    ANZ   AU000000ANZ3

AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND BANKING GROUP LIMITED

(ANZ)
  Report
Australia and New Zealand Banking : Consumer Confidence sharp drop

01/17/2022 | 05:55pm EST
Consumer confidence declined 7.6 per cent last week, dropping to its lowest level since October 2020, as Omicron surged across Australia and testing facilities came under immense strain.

All the confidence subindices registered losses. 'Current financial conditions' dropped 11.3 per cent and 'future financial conditions' fell 4.3 per cent, with 19 per cent of the respondents expecting to be 'worse off' financially this time next year - the highest since September 2020.

'Current economic conditions' decreased by 7.6 per cent and 'future economic conditions' softened 3.9 per cent.

'Time to buy a major household item' declined 11.4 per cent, falling to its lowest since August 2020. 'Weekly inflation expectations' and its four-week moving average was unchanged at 4.9 per cent.

Disclaimer

ANZ - Australia & New Zealand Banking Group Ltd. published this content on 18 January 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 January 2022 22:54:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2022 18 138 M 13 075 M 13 075 M
Net income 2022 6 331 M 4 564 M 4 564 M
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 13,1x
Yield 2022 5,13%
Capitalization 80 825 M 58 286 M 58 263 M
Capi. / Sales 2022 4,46x
Capi. / Sales 2023 4,36x
Nbr of Employees 39 684
Free-Float -
Managers and Directors
Shayne Cary Elliott Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Farhan Faruqui Chief Financial Officer
Paul Dominic O'Sullivan Chairman
Gerard Florian Group Executive-Technology
Michael Liarakos Chief Compliance Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND BANKING GROUP LIMITED3.20%57 740
AGRICULTURAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED7.84%160 737
POSTAL SAVINGS BANK OF CHINA CO., LTD.11.88%78 578
PT BANK CENTRAL ASIA TBK6.16%66 934
QATAR NATIONAL BANK (Q.P.S.C.)7.97%54 036
PING AN BANK CO., LTD.-1.58%49 883