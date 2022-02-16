Australia and New Zealand Banking : Despatch of letter to holders of ANZ Capital Notes 2

For Release: 16 February 2022
Despatch of letter to holders of ANZ Capital Notes 2
Attached is a letter which will be sent to Eligible CN2 Holders notifying them of the upcoming redemption of their ANZ Capital Notes 2 (CN2) and their opportunity to apply to reinvest some or all of their CN2 Redemption Proceeds in ANZ Capital Notes 7 pursuant to the prospectus separately lodged yesterday with the ASX and the Australian Securities and Investments Commission (Prospectus).
Investors who meet the criteria to participate in the ANZ Capital Notes 7 offer, including the Reinvestment Offer, and who wish to apply for ANZ Capital Notes 7 should read the Prospectus in its entirety.
Unless otherwise defined, capitalised terms in this announcement have the meaning given to them in the Prospectus.
For investor enquiries about the ANZ Capital Notes 7 Offer please visit capitalnotes.anz.com or call the ANZ Information Line on 1800 113 399 (within Australia) or +61 3 9415 4010 (international) (Monday to Friday - 8:30am to 5:30pm AEDT).
For media enquiries only contact:
Stephen Ries, Head of Corporate Communications +61 409 655 551
Approved for distribution by ANZ's Continuous Disclosure Committee
NOT FOR RELEASE, PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION IN WHOLE OR IN PART IN OR INTO THE UNITED STATES OF AMERICA. This announcement does not constitute financial product advice or an offer of any securities for sale. The securities referenced will not be registered under the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended (Securities Act), or the securities laws of any state or jurisdiction of the United States and may not be offered, sold or resold, directly or indirectly, in the United States or to, or for the account or benefit of, any U.S. person (as defined in Regulation S under the Securities Act), except pursuant to an exemption from, or in a transaction not subject to, the Securities Act.
How do I apply?
Unlike previous capital notes offers by ANZ, following the implementation of the DDO eligible CN2 holders cannot apply directly to ANZ to participate in the Offer.
All applications under the Offer, including under the Reinvestment Offer, must be submitted through a syndicate broker via an application form accompanying the prospectus for the Offer and you must contact your syndicate broker or financial adviser for instructions on how to apply, including to determine whether you are eligible to apply. However, not all brokers and financial advisers will have access to the Offer.
The syndicate brokers include the Joint Lead Managers and Co-Managers for the Offer and any other broker selected by the Joint Lead Managers to participate. ANZ has appointed ANZ Securities Limited, Commonwealth Bank of Australia, E&P Corporate Advisory Pty Limited, Morgan Stanley Australia Securities Limited, Morgans Financial Limited, National Australia Bank Limited, Ord Minnett Limited, Shaw and Partners Limited, UBS AG, Australia Branch and Westpac Institutional Bank as Joint Lead Managers. Bell Potter Securities Limited, Crestone Wealth Management Limited and JBWere Limited have been appointed as Co-Managers.
The Offer period is expected to open on 23 February 2022. The Reinvestment Offer closes at 5.00pm AEDT on 15 March 2022 and the New Money Offer closes at 10.00am AEDT on
22 March 2022, although this may change and both components of the Offer could close early without notice.
What if I don't have a broker or financial adviser?
The Australian Government's MoneySmart website contains details on choosing a financial adviser at moneysmart.gov.au/financial-advice/choosing-a-financial-adviser.
Where can I find more information?
The prospectus for the Offer contains full details of ANZ Capital Notes 7 and the Reinvestment Offer, including the key dates. If you are considering applying for ANZ Capital Notes 7, it is important you read the prospectus in full before deciding to apply.
The prospectus and other documents relating to the Offer can be obtained electronically at capitalnotes.anz.com.
Other Important Information
-
The market price of CN2 is subject to change from time to time and CN2 holders may be able to sell or dispose of their CN2 at a price higher or lower than the price they would receive from the CN2 redemption. The current market price of CN2 is available at asx.com.au.
-
The last day of trading of the CN2 on the ASX will be 14 March 2022.
-
CN2 holders on the register on 16 March 2022 will be entitled to the face value of $100 per CN2 and, subject to the conditions set out in the CN2 terms, will also receive a final distribution of $1.1403 per CN2.
Thank you for your support of ANZ.
For more information you can visit capitalnotes.anz.com or call the ANZ Information Line on 1800 113 399 (within Australia) or +61 3 9415 4010 (international) (Monday to Friday - 8:30am to 5:30pm AEDT).
