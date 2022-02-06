Australia and New Zealand Banking : APS 330 Pillar 3 Disclosure at 31 December 2021

This has been approved for distribution by ANZ's Continuous Disclosure Committee.

Australia and New Zealand Banking Group Limited (ANZ) today releases its APS 330 Pillar 3 Disclosure at 31 December 2021.

This document has been prepared by Australia and New Zealand Banking Group Limited (ANZ) to meet its disclosure obligations under the Australian Prudential Regulation Authority (APRA) ADI Prudential Standard (APS) 330: Public Disclosure.

ANZ Basel III Pillar 3 Disclosure December 2021 Table 3 Capital adequacy - Capital Ratios and Risk Weighted Assets1 Dec 21 Sep 21 Jun 21 Risk Weighted Assets (RWA) $M $M $M Subject to Advanced Internal Rating Based (IRB) approach Corporate 142,829 136,298 137,358 Sovereign 10,085 9,893 8,657 Bank 9,810 9,118 9,231 Residential Mortgage 111,190 110,622 110,505 Qualifying Revolving Retail 3,598 3,723 3,618 Other Retail 19,063 19,660 20,464 Credit risk weighted assets subject to Advanced IRB approach 296,575 289,314 289,833 Credit Risk Specialised Lending exposures subject to slotting approach1 37,566 36,977 36,423 Subject to Standardised approach Corporate 7,263 6,632 5,791 Sovereign 255 27 35 Residential Mortgage 199 203 199 Other Retail 15 17 19 Credit risk weighted assets subject to Standardised approach 7,732 6,879 6,044 Credit Valuation Adjustment and Qualifying Central Counterparties 2,909 3,270 3,636 Credit risk weighted assets relating to securitisation exposures 2,037 2,056 2,131 Other assets 4,028 4,002 4,146 Total credit risk weighted assets 350,847 342,498 342,213 Market risk weighted assets 7,948 7,127 7,666 Operational risk weighted assets 48,253 48,425 47,383 Interest rate risk in the banking book (IRRBB) risk weighted assets 23,876 18,036 14,948 Total Risk Weighted Assets 430,924 416,086 412,210 Capital ratios (%) Dec 21 Sep 21 Jun 21 Level 2 Common Equity Tier 1 capital ratio 11.6% 12.3% 12.2% Level 2 Tier 1 capital ratio 13.5% 14.3% 14.1% Level 2 Total capital ratio 17.4% 18.4% 18.1% Basel III APRA level 2 CET1 Dec 21 Sep 21 Jun 21 Common Equity Tier 1 Capital 50,186 51,359 50,245 Total Risk Weighted Assets 430,924 416,086 412,210 Common Equity Tier 1 capital ratio 11.6% 12.3% 12.2% Basel III APRA level 1 Extended licensed entity CET1 Dec 21 Sep 21 Jun 21 Common Equity Tier 1 Capital 44,101 45,555 45,424 Total Risk Weighted Assets 393,522 379,387 377,876 Common Equity Tier 1 capital ratio 11.2% 12.0% 12.0%

Credit Risk Weighted Assets (CRWA)

Total Credit RWA increased by $8.3 billion (+2.4%) from September 2021 to $350.8 billion at December 2021. The increase was mainly in the Corporate asset class, driven by lending growth in the Institutional business.

Market Risk, Operational Risk and IRRBB Risk Weighted Assets (RWA)

IRRBB RWA increased by $5.8 billion over the quarter due to a decline in IToC Embedded Gains.

1 Specialised Lending exposures subject to supervisory slotting approach are those where the main servicing and repayment is from the asset being financed and includes specified commercial property development/investment lending and project finance.

2