Australia and New Zealand Banking : Appendix 3B

12/21/2020
This appendix is available as an online form

Appendix 3B

Only use this form if the online version is not available

Proposed issue of +securities

Appendix 3B

Proposed issue of +securities

Information and documents given to ASX become ASX's property and may be made public.

If you are an entity incorporated outside Australia and you are proposing to issue a new class of +securities other than CDIs, you will need to obtain and provide an International Securities Identification Number (ISIN) for that class. For offers where the +securities proposed to be issued are in an existing class of security, and the event timetable includes rights (or entitlement for non- renounceable issues), and deferred settlement trading or a representation of such, ASX requires the issuer to advise ASX of the ISIN code for the rights (or entitlement), and deferred settlement trading. This code will be different to the existing class. If the securities do not rank equally with the existing class, the same ISIN code will be used for that security to continue to be quoted while it does not rank.

Further information on the requirement for the notification of an ISIN is available from the Create Online Forms page. ASX is unable to create the new ISIN for non-Australian issuers.

*Denotes minimum information required for first lodgement of this form, with exceptions provided in specific notes for certain questions. The balance of the information, where applicable, must be provided as soon as reasonably practicable by the entity.

Part 1 - Entity and announcement details

Question

Question

Answer

no

1.1

*Name of entity

Australia and New Zealand Banking Group Limited

We (the entity here named)

give ASX the following

information about a proposed

issue of +securities and, if ASX

agrees to +quote any of the

+securities (including any

rights) on a +deferred

settlement basis, we agree to

the matters set out in

Appendix 3B of the ASX

Listing Rules

1.2

*Registration type and number

ABN 11 005 357 522

Please supply your ABN, ARSN,

ARBN, ACN or another registration

type and number (if you supply

another registration type, please

specify both the type of registration

and the registration number).

1.3

*ASX issuer code

ANZ

1.4

*This announcement is

A new announcement

Tick whichever is applicable.

An update/amendment to a previous announcement

A cancellation of a previous announcement

1.4a

*Reason for update

Mandatory only if "Update" ticked in

Q1.4 above. A reason must be

provided for an update.

1.4b

*Date of previous

announcement to this update

Mandatory only if "Update" ticked in

Q1.4 above.

+ See chapter 19 for defined terms

18 July 2020

Page 1

1.4c

*Reason for cancellation

Mandatory only if "Cancellation" ticked

in Q1.4 above.

1.4d

*Date of previous

announcement to this

cancellation

Mandatory only if "Cancellation" ticked

in Q1.4 above.

1.5

*Date of this announcement

21 December 2020

1.6

*The proposed issue is:

A +bonus issue (complete Parts 2 and 8)

Note: You can select more than one

A standard +pro rata issue (non-renounceable or

type of issue (e.g. an offer of

renounceable) (complete Q1.6a and Parts 3 and 8)

securities under a securities purchase

plan and a placement, however ASX

An accelerated offer (complete Q1.6b and Parts 3 and 8)

may restrict certain events from being

announced concurrently). Please

An offer of +securities under a +securities purchase

contact your ASX listings compliance

plan (complete Parts 4 and 8)

adviser if you are unsure.

A non-+pro rata offer of +securities under a

+disclosure document or +PDS (complete Parts 5 and 8)

A non-+pro rata offer to wholesale investors under an

information memorandum (complete Parts 6 and 8)

A placement or other type of issue (complete Parts 7 and

8)

1.6a

*The proposed standard +pro

Non-renounceable

rata issue is:

Renounceable

Answer this question if your response

to Q1.6 is "A standard pro rata issue

(non-renounceable or renounceable)."

Select one item from the list

An issuer whose securities are

currently suspended from trading

cannot proceed with an entitlement

offer that allows rights trading. If your

securities are currently suspended,

please consult your ASX listings

compliance adviser before proceeding

further.

1.6b

*The proposed accelerated

Accelerated non-renounceable entitlement offer

offer is:

(commonly known as a JUMBO or ANREO)

Answer this question if your response

Accelerated renounceable entitlement offer

to Q1.6 is "An accelerated offer"

(commonly known as an AREO)

Select one item from the list

Simultaneous accelerated renounceable entitlement

An issuer whose securities are

currently suspended from trading

offer (commonly known as a SAREO)

cannot proceed with an entitlement

Accelerated renounceable entitlement offer with dual

offer that allows rights trading. If your

securities are currently suspended,

book-build structure (commonly known as a

please consult your ASX listings

RAPIDS)

compliance adviser before proceeding

Accelerated renounceable entitlement offer with retail

further.

rights trading (commonly known as a PAITREO)

+ See chapter 19 for defined terms

18 July 2020

Page 2

Part 7 - Details of proposed placement or other issue

If your response to Q1.6 is "A placement or other type of issue", please complete Parts 7A - 7F and the details of the securities proposed to be issued in Part 8.

Part 7A - Proposed placement or other issue - conditions

Question

Question

Answer

No.

7A.1

*Are any of the following approvals required

No

for the placement or other type of issue?

+Security holder approval

Court approval

• Lodgement of court order with +ASIC

ACCC approval

FIRB approval

• Another approval/condition external to

the entity.

7A.1a

Conditions

Answer these questions if your response to 7A.1 is "Yes".

Select the applicable approval(s) from the list. More than one approval can be selected. The "date for determination" is the date that you expect to know if the approval is given (for example, the date of the security holder meeting in the case of +security holder approval or the date of the court hearing in the case of court approval).

*Approval/ condition

*Date for

*Is the date

**Approval received/

Comments

Type

determination

estimated or

condition met?

actual?

Please answer "Yes" or

"No". Only answer this

question when you know

the outcome of the

approval.

+Security holder

approval

Court approval

Lodgement of court

order with +ASIC

ACCC approval

FIRB approval

Other (please specify

in comment section)

Part 7B - Details of proposed placement or other issue - issue details

Question

Question

Answer

No.

7B.1

*Class of +securities to be offered under the

AUD 195,000,000 2.92 per cent. Fixed Rate

placement or other issue (please enter both

Subordinated Notes due December 2040

the ASX security code & description)

(the "Notes")

+ See chapter 19 for defined terms

18 July 2020

Page 3

7B.2

Number of +securities proposed to be

Aggregate principal amount of AUD

issued

195,000,000 issued in denominations of

If the number of securities proposed to be issued is

AUD 200,000 and integral multiples of AUD

based on a formula linked to a variable (for example,

2,000 in excess thereof

VWAP or an exchange rate or interest rate), include

the number of securities based on the variable as at

the date the Appendix 3B is lodged with ASX and add

a note in the "Any other information the entity wishes to

provide about the proposed offer" field at the end of

this form making it clear that this number is based on

the variable as at the date of the Appendix 3B and that

it may change.

7B.3

*Are the +securities proposed to be issued

Yes

being issued for a cash consideration?

If the securities are being issued for nil cash consideration, answer

this question "No".

7B.3a

*In what currency is the cash consideration

AUD

being paid

For example, if the consideration is being paid in

Australian Dollars, state AUD.

Answer this question if your response to Q7B.3 is

"Yes".

7B.3b

*What is the issue price per +security

100% of the aggregate principal amount of

Answer this question if your response to Q7B.3 is "Yes"

the Notes (issued in denominations of AUD

and by reference to the issue currency provided in your

200,000 and integral multiples of AUD

response to Q7B.3a.

2,000)

Note: you cannot enter a nil amount here. If the

securities are being issued for nil cash consideration,

answer Q7B.3 as "No" and complete Q7B.3d.

7B.3c

AUD equivalent to issue price amount per

+security

Answer this question if the currency is non-AUD

7B.3d

Please describe the consideration being

provided for the +securities

Answer this question if your response to Q7B.3 is "No".

7B.3e

Please provide an estimate of the AUD

equivalent of the consideration being

provided for the +securities

Answer this question if your response to Q7B.1 is "No".

Part 7C - Proposed placement or other issue - timetable

Question

Question

Answer

No.

7C.1

*Proposed +issue date

22 December 2020

+ See chapter 19 for defined terms

18 July 2020

Page 4

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

