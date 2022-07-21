Australia and New Zealand Banking : Dispatch of Retail Information Booklet

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION OR RELEASE IN THE UNITED STATES

News Release

For Release: 21 July 2022

Dispatch of Retail Information Booklet to retail

shareholders

Attached is the Retail Information Booklet which will be sent to retail shareholders, either by email (if they have elected to received electronic communications) or by post together with a personalised Entitlement and Acceptance Form.

The Retail Information Booklet contains important information about ANZ's pro rata renounceable accelerated entitlement offer announced on 18 July 2022 (Entitlement Offer), including how eligible shareholders in Australia and New Zealand can apply to participate in the Entitlement Offer.

Eligible shareholders can call 1800 113 399 or +61 3 9415 4010 between 8.30am to 5.30pm (Melbourne time) weekdays for more information.

For media enquiries For analyst enquiries Stephen Ries Jill Campbell Head of Corporate Communications GGM Investor Relations Tel: +61 409 655 551 Tel: +61 3 8654 7749

Approved for distribution by ANZ's Continuous Disclosure Committee

