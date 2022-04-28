Australia and New Zealand Banking : Notice Corporations Act Subsection 259C(2)

29 April 2022

Market Announcements Office ASX Limited

Level 4

20 Bridge Street SYDNEY NSW 2000

Notice Corporations Act Subsection 259C(2)

Attached is a notice given in accordance with a Corporations Act Subsection 259C(2) exemption. It has been approved for distribution by ANZ's Company Secretary.

Yours faithfully

Simon Pordage Company Secretary

Australia and New Zealand Banking Group Limited

Australia and New Zealand Banking Group Limited ABN 11 005 357 522 ANZ Centre Melbourne, Level 9A, 833 Collins Street, Docklands VIC 3008

1. Name of Company

Australia and New Zealand Banking Group Limited ABN 11 005 357 522 ("ANZ") gives notice of the aggregated percentage of voting shares in ANZ, in respect of which its associated entities have (1) the power to control voting or disposal and voting shares underlying derivatives and (2) a net economic exposure, in accordance with the terms of an exemption granted by the Australian Securities and Investments Commission pursuant to subsection 259C(2) of the Corporations Act.

Date of present notice: 29 April 2022

The previous notice was given to the ASX on:

22 April 2022

The previous notice was dated:

22 April 2022

2. Issued Share Capital

2,794,104,174 fully paid Ordinary Shares in the capital of ANZ have been issued as at 28 April 2022.

3(a). Previous and present aggregated % of Voting Shares

The aggregated number and percentage of shares in each class of voting shares in ANZ in respect of which its controlled entities have power to control voting or disposal and voting shares underlying derivatives, when last required, and when now required, to give a notice to the ASX are:

Class of Shares Previous Notice Present Notice Total Number % of Total Shares Total Number % of Total Shares Ordinary Fully Paid 4,083,900 0.15% 4,096,009 0.15%

3(b). Previous and present net economic exposure % of Voting Shares

The aggregated number and percentage of shares in each class of voting shares in ANZ in respect of which its controlled entities have a net economic exposure, when last required, and when now required, to give a notice to the ASX are:

Class of Shares Previous Notice Present Notice Total Number % of Total Shares Total Number % of Total Shares Ordinary Fully Paid 4,083,900 0.15% 4,096,009 0.15%

4. Details of Controlled Entity Holdings The following controlled entities are the holders in the Voting Shares referred to in paragraph 3 above.

Registered Holder Controlled Entity entitled to be registered Number of Shares % of Total Shares ANZEST Pty Ltd as Trustee for ANZ Employee Share Acquisition Plan ANZEST Pty Ltd as Trustee for ANZ Employee Share Acquisition Plan 33,575 0.00% Reserve Bank of NZ ANZ New Zealand Investments Limited on behalf of various investment funds and client portfolios 100,000 0.00% JP Morgan Chase Bank ANZ New Zealand Investments Limited on behalf of various investment funds and client portfolios 1,968,627 0.07% JP Morgan Chase Bank / Reserve Bank of NZ ANZ New Zealand Investments Limited on behalf of various investment funds and client portfolios 452,245 0.02% JP Morgan Nominees Australia Limited ANZ Custodial Services New Zealand Limited as trustee for various private clients 1,541,562 0.06% Aggregation 4,096,009 0.15%

5. Changes in Voting Shares Particulars of change in voting shares in ANZ in respect of which its controlled entities are or were entitled since ANZ was last required to give a notice to the ASX are: