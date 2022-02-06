Log in
    ANZ   AU000000ANZ3

AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND BANKING GROUP LIMITED

(ANZ)
  Report
Delayed Quote. Delayed Australian Stock Exchange - 02/04 12:10:50 am
27.09 AUD   +0.07%
04:31pANZ first-quarter margin shrinks amid stiff competition in home lending
RE
04:31pANZ Mulls Increase to Current A$1.5 Billion Share Buyback
DJ
04:28pAUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND BANKING : Pillar 3 / 1Q22 Chart Pack
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Australia and New Zealand Banking : Pillar 3 / 1Q22 Chart Pack

02/06/2022 | 04:28pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

only

2022

DECEMBER 2021 BASEL III PILLAR 3 / 1Q22 CHART PACK

use

07 FEBRUARY 2022

ersonal

This document should be read in conjunction with ANZ Basel III Pillar 3 Disclosure as at December 2021 (APS 330: Public disclosure)

Approved for distribution by ANZ's Continuous Disclosure Committee

Australia and New Zealand Banking Group Limited 9/833 Collins Street Docklands Victoria 3008 Australia

ABN 11 005 357 522

All numbers provided in this December 2021 Basel III Pillar / 1Q22 chart pack are on an unaudited basis

DISCLAIMER & IMPORTANT NOTICE

onlyThe material in this presentation is general background information about ANZ's activities current as at the date of the presentation. It is information given in summary form and does not purport to be complete. It is not intended to be and should not be relied upon as advice to investors or potential investors and does not take into account the investment objectives, financial situation or needs of any particular investor. These should be considered, with or without professional advice when deciding if an investment is appropriate.

This presentation may contain forward-looking statements or opinions including statements regarding our intent, belief or current expectations with userespect to ANZ's business operations, market conditions, results of operations and financial condition, capital adequacy, specific provisions and risk management practices. When used in this presentation, the words 'forecast', 'estimate', 'project', 'intend', 'anticipate', 'believe', 'expect', 'may', 'probability', 'risk', 'will', 'seek', 'would', 'could', 'should' and similar expressions, as they relate to ANZ and its management, are intended to identify forward-looking statements or opinions. Those statements: are usually predictive in character; or may be affected by inaccurate assumptions or unknown risks and uncertainties; or may differ materially from results ultimately achieved. As such, these statements should not be relied upon when making investment decisions. These statements only speak as at the date of publication and no representation is made as to their correctness on or

after this date. Forward-looking statements constitute "forward-looking statements" for the purposes of the United States Private Securities Litigation ersonalReform Act of 1995. ANZ does not undertake any obligation to publicly release the result of any revisions to these forward-looking statements to reflect

events or circumstances after the date hereof to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events.

1

OVERVIEW

FIRST QUARTER FY2022 (PERIOD ENDED 31 DECEMBER 2021)

Net Interest Margin (Page 3)

Group Net Interest Margin was down 8bps for the quarter with underlying NIM down 5bps, largely driven by a lower exit rate at the full year (versus the second half average) and a

only

continuation of the structural headwinds impacting the sector

The impact of rising rates, predominantly in New Zealand, and recent deposit pricing changes are expected to moderate these ongoing headwinds in the second quarter

Capital (Page 4)

The Group's Common Equity Tier One ratio of 11.65% includes the impact of the final dividend and solid underlying credit growth in Institutional

ANZ announced a $1.5b On Market Buy Back in July 2021 and as at 31 January 2022, had bought back $1.015b of Ordinary Shares ($0.9b as at 31 December 2021)

Credit Quality and Balance Sheet Movement (first quarter) (Pages 5-10)

The credit quality environment has remained benign with a total provision release of $44m during the quarter. This comprises a collective provision release of $122m and an individually

assessed provision of $78m. 1Q22 annualised individual provision loss rate was 5bps

Risk Weighted Assets increased 4% in 1Q22, largely driven by increased Credit Risk Weighted Assets (CRWA) in Institutional. Growth was two thirds corporate business and one third

FIG with corporate CRWA reflecting increased demand for infrastructure assets from both acquisition activity and investment

Australian Mortgage Portfolio (Page 11)

ANZ has made solid progress in Australia to improve systems and processes for simple home loans with application times now in line with other major lenders. Efforts continue to

use

improve response times for more complex home loan applications

Australian Home Loans balance sheet grew slightly in 1Q22. Given the high levels of refinancing activity in the sector, managing both attrition and margins remain key areas of focus

Institutional Markets Business

ersonal

Revenue within ANZ's Markets business for the month of October was softer given trading conditions. While subsequent months have performed more in line with FY21 revenue trends,

the softer start in October will likely impact First Half performance

Australia Retail & Commercial Product Change

Changes ANZ is making to packages offered within its Australia Retail & Commercial business from March 2022 will provide customers with simpler and lower fee options

While better aligned to positive customer outcomes, the changes will have a negative transitional impact on other operating income in FY22 of ~$140m, spread evenly across the two

halves

Expenses

Run-the-bank costs1 are expected to be broadly flat in the first half with investment spend higher as we invest in our business at a faster rate, particularly within Australia Retail and

Commercial and ANZx, as well as expensing investment at a higher rate than FY21 (FY21: 79%; 1Q22: 89%)

1. Excludes the impact of foreign currency translation and the acquisition of Cash Rewards

2

GROUP NET INTEREST MARGIN (NIM)

CONTINUING OPERATIONS

only

Down 5bps largely driven by a lower exit rate at the full year (versus the second half average) and a continuation

of the structural headwinds impacting the sector. The impact of rising rates, predominantly in New Zealand, and

bps

recent deposit pricing changes are expected to moderate these headwinds in the second quarter

165

-1

use

-5

-1

2

160

1

157

Minimal impact

given small CLF

-4

that was

Evenly spread

managed lower

Largest driver

across

in prior periods

New Zealand

wholesale

Home Loans

funding and

ersonal

deposits

-5bps

-8bps

2H21

Liquidity

Asset pricing

Asset &

Wholesale funding

1Q22 underlying1

Markets

Large /

1Q22

funding mix

& deposit pricing

Balance Sheet

Notable items

activities2

1. Excluding Large / Notable items and Markets Balance Sheet activities

2.

Includes the impact of discretionary liquid assets and other Balance Sheet activities

3

CAPITAL

only

APRA LEVEL 2 CET1 RATIO - CAPITAL MOVEMENT

Basel III APRA Level 2 CET1

Mar-21

Jun-21

Sep-21

Dec-21

%

Share buy-back remaining to

complete $1.5bn = $588m

Common Equity Tier 1 Capital (AUD m)

50,786

50,245

51,359

50,186

12.34

(~14bps pro forma impact)

Total Risk Weighted Assets (AUD m)

408,166

412,210

416,086

430,924

-0.16

-0.05

11.65

use

-0.48

Includes impact from

Common Equity Tier 1 Capital Ratio

12.4%

12.2%

12.3%

11.6%

strong Institutional

underlying CRWA

growth and higher

IRRBB RWA from

Basel III APRA Level 1 CET1

Mar-21

Jun-21

Sep-21

Dec-21

increases in market

volatility and interest

rates

Common Equity Tier 1 Capital (AUD m)

45,854

45,424

45,555

44,101

ersonal

Total Risk Weighted Assets (AUD m)

374,939

377,876

379,387

393,522

Common Equity Tier 1 Capital Ratio

12.2%

12.0%

12.0%

11.2%

Sep-21

Organic Cap

Share

FY21 Final

Dec-21

Gen1 & Other

Buy-Backs

Dividend

(Net DRP)

1. Net organic capital generation includes Cash Earnings (ex Large Notable Item), net of RWA movement from underlying growth and risk migration changes and capital deductions movements

4

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

ANZ - Australia & New Zealand Banking Group Ltd. published this content on 06 February 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 February 2022 21:27:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
