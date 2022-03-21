Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Australia
  4. Australian Stock Exchange
  5. Australia and New Zealand Banking Group Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ANZ   AU000000ANZ3

AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND BANKING GROUP LIMITED

(ANZ)
Australia and New Zealand Banking : Consumer Confidence plunges amid soaring inflation expectations

03/21/2022 | 06:50pm EDT
Consumer confidence plunged 4.8 per cent last week, falling to its lowest level since early September 2020. Confidence fell across all states and territories.

• 'Weekly inflation expectations' rose 0.4ppt to 6.0 per cent as petrol prices continued to surge. Its four-week moving average rose 0.2ppt to 5.5 per cent.

• 'Current financial conditions' decreased by 5.4 per cent and 'future financial conditions' fell 4.6 per cent. Both indices were at their lowest levels since July and April 2020 respectively.

• 'Current economic conditions' declined for a fifth straight week. Dropping by 8.5 per cent it fell to its lowest since October 2020. 'Future economic conditions' bucked the overall trend and increased by 1.1 per cent.

• 'Time to buy a major household item' dropped by 6.9 per cent.

Disclaimer

ANZ - Australia & New Zealand Banking Group Ltd. published this content on 22 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 March 2022 22:49:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2022 17 763 M 13 172 M 13 172 M
Net income 2022 6 056 M 4 491 M 4 491 M
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 13,4x
Yield 2022 5,27%
Capitalization 76 979 M 57 083 M 57 083 M
Capi. / Sales 2022 4,33x
Capi. / Sales 2023 4,15x
Nbr of Employees 39 684
Free-Float -
