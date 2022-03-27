Australia and New Zealand Banking : Notification of cessation of securities - ANZ

Announcement Summary

Entity name

AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND BANKING GROUP LIMITED

Announcement Type

New announcement

Date of this announcement Monday March 28, 2022

Details of +securities that have ceased

Number ofASX +security codeSecurity description

+securities that The +securities have have ceased ceased due to

Date of cessation

ANZ

ORDINARY FULLY PAID

9,545,004

Cancellation pursuant to an on-market buy-back

25/03/2022

Refer to next page for full details of the announcementPart 1 - Announcement Details

1.1 Name of +Entity

AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND BANKING GROUP LIMITED

We (the entity named above) provide the following information about our issued capital.

1.2 Registered Number Type ABN

1.3 ASX issuer code ANZ

1.4 The announcement isNew announcement

1.5 Date of this announcement 28/3/2022

Registration Number 11005357522

Part 2 - Details of +equity securities or +debt securities that have ceased

ASX +Security Code and Description

ANZ : ORDINARY FULLY PAID

Quoted +equity securities or +debt securities that have ceased

Number of securities that have ceased 9,545,004

Reason for cessation

Cancellation pursuant to an on-market buy-back

Date of cessation 25/3/2022

Is the entity paying any consideration for the cessation?

Yes

In what currency is the consideration being paid?

AUD - Australian Dollar

Total consideration paid or payable for the securities

AUD 252,029,377.300000000000

Any other information the entity wishes to notify to ASX about the cessation?

The securities were cancelled between 3/03/22 to 25/03/22.

Regarding Part 3: i. ANZHAR were redeemed 23/03/22 ii. ANZPE were redeemed 24/03/22 iii. at 25/03/22, the number of unquoted options/rights (ANZAA) is 6,461,654 with the discrepancy attributable to timing requirements for lodgement of certain ASX forms iv. the number of debt securities is automatically generated by ASX's online system and does not reflect the actual number of securities.

Part 3 - Issued capital following changes

Following the cessation of the +securities the subject of this notification, the issued capital of the entity will comprise:

3.1 Quoted +equity securities and +debt securities (total number of each +class of +securities quoted on ASX)Total number of

ASX +security code and description +securities on issue ANZ : ORDINARY FULLY PAID 2,794,104,174 ANZHAY : 3.40% NOTES MAT 20-DEC-2039 MIN CONS $5HT N-C 13,250 ANZHBC : 1.809% NOTES MAT 16-SEP-2031 50,000 ANZPG : CAP NOTE 3-BBSW+4.70% PERP NON-CUM RED T-03-24 16,220,000 ANZHAU : 6.75% PERP SUB NOTES MIN.CONS. $5HT NC 50,000 ANZPH : CAP NOTE 3-BBSW+3.80% PERP NON-CUM RED T-03-25 9,310,782 ANZPI : CAP NOTE 3-BBSW+3.00 PERP NON-CUM RED T-03-28 15,000,000 ANZHAV : 4.75% SUB MAT 7-SEP-2032 MIN.CONS. $5HT NC 11,250 ANZPE : CAP NOTE 6-BBSW+3.25% PERP NON-CUM RED T-03-22 0 ANZHAR : 3.75% SUB MAT 23-MAR-2027 MIN.CONS. $5HT NC 0 ANZHAX : 1.125% NOTES MAT 21-NOV-2029 MIN CONS $5HT N-C 100,000 ANZHBB : 0.669% NOTES MAT 5-MAY-2031 75,000 ANZPJ : CAP NOTE 3-BBSW+2.70% PERP NON-CUM RED T-03-29 13,100,000 ANZPF : CAP NOTE 6-BBSW+3.60% PERP NON-CUM RED T-03-23 9,701,791 ANZHAS : 4.75% SUB MAT 13-MAY-2027 MIN.CONS. $5HT NC 10,000 ANZHBA : 3.00% NOTES MAT 17-DEC-2040 MIN CONS $5HT NC 16,500 ANZHAZ : 2.92% NOTES MAT 22-DEC-2040 MIN CONS $5HT NC 9,750 ANZHAW : 0.625% NOTES MAT 21-FEB-2023 MIN CONS $5HT NC 75,000

3.2 Unquoted +equity securities (total number of each +class of +equity securities issued but not quoted on ASX)

Total number ofASX +security code and description

+securities on issue

ANZAA : OPTIONS/RIGHTS

6,501,719

Note: the figures stated in the tables above are used to calculate the total market capitalisation of the entity published by ASX from time to time. The table will not include those classes of +securities that have ceased or lapsed in their entirety in ASX records before the announcement date described in Q1.5, even if the entity has advised ASX of a change to that class of +security in Part 2 of this form.