Australia and New Zealand Banking : Consumer Confidence plunges amid soaring inflation expectations

Consumer confidence plunged 4.8 per cent last week, falling to its lowest level since early September 2020. Confidence fell across all states and territories.

• 'Weekly inflation expectations' rose 0.4ppt to 6.0 per cent as petrol prices continued to surge. Its four-week moving average rose 0.2ppt to 5.5 per cent.

• 'Current financial conditions' decreased by 5.4 per cent and 'future financial conditions' fell 4.6 per cent. Both indices were at their lowest levels since July and April 2020 respectively.

• 'Current economic conditions' declined for a fifth straight week. Dropping by 8.5 per cent it fell to its lowest since October 2020. 'Future economic conditions' bucked the overall trend and increased by 1.1 per cent.

• 'Time to buy a major household item' dropped by 6.9 per cent.