    ANZ   AU000000ANZ3

AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND BANKING GROUP LIMITED

(ANZ)
  Report
Delayed Quote. Delayed Australian Stock Exchange - 02/04 12:10:50 am
27.09 AUD   +0.07%
04:31pANZ first-quarter margin shrinks amid stiff competition in home lending
RE
04:31pANZ Mulls Increase to Current A$1.5 Billion Share Buyback
DJ
04:28pAUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND BANKING : Pillar 3 / 1Q22 Chart Pack
PU
Australia and New Zealand Banking : APS 330 Pillar 3 Disclosure at 31 December 2021

02/06/2022 | 04:18pm EST
7 February 2022

Market Announcements Office

ASX Limited

Level 4

20 Bridge Street

SYDNEY NSW 2000

APS 330 Pillar 3 Disclosure at 31 December 2021

Australia and New Zealand Banking Group Limited (ANZ) today releases its APS 330 Pillar 3 Disclosure at 31 December 2021.

This has been approved for distribution by ANZ's Continuous Disclosure Committee.

Yours faithfully

Simon Pordage

Company Secretary

Australia and New Zealand Banking Group Limited

Australia and New Zealand Banking Group Limited ABN 11 005 357 522 ANZ Centre Melbourne, Level 9A, 833 Collins Street, Docklands VIC 3008

2021

BASEL III PILLAR

3 DISCLOSURE

AS AT 31 DECEMBER 2021

APS330: PUBLIC DISCLOSURE

Important notice

This document has been prepared by Australia and New Zealand Banking Group Limited (ANZ) to meet its disclosure obligations under the Australian Prudential Regulation Authority (APRA) ADI Prudential Standard (APS) 330: Public Disclosure.

1

ANZ Basel III Pillar 3 Disclosure

December 2021

Table 3

Capital adequacy - Capital Ratios and Risk Weighted Assets1

Dec 21

Sep 21

Jun 21

Risk Weighted Assets (RWA)

$M

$M

$M

Subject to Advanced Internal Rating Based (IRB) approach

Corporate

142,829

136,298

137,358

Sovereign

10,085

9,893

8,657

Bank

9,810

9,118

9,231

Residential Mortgage

111,190

110,622

110,505

Qualifying Revolving Retail

3,598

3,723

3,618

Other Retail

19,063

19,660

20,464

Credit risk weighted assets subject to Advanced IRB approach

296,575

289,314

289,833

Credit Risk Specialised Lending exposures subject to slotting

approach1

37,566

36,977

36,423

Subject to Standardised approach

Corporate

7,263

6,632

5,791

Sovereign

255

27

35

Residential Mortgage

199

203

199

Other Retail

15

17

19

Credit risk weighted assets subject to Standardised approach

7,732

6,879

6,044

Credit Valuation Adjustment and Qualifying Central Counterparties

2,909

3,270

3,636

Credit risk weighted assets relating to securitisation exposures

2,037

2,056

2,131

Other assets

4,028

4,002

4,146

Total credit risk weighted assets

350,847

342,498

342,213

Market risk weighted assets

7,948

7,127

7,666

Operational risk weighted assets

48,253

48,425

47,383

Interest rate risk in the banking book (IRRBB) risk weighted assets

23,876

18,036

14,948

Total Risk Weighted Assets

430,924

416,086

412,210

Capital ratios (%)

Dec 21

Sep 21

Jun 21

Level 2 Common Equity Tier 1 capital ratio

11.6%

12.3%

12.2%

Level 2 Tier 1 capital ratio

13.5%

14.3%

14.1%

Level 2 Total capital ratio

17.4%

18.4%

18.1%

Basel III APRA level 2 CET1

Dec 21

Sep 21

Jun 21

Common Equity Tier 1 Capital

50,186

51,359

50,245

Total Risk Weighted Assets

430,924

416,086

412,210

Common Equity Tier 1 capital ratio

11.6%

12.3%

12.2%

Basel III APRA level 1 Extended licensed entity CET1

Dec 21

Sep 21

Jun 21

Common Equity Tier 1 Capital

44,101

45,555

45,424

Total Risk Weighted Assets

393,522

379,387

377,876

Common Equity Tier 1 capital ratio

11.2%

12.0%

12.0%

Credit Risk Weighted Assets (CRWA)

Total Credit RWA increased by $8.3 billion (+2.4%) from September 2021 to $350.8 billion at December 2021. The increase was mainly in the Corporate asset class, driven by lending growth in the Institutional business.

Market Risk, Operational Risk and IRRBB Risk Weighted Assets (RWA)

IRRBB RWA increased by $5.8 billion over the quarter due to a decline in IToC Embedded Gains.

1 Specialised Lending exposures subject to supervisory slotting approach are those where the main servicing and repayment is from the asset being financed and includes specified commercial property development/investment lending and project finance.

2

ANZ Basel III Pillar 3 Disclosure

December 2021

Table 4 Credit risk exposures

Exposure at Default in Table 4 represents credit exposure net of offsets for credit risk mitigation such as guarantees, credit derivatives, netting and financial collateral. It includes Advanced IRB, Specialised Lending and Standardised exposures, however does not include Securitisation, Equities or Other Assets exposures.

Table 4(a) part (i): Period end and average Exposure at Default 2

Dec 21

Advanced IRB approach

Risk

Exposure at

Average

Individual

Write-offs

Weighted

Default

Exposure at

provision

for three

Assets

$M

Default for

charge for

months

$M

three months

three months

$M

$M

$M

Corporate

142,829

300,272

294,101

(2)

14

Sovereign

10,085

274,244

260,849

-

-

Bank

9,810

32,211

32,123

-

-

Residential Mortgage

111,190

411,804

411,026

12

9

Qualifying Revolving Retail

3,598

13,717

13,743

17

32

Other Retail

19,063

29,349

29,723

43

58

Total Advanced IRB approach

296,575

1,061,597

1,041,565

70

113

Specialised Lending

37,566

46,240

45,640

8

-

Standardised approach

Corporate

7,263

7,228

6,939

-

3

Sovereign

255

491

259

-

-

Residential Mortgage

199

424

428

-

-

Other Retail

15

14

15

-

2

Total Standardised approach

7,732

8,157

7,641

-

5

Credit Valuation Adjustment and

2,909

6,572

6,496

-

-

Qualifying Central Counterparties

Total

344,782

1,122,566

1,101,342

78

118

2 Average Exposure at Default for quarter is calculated as the simple average of the balances at the start and the end of each three month period.

3

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

ANZ - Australia & New Zealand Banking Group Ltd. published this content on 07 February 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 February 2022 21:17:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
