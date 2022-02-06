Australia and New Zealand Banking : APS 330 Pillar 3 Disclosure at 31 December 2021
7 February 2022
APS 330 Pillar 3 Disclosure at 31 December 2021
Australia and New Zealand Banking Group Limited (ANZ) today releases its APS 330 Pillar 3 Disclosure at 31 December 2021.
This has been approved for distribution by ANZ's Continuous Disclosure Committee.
2021
BASEL III PILLAR
3 DISCLOSURE
AS AT 31 DECEMBER 2021
APS330: PUBLIC DISCLOSURE
This document has been prepared by Australia and New Zealand Banking Group Limited (ANZ) to meet its disclosure obligations under the Australian Prudential Regulation Authority (APRA) ADI Prudential Standard (APS) 330: Public Disclosure.
Table 3
Capital adequacy - Capital Ratios and Risk Weighted Assets1
Dec 21
Sep 21
Jun 21
Risk Weighted Assets (RWA)
$M
$M
$M
Subject to Advanced Internal Rating Based (IRB) approach
Corporate
142,829
136,298
137,358
Sovereign
10,085
9,893
8,657
Bank
9,810
9,118
9,231
Residential Mortgage
111,190
110,622
110,505
Qualifying Revolving Retail
3,598
3,723
3,618
Other Retail
19,063
19,660
20,464
Credit risk weighted assets subject to Advanced IRB approach
296,575
289,314
289,833
Credit Risk Specialised Lending exposures subject to slotting
approach1
37,566
36,977
36,423
Subject to Standardised approach
Corporate
7,263
6,632
5,791
Sovereign
255
27
35
Residential Mortgage
199
203
199
Other Retail
15
17
19
Credit risk weighted assets subject to Standardised approach
7,732
6,879
6,044
Credit Valuation Adjustment and Qualifying Central Counterparties
2,909
3,270
3,636
Credit risk weighted assets relating to securitisation exposures
2,037
2,056
2,131
Other assets
4,028
4,002
4,146
Total credit risk weighted assets
350,847
342,498
342,213
Market risk weighted assets
7,948
7,127
7,666
Operational risk weighted assets
48,253
48,425
47,383
Interest rate risk in the banking book (IRRBB) risk weighted assets
23,876
18,036
14,948
Total Risk Weighted Assets
430,924
416,086
412,210
Capital ratios (%)
Dec 21
Sep 21
Jun 21
Level 2 Common Equity Tier 1 capital ratio
11.6%
12.3%
12.2%
Level 2 Tier 1 capital ratio
13.5%
14.3%
14.1%
Level 2 Total capital ratio
17.4%
18.4%
18.1%
Basel III APRA level 2 CET1
Dec 21
Sep 21
Jun 21
Common Equity Tier 1 Capital
50,186
51,359
50,245
Total Risk Weighted Assets
430,924
416,086
412,210
Common Equity Tier 1 capital ratio
11.6%
12.3%
12.2%
Basel III APRA level 1 Extended licensed entity CET1
Dec 21
Sep 21
Jun 21
Common Equity Tier 1 Capital
44,101
45,555
45,424
Total Risk Weighted Assets
393,522
379,387
377,876
Common Equity Tier 1 capital ratio
11.2%
12.0%
12.0%
Credit Risk Weighted Assets (CRWA)
Total Credit RWA increased by $8.3 billion (+2.4%) from September 2021 to $350.8 billion at December 2021. The increase was mainly in the Corporate asset class, driven by lending growth in the Institutional business.
Market Risk, Operational Risk and IRRBB Risk Weighted Assets (RWA)
IRRBB RWA increased by $5.8 billion over the quarter due to a decline in IToC Embedded Gains.
1 Specialised Lending exposures subject to supervisory slotting approach are those where the main servicing and repayment is from the asset being financed and includes specified commercial property development/investment lending and project finance.
2
ANZ Basel III Pillar 3 Disclosure
December 2021
Table 4 Credit risk exposures
Exposure at Default in Table 4 represents credit exposure net of offsets for credit risk mitigation such as guarantees, credit derivatives, netting and financial collateral. It includes Advanced IRB, Specialised Lending and Standardised exposures, however does not include Securitisation, Equities or Other Assets exposures.
Table 4(a) part (i): Period end and average Exposure at Default 2
Dec 21
Advanced IRB approach
Risk
Exposure at
Average
Individual
Write-offs
Weighted
Default
Exposure at
provision
for three
Assets
$M
Default for
charge for
months
$M
three months
three months
$M
$M
$M
Corporate
142,829
300,272
294,101
(2)
14
Sovereign
10,085
274,244
260,849
-
-
Bank
9,810
32,211
32,123
-
-
Residential Mortgage
111,190
411,804
411,026
12
9
Qualifying Revolving Retail
3,598
13,717
13,743
17
32
Other Retail
19,063
29,349
29,723
43
58
Total Advanced IRB approach
296,575
1,061,597
1,041,565
70
113
Specialised Lending
37,566
46,240
45,640
8
-
Standardised approach
Corporate
7,263
7,228
6,939
-
3
Sovereign
255
491
259
-
-
Residential Mortgage
199
424
428
-
-
Other Retail
15
14
15
-
2
Total Standardised approach
7,732
8,157
7,641
-
5
Credit Valuation Adjustment and
2,909
6,572
6,496
-
-
Qualifying Central Counterparties
Total
344,782
1,122,566
1,101,342
78
118
2 Average Exposure at Default for quarter is calculated as the simple average of the balances at the start and the end of each three month period.
3
