Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Australia
  4. Australian Stock Exchange
  5. Australia and New Zealand Banking Group Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ANZ   AU000000ANZ3

AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND BANKING GROUP LIMITED

(ANZ)
  Report
Delayed Australian Stock Exchange  -  04/28 11:47:27 pm EDT
27.21 AUD   +0.44%
04/28AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND BANKING : Notice Corporations Act Subsection 259C(2)
PU
04/28AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND BANKING : Update on large/notable items in 1H22 results
PU
04/27AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND BANKING : ANZ - wholesale debt ANZHBB - interest payment details
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Australia and New Zealand Banking : Notice Corporations Act Subsection 259C(2)

04/28/2022 | 11:42pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

29 April 2022

Market Announcements Office ASX Limited

Level 4

20 Bridge Street SYDNEY NSW 2000

Notice Corporations Act Subsection 259C(2)

Attached is a notice given in accordance with a Corporations Act Subsection 259C(2) exemption. It has been approved for distribution by ANZ's Company Secretary.

Yours faithfully

Simon Pordage Company Secretary

Australia and New Zealand Banking Group Limited

Australia and New Zealand Banking Group Limited ABN 11 005 357 522 ANZ Centre Melbourne, Level 9A, 833 Collins Street, Docklands VIC 3008

ToNotice given in accordance with Corporations Act Subsection 259C(2) Exemption Market Announcements Office

ASX Limited

Level 4

20 Bridge Street SYDNEY NSW 2000

1. Name of Company

Australia and New Zealand Banking Group Limited ABN 11 005 357 522 ("ANZ") gives notice of the aggregated percentage of voting shares in ANZ, in respect of which its associated entities have (1) the power to control voting or disposal and voting shares underlying derivatives and (2) a net economic exposure, in accordance with the terms of an exemption granted by the Australian Securities and Investments Commission pursuant to subsection 259C(2) of the Corporations Act.

Date of present notice: 29 April 2022

The previous notice was given to the ASX on:

22 April 2022

The previous notice was dated:

22 April 2022

2. Issued Share Capital

2,794,104,174 fully paid Ordinary Shares in the capital of ANZ have been issued as at 28 April 2022.

3(a). Previous and present aggregated % of Voting Shares

The aggregated number and percentage of shares in each class of voting shares in ANZ in respect of which its controlled entities have power to control voting or disposal and voting shares underlying derivatives, when last required, and when now required, to give a notice to the ASX are:

Class of Shares

Previous Notice

Present Notice

Total Number

% of Total Shares

Total Number

% of Total Shares

Ordinary Fully Paid

4,083,900

0.15%

4,096,009

0.15%

3(b). Previous and present net economic exposure % of Voting Shares

The aggregated number and percentage of shares in each class of voting shares in ANZ in respect of which its controlled entities have a net economic exposure, when last required, and when now required, to give a notice to the ASX are:

Class of Shares

Previous Notice

Present Notice

Total Number

% of Total Shares

Total Number

% of Total Shares

Ordinary Fully Paid

4,083,900

0.15%

4,096,009

0.15%

4. Details of Controlled

Entity Holdings

The following controlled entities are the holders in the Voting Shares referred to in paragraph 3 above.

Registered Holder

Controlled Entity entitled to be registered

Number of Shares

% of Total Shares

ANZEST Pty Ltd as Trustee for ANZ Employee Share

Acquisition Plan

ANZEST Pty Ltd as Trustee for ANZ Employee Share Acquisition Plan

33,575

0.00%

Reserve Bank of NZ

ANZ New Zealand Investments

Limited on behalf of various investment funds and client portfolios

100,000

0.00%

JP Morgan Chase Bank

ANZ New Zealand Investments

Limited on behalf of various investment funds and client portfolios

1,968,627

0.07%

JP Morgan Chase Bank /

Reserve Bank of NZ

ANZ New Zealand Investments

Limited on behalf of various investment funds and client portfolios

452,245

0.02%

JP Morgan Nominees

Australia Limited

ANZ Custodial Services New Zealand Limited as trustee for various private clients

1,541,562

0.06%

Aggregation

4,096,009

0.15%

5. Changes in Voting

Shares

Particulars of change in voting shares in ANZ in respect of which its controlled entities are or were entitled since ANZ was last required to give a notice to the ASX are:

Date of Change

Controlled Entity entitled whose shareholding changed

Nature of Change

Consideration given in relation to change ($)

Class of Share

Number of

Shares

26/04/2022

ANZEST Pty Ltd as Trustee for ANZ Employee

Share Acquisition Plan

(the "Plan")

The change in holding occurred as a result of shares under the Plan being forfeited due to cessation of an individual's employment or vesting conditions not being met and / or shares being allocated under the

Plan

Not applicable

Ordinary fully paid

9,542

27/04/2022

ANZ Custodial

Services New Zealand Limited as trustee for various private clients

On-market purchase

2,538.74

Ordinary fully paid

84

27/04/2022

ANZ Custodial

Services New Zealand Limited as trustee for various private clients

On-market purchase

7,555.79

Ordinary fully paid

250

27/04/2022

ANZ Custodial

Services New Zealand Limited as trustee for various private clients

On-market sale

662.59

Ordinary fully paid

-22

27/04/2022

ANZ Custodial

Services New Zealand Limited as trustee for various private clients

On-market sale

361.41

Ordinary fully paid

-12

27/04/2022

ANZ Custodial

Services New Zealand Limited as trustee for various private clients

On-market purchase

6,497.98

Ordinary fully paid

215

27/04/2022

ANZ Custodial

Services New Zealand Limited as trustee for various private clients

On-market sale

1,054.12

Ordinary fully paid

-35

27/04/2022

ANZ Custodial

Services New Zealand Limited as trustee for various private clients

On-market sale

2,740.71

Ordinary fully paid

-91

27/04/2022

ANZ Custodial

Services New Zealand Limited as trustee for various private clients

On-market sale

632.47

Ordinary fully paid

-21

27/04/2022

ANZ Custodial

Services New Zealand Limited as trustee for various private clients

On-market purchase

7,586.00

Ordinary fully paid

251

27/04/2022

ANZ Custodial

Services New Zealand Limited as trustee for various private clients

On-market purchase

4,261.47

Ordinary fully paid

141

27/04/2022

ANZ Custodial

Services New Zealand Limited as trustee for various private clients

On-market purchase

1,088.03

Ordinary fully paid

36

27/04/2022

ANZ Custodial

Services New Zealand Limited as trustee for various private clients

On-market purchase

3,192.48

Ordinary fully paid

106

27/04/2022

ANZ Custodial

Services New Zealand Limited as trustee for various private clients

On-market purchase

17,015.63

Ordinary fully paid

563

27/04/2022

ANZ Custodial

Services New Zealand Limited as trustee for various private clients

On-market sale

1,204.71

Ordinary fully paid

-40

27/04/2022

ANZ Custodial

Services New Zealand Limited as trustee for various private clients

On-market sale

783.06

Ordinary fully paid

-26

27/04/2022

ANZ Custodial

Services New Zealand Limited as trustee for various private clients

On-market sale

481.88

Ordinary fully paid

-16

27/04/2022

ANZ Custodial

Services New Zealand Limited as trustee for various private clients

On-market sale

3,041.90

Ordinary fully paid

-101

27/04/2022

ANZ Custodial

Services New Zealand Limited as trustee for various private clients

On-market purchase

13,799.52

Ordinary fully paid

500

27/04/2022

ANZ Custodial

Services New Zealand Limited as trustee for various private clients

On-market purchase

2,357.41

Ordinary fully paid

78

27/04/2022

ANZ Custodial

Services New Zealand Limited as trustee for various private clients

On-market purchase

7,469.20

Ordinary fully paid

248

27/04/2022

ANZ Custodial

Services New Zealand Limited as trustee for various private clients

On-market purchase

6,890.88

Ordinary fully paid

228

27/04/2022

ANZ Custodial

Services New Zealand Limited as trustee for various private clients

On-market purchase

301.18

Ordinary fully paid

10

27/04/2022

ANZ Custodial

Services New Zealand Limited as trustee for various private clients

On-market purchase

6,679.31

Ordinary fully paid

221

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

ANZ - Australia & New Zealand Banking Group Ltd. published this content on 29 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 April 2022 03:41:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND BANKING GROUP LIMITED
04/28AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND BANKING : Notice Corporations Act Subsection 259C(2)
PU
04/28AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND BANKING : Update on large/notable items in 1H22 results
PU
04/27AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND BANKING : ANZ - wholesale debt ANZHBB - interest payment details
PU
04/21AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND BANKING : Notice Corporations Act Subsection 259C(2)
PU
04/20AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND BANKING : Change of London Branch Address
PU
04/19AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND BANKING : Consumer confidence bounces back
PU
04/19AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND BANKING : Notice to redeem wholesale AUD 200m ANZ Subordinated N..
PU
04/19Australia and New Zealand Banking Group Limited Announces Redemption of AUD 200,000,000..
CI
04/12AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND BANKING : Young Australians still feeling financial impacts of C..
PU
04/11AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND BANKING : Consumer Confidence slowly edges higher
PU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND BANKING GROUP LIMITED
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 17 774 M 12 609 M 12 609 M
Net income 2022 6 073 M 4 308 M 4 308 M
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 13,0x
Yield 2022 5,34%
Capitalization 75 573 M 53 609 M 53 609 M
Capi. / Sales 2022 4,25x
Capi. / Sales 2023 4,06x
Nbr of Employees 39 684
Free-Float -
Chart AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND BANKING GROUP LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Australia and New Zealand Banking Group Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND BANKING GROUP LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 16
Last Close Price 27,09 AUD
Average target price 29,79 AUD
Spread / Average Target 9,96%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Shayne Cary Elliott Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Farhan Faruqui Chief Financial Officer
Paul Dominic O'Sullivan Chairman
Gerard Florian Group Executive-Technology
Michael Liarakos Chief Compliance Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND BANKING GROUP LIMITED-2.18%53 420
AGRICULTURAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED8.21%158 803
POSTAL SAVINGS BANK OF CHINA CO., LTD.10.24%74 072
PT BANK CENTRAL ASIA TBK11.30%70 038
QATAR NATIONAL BANK (Q.P.S.C.)15.16%58 988
CHINA CITIC BANK CO., LTD.15.98%33 024