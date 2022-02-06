Australia and New Zealand Banking : Pillar 3 / 1Q22 Chart Pack
02/06/2022 | 04:28pm EST
2022
DECEMBER 2021 BASEL III PILLAR 3 / 1Q22 CHART PACK
07 FEBRUARY 2022
This document should be read in conjunction with ANZ Basel III Pillar 3 Disclosure as at December 2021 (APS 330: Public disclosure)
All numbers provided in this December 2021 Basel III Pillar / 1Q22 chart pack are on an unaudited basis
1
OVERVIEW
FIRST QUARTER FY2022 (PERIOD ENDED 31 DECEMBER 2021)
Net Interest Margin (Page 3)
• Group Net Interest Margin was down 8bps for the quarter with underlying NIM down 5bps, largely driven by a lower exit rate at the full year (versus the second half average) and a
continuation of the structural headwinds impacting the sector
The impact of rising rates, predominantly in New Zealand, and recent deposit pricing changes are expected to moderate these ongoing headwinds in the second quarter
•
Capital (Page 4)
• The Group's Common Equity Tier One ratio of 11.65% includes the impact of the final dividend and solid underlying credit growth in Institutional
• ANZ announced a $1.5b On Market Buy Back in July 2021 and as at 31 January 2022, had bought back $1.015b of Ordinary Shares ($0.9b as at 31 December 2021)
Credit Quality and Balance Sheet Movement (first quarter) (Pages 5-10)
•
The credit quality environment has remained benign with a total provision release of $44m during the quarter. This comprises a collective provision release of $122m and an individually
assessed provision of $78m. 1Q22 annualised individual provision loss rate was 5bps
• Risk Weighted Assets increased 4% in 1Q22, largely driven by increased Credit Risk Weighted Assets (CRWA) in Institutional. Growth was two thirds corporate business and one third
FIG with corporate CRWA reflecting increased demand for infrastructure assets from both acquisition activity and investment
Australian Mortgage Portfolio (Page 11)
•
ANZ has made solid progress in Australia to improve systems and processes for simple home loans with application times now in line with other major lenders. Efforts continue to
improve response times for more complex home loan applications
Australian Home Loans balance sheet grew slightly in 1Q22. Given the high levels of refinancing activity in the sector, managing both attrition and margins remain key areas of focus
Institutional Markets Business
Revenue within ANZ's Markets business for the month of October was softer given trading conditions. While subsequent months have performed more in line with FY21 revenue trends,
•
the softer start in October will likely impact First Half performance
Australia Retail & Commercial Product Change
• Changes ANZ is making to packages offered within its Australia Retail & Commercial business from March 2022 will provide customers with simpler and lower fee options
•
While better aligned to positive customer outcomes, the changes will have a negative transitional impact on other operating income in FY22 of ~$140m, spread evenly across the two
halves
Expenses
•
Run-the-bank costs1 are expected to be broadly flat in the first half with investment spend higher as we invest in our business at a faster rate, particularly within Australia Retail and
Commercial and ANZx, as well as expensing investment at a higher rate than FY21 (FY21: 79%; 1Q22: 89%)
1. Excludes the impact of foreign currency translation and the acquisition of Cash Rewards
2
GROUP NET INTEREST MARGIN (NIM)
CONTINUING OPERATIONS
Down 5bps largely driven by a lower exit rate at the full year (versus the second half average) and a continuation
of the structural headwinds impacting the sector. The impact of rising rates, predominantly in New Zealand, and
bps
recent deposit pricing changes are expected to moderate these headwinds in the second quarter
165
-1
-5
-1
2
160
1
157
Minimal impact
given small CLF
-4
that was
Evenly spread
managed lower
Largest driver
across
in prior periods
New Zealand
wholesale
Home Loans
funding and
deposits
-5bps
-8bps
2H21
Liquidity
Asset pricing
Asset &
Wholesale funding
1Q22 underlying1
Markets
Large /
1Q22
funding mix
& deposit pricing
Balance Sheet
Notable items
activities2
1. Excluding Large / Notable items and Markets Balance Sheet activities
2.
Includes the impact of discretionary liquid assets and other Balance Sheet activities
3
CAPITAL
APRA LEVEL 2 CET1 RATIO - CAPITAL MOVEMENT
Basel III APRA Level 2 CET1
Mar-21
Jun-21
Sep-21
Dec-21
%
Share buy-back remaining to
complete $1.5bn = $588m
Common Equity Tier 1 Capital (AUD m)
50,786
50,245
51,359
50,186
12.34
(~14bps pro forma impact)
Total Risk Weighted Assets (AUD m)
408,166
412,210
416,086
430,924
-0.16
-0.05
11.65
-0.48
Includes impact from
Common Equity Tier 1 Capital Ratio
12.4%
12.2%
12.3%
11.6%
strong Institutional
underlying CRWA
growth and higher
IRRBB RWA from
Basel III APRA Level 1 CET1
Mar-21
Jun-21
Sep-21
Dec-21
increases in market
volatility and interest
rates
Common Equity Tier 1 Capital (AUD m)
45,854
45,424
45,555
44,101
Total Risk Weighted Assets (AUD m)
374,939
377,876
379,387
393,522
Common Equity Tier 1 Capital Ratio
12.2%
12.0%
12.0%
11.2%
Sep-21
Organic Cap
Share
FY21 Final
Dec-21
Gen1 & Other
Buy-Backs
Dividend
(Net DRP)
1. Net organic capital generation includes Cash Earnings (ex Large Notable Item), net of RWA movement from underlying growth and risk migration changes and capital deductions movements
4
