange movements were offset by a reduction in derivative exposure reducing CVA RWA and Credit RWA.

Market Risk, Operational Risk and IRRBB Risk Weighted Assets (RWA)

Traded Market Risk RWA decreased $1.3 billion over the quarter due to reduction in 10d VaR.

IRRBB RWA increased $4.8 billion due to a deterioration in Embedded Gains combined with an increase in Repricing and Yield Curve Risk.

1 Specialised Lending exposures subject to supervisory slotting approach are those where the main servicing and repayment is from the asset being financed, and includes specified commercial property development/investment lending and project finance.

