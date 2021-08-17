Australia and New Zealand Banking : APS 330 Pillar 3 Disclosure at 30 June 2021

This document has been prepared by Australia and New Zealand Banking Group Limited (ANZ) to meet its disclosure obligations under the Australian Prudential Regulation Authority (APRA) ADI Prudential Standard (APS) 330: Public Disclosure.
ANZ Basel III Pillar 3 Disclosure
June 2021
Table 3
Capital adequacy - Capital Ratios and Risk Weighted Assets1
Jun 21
Mar 21
Dec 20
Risk Weighted Assets (RWA)
$M
$M
$M
Subject to Advanced Internal Rating Based (IRB) approach
Corporate
137,358
135,713
132,872
Sovereign
8,657
7,750
7,856
Bank
9,231
10,092
10,893
Residential Mortgage
110,505
110,206
111,842
Qualifying Revolving Retail
3,618
3,678
4,008
Other Retail
20,464
20,693
21,391
Credit risk weighted assets subject to Advanced IRB approach
289,833
288,132
288,862
Credit Risk Specialised Lending exposures subject to slotting approach1
36,423
36,476
38,637
Subject to Standardised approach
Corporate
5,791
6,388
10,072
Sovereign
35
76
156
Residential Mortgage
199
203
203
Other Retail
19
23
27
Credit risk weighted assets subject to Standardised approach
6,044
6,690
10,458
Credit Valuation Adjustment and Qualifying Central Counterparties
3,636
4,281
5,724
Credit risk weighted assets relating to securitisation exposures
2,131
2,220
2,190
Other assets
4,146
4,063
4,351
Total credit risk weighted assets
342,213
341,862
350,222
Market risk weighted assets
7,666
8,955
10,215
Operational risk weighted assets
47,383
47,199
47,372
Interest rate risk in the banking book (IRRBB) risk weighted assets
14,948
10,150
14,202
Total Risk Weighted Assets
412,210
408,166
422,011
Capital ratios (%)
Jun 21
Mar 21
Dec 20
Level 2 Common Equity Tier 1 capital ratio
12.2%
12.4%
11.7%
Level 2 Tier 1 capital ratio
14.1%
14.3%
13.5%
Level 2 Total capital ratio
18.1%
18.3%
17.3%
Basel III APRA level 2 CET1
Jun 21
Mar 21
Dec 20
Common Equity Tier 1 Capital
50,245
50,786
49,334
Total Risk Weighted Assets
412,210
408,166
422,011
Common Equity Tier 1 capital ratio
12.2%
12.4%
11.7%
Basel III APRA level 1 Extended licensed entity CET1
Jun 21
Mar 21
Dec 20
Common Equity Tier 1 Capital
45,424
45,854
44,353
Total Risk Weighted Assets
377,876
374,939
384,857
Common Equity Tier 1 capital ratio
12.0%
12.2%
11.5%
Credit Risk Weighted Assets (CRWA)
Total Credit RWA marginally increased by $0.4 billion (0.1%) from March 2021 to $342.2 billion at June 2021. The increase from lending growth in the Institutional division and foreign exchange movements were offset by a reduction in derivative exposure reducing CVA RWA and Credit RWA.
Market Risk, Operational Risk and IRRBB Risk Weighted Assets (RWA)
Traded Market Risk RWA decreased $1.3 billion over the quarter due to reduction in 10d VaR.
IRRBB RWA increased $4.8 billion due to a deterioration in Embedded Gains combined with an increase in Repricing and Yield Curve Risk.
1 Specialised Lending exposures subject to supervisory slotting approach are those where the main servicing and repayment is from the asset being financed, and includes specified commercial property development/investment lending and project finance.
ANZ Basel III Pillar 3 Disclosure
June 2021
Table 4 Credit risk exposures
Exposure at Default in Table 4 represents credit exposure net of offsets for credit risk mitigation such as guarantees, credit derivatives, netting and financial collateral. It includes Advanced IRB, Specialised Lending and Standardised exposures, however does not include Securitisation, Equities or Other Assets exposures.
Table 4(a) part (i): Period end and average Exposure at Default 2
Jun 21
Risk
Exposure at
Average
Individual
Write-offs
Weighted
Default
Exposure at
provision
for three
Assets
Default for
charge for
months
Advanced IRB approach
$M
$M
three months
three months
$M
$M
$M
Corporate
137,358
277,824
274,286
(30)
37
Sovereign
8,657
261,545
244,684
-
-
Bank
9,231
32,360
33,881
-
-
Residential Mortgage
110,505
408,441
406,996
7
10
Qualifying Revolving Retail
3,618
13,997
14,061
14
27
Other Retail
20,464
30,431
30,660
28
53
Total Advanced IRB approach
289,833
1,024,598
1,004,568
19
127
Specialised Lending
36,423
44,313
43,908
-
-
Standardised approach
Corporate
5,791
5,808
6,127
2
2
Sovereign
35
35
52
-
-
Residential Mortgage
199
421
422
-
-
Other Retail
19
19
21
-
-
Total Standardised approach
6,044
6,283
6,622
2
2
Credit Valuation Adjustment and
Qualifying Central Counterparties
3,636
9,672
9,932
-
-
Total
335,936
1,084,866
1,065,030
21
129
2 Average Exposure at Default for quarter is calculated as the simple average of the balances at the start and the end of each three month period.
