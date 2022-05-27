Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Australia
  4. Australian Stock Exchange
  5. Australia and New Zealand Banking Group Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ANZ   AU000000ANZ3

AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND BANKING GROUP LIMITED

(ANZ)
  Report
Delayed Australian Stock Exchange  -  05/27 02:11:00 am EDT
25.68 AUD   +0.59%
05/27AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND BANKING : Fintel Alliance and ANZ recognised for anti-money laundering work
PU
05/24TRANSCRIPT : Shayne Elliott with Neil Mitchell -3AW Mornings
PU
05/23AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND BANKING : ANZ - wholesale debt ANZHAU - interest payment details
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Australia and New Zealand Banking : Fintel Alliance and ANZ recognised for anti-money laundering work

05/27/2022 | 08:13pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Working as part of the AUSTRAC-led Fintel Alliance, ANZ's Financial Crime team initiated a project and shared its complex algorithm to assist with the detection of money laundering activity across Australia's ATM network.

The project led to targeted operations in 2020 and 2021 that produced significant law enforcement outcomes, including arrests across Australia and the seizure of cash, drugs, firearms, luxury vehicles and encrypted communication devices.

The International Compliance Association has awarded the Fintel Alliance the Best Collaboration of the Year award for its efforts to identify and disrupt organised crime syndicates through these operations.

ANZ Chief Risk Officer Kevin Corbally said: "Working with AUSTRAC and others through the Fintel Alliance has demonstrated how collaboration can be an effective method of fighting organised crime.

"It is great to see the Fintel Alliance recognised for the important work it does and we are proud of our significant contribution to this particular project, and our ongoing work as part of the alliance," he said.

AUSTRAC CEO Nicole Rose said: "It's an honour for AUSTRAC's Fintel Alliance to be nominated for this award by the ANZ bank for this project. We recognise this is an outcome that would not have been achieved without the close collaboration of all partners."

ANZ invested heavily in recent years to enhance its financial crime data and analytic capabilities, including the development and deployment of dynamic algorithms that have helped detect and prevent criminal activity faster and more accurately.

The Fintel Alliance is an effort led by AUSTRAC that brings together government agencies and private sector organisations to work together on developing shared intelligence and to collaborate on innovative solutions to detect, disrupt and prevent serious crime.

Download PDF

Disclaimer

ANZ - Australia & New Zealand Banking Group Ltd. published this content on 28 May 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 May 2022 00:12:17 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND BANKING GROUP LIMITED
05/27AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND BANKING : Fintel Alliance and ANZ recognised for anti-money laun..
PU
05/24TRANSCRIPT : Shayne Elliott with Neil Mitchell -3AW Mornings
PU
05/23AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND BANKING : ANZ - wholesale debt ANZHAU - interest payment details
PU
05/23AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND BANKING : Financial wellbeing linked to overall health, ANZ repo..
PU
05/22Miners lift Australian shares; new Labor PM Albanese sworn in
RE
05/22Australia and New Zealand Banking Group Limited Announces Board Changes
CI
05/22AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND BANKING : ANZ supports Cbus Property with green development loan
PU
05/19Federal Court confirms AFS Licensee obligations include adequate cyber risk management
AQ
05/17Australian banks enter tech arms race as rising rates squeeze profit
RE
05/13CONSUMER CONFIDENCE : another modest decline
PU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND BANKING GROUP LIMITED
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 18 148 M 12 982 M 12 982 M
Net income 2022 6 493 M 4 645 M 4 645 M
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 12,2x
Yield 2022 5,59%
Capitalization 71 640 M 51 248 M 51 248 M
Capi. / Sales 2022 3,95x
Capi. / Sales 2023 3,73x
Nbr of Employees 39 529
Free-Float -
Chart AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND BANKING GROUP LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Australia and New Zealand Banking Group Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND BANKING GROUP LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 16
Last Close Price 25,68 AUD
Average target price 29,28 AUD
Spread / Average Target 14,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Shayne Cary Elliott Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Farhan Faruqui Chief Financial Officer
Paul Dominic O'Sullivan Chairman
Gerard Florian Group Executive-Technology
Michael Liarakos Chief Compliance Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND BANKING GROUP LIMITED-7.20%50 397
AGRICULTURAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED10.82%155 652
POSTAL SAVINGS BANK OF CHINA CO., LTD.9.51%72 842
PT BANK CENTRAL ASIA TBK3.77%62 237
INDUSTRIAL BANK CO., LTD.3.57%60 208
QATAR NATIONAL BANK (Q.P.S.C.)1.54%52 011