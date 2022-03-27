Australia and New Zealand Banking : Notification of cessation of securities - ANZ

Announcement Summary
Details of +securities that have ceased
ANZ
ORDINARY FULLY PAID
9,545,004
Cancellation pursuant to an on-market buy-back
25/03/2022
1.1 Name of +Entity
AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND BANKING GROUP LIMITED
We (the entity named above) provide the following information about our issued capital.
1.2 Registered Number Type ABN
1.3 ASX issuer code ANZ
1.4 The announcement isNew announcement
1.5 Date of this announcement 28/3/2022
Registration Number 11005357522
Part 2 - Details of +equity securities or +debt securities that have ceased
ASX +Security Code and Description
ANZ : ORDINARY FULLY PAID
Quoted +equity securities or +debt securities that have ceased
Number of securities that have ceased 9,545,004
Reason for cessation
Cancellation pursuant to an on-market buy-back
Date of cessation 25/3/2022
Is the entity paying any consideration for the cessation?
Yes
In what currency is the consideration being paid?
AUD - Australian Dollar
Total consideration paid or payable for the securities
AUD 252,029,377.300000000000
Any other information the entity wishes to notify to ASX about the cessation?
The securities were cancelled between 3/03/22 to 25/03/22.
Regarding Part 3: i. ANZHAR were redeemed 23/03/22 ii. ANZPE were redeemed 24/03/22 iii. at 25/03/22, the number of unquoted options/rights (ANZAA) is 6,461,654 with the discrepancy attributable to timing requirements for lodgement of certain ASX forms iv. the number of debt securities is automatically generated by ASX's online system and does not reflect the actual number of securities.
Part 3 - Issued capital following changes
Following the cessation of the +securities the subject of this notification, the issued capital of the entity will comprise:
3.1 Quoted +equity securities and +debt securities (total number of each +class of +securities quoted on ASX)Total number of
ASX +security code and description
+securities on issue
ANZ : ORDINARY FULLY PAID
2,794,104,174
ANZHAY : 3.40% NOTES MAT 20-DEC-2039 MIN CONS $5HT N-C
13,250
ANZHBC : 1.809% NOTES MAT 16-SEP-2031
50,000
ANZPG : CAP NOTE 3-BBSW+4.70% PERP NON-CUM RED T-03-24
16,220,000
ANZHAU : 6.75% PERP SUB NOTES MIN.CONS. $5HT NC
50,000
ANZPH : CAP NOTE 3-BBSW+3.80% PERP NON-CUM RED T-03-25
9,310,782
ANZPI : CAP NOTE 3-BBSW+3.00 PERP NON-CUM RED T-03-28
15,000,000
ANZHAV : 4.75% SUB MAT 7-SEP-2032 MIN.CONS. $5HT NC
11,250
ANZPE : CAP NOTE 6-BBSW+3.25% PERP NON-CUM RED T-03-22
0
ANZHAR : 3.75% SUB MAT 23-MAR-2027 MIN.CONS. $5HT NC
0
ANZHAX : 1.125% NOTES MAT 21-NOV-2029 MIN CONS $5HT N-C
100,000
ANZHBB : 0.669% NOTES MAT 5-MAY-2031
75,000
ANZPJ : CAP NOTE 3-BBSW+2.70% PERP NON-CUM RED T-03-29
13,100,000
ANZPF : CAP NOTE 6-BBSW+3.60% PERP NON-CUM RED T-03-23
9,701,791
ANZHAS : 4.75% SUB MAT 13-MAY-2027 MIN.CONS. $5HT NC
10,000
ANZHBA : 3.00% NOTES MAT 17-DEC-2040 MIN CONS $5HT NC
16,500
ANZHAZ : 2.92% NOTES MAT 22-DEC-2040 MIN CONS $5HT NC
9,750
ANZHAW : 0.625% NOTES MAT 21-FEB-2023 MIN CONS $5HT NC
75,000
3.2 Unquoted +equity securities (total number of each +class of +equity securities issued but not quoted on ASX)
Total number ofASX +security code and description
+securities on issue
ANZAA : OPTIONS/RIGHTS
6,501,719
Note: the figures stated in the tables above are used to calculate the total market capitalisation of the entity published by ASX from time to time. The table will not include those classes of +securities that have ceased or lapsed in their entirety in ASX records before the announcement date described in Q1.5, even if the entity has advised ASX of a change to that class of +security in Part 2 of this form.