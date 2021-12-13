Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Australia
  4. Australian Stock Exchange
  5. Australia and New Zealand Banking Group Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ANZ   AU000000ANZ3

AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND BANKING GROUP LIMITED

(ANZ)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Australia and New Zealand Banking : Small gain in consumer confidence

12/13/2021 | 05:58pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Consumer confidence increased by 0.5 per cent last week driven by gains in Queensland, South Australia and Western Australia, which were substantially offset by a sharp decline in confidence in NSW.

'Weekly inflation expectations' declined 0.2ppt to 4.7 per cent, while its four-week moving average was unchanged at 4.8 per cent.

Four of the five confidence subindices registered gains. 'Current financial conditions' rose slightly by 0.2 per cent, while 'future financial conditions' softened 1.2 per cent.

'Current economic conditions' improved by 1.1 per cent and 'future economic conditions' increased a touch by 0.2 per cent.

With Christmas just around the corner, 'time to buy a major household item' gained 2.2 per cent, more than making up for the decline last week.

Disclaimer

ANZ - Australia & New Zealand Banking Group Ltd. published this content on 14 December 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 December 2021 22:57:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND BANKING GROUP LIMITED
05:58pAUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND BANKING : Small gain in consumer confidence
PU
01:16aAUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND BANKING : ANZ helps small businesses invest for growth
PU
12/12AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND BANKING : Mark Harding appointed Global Head of Financial Instit..
PU
12/12AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND BANKING : Update - Notification of buy-back - ANZ
PU
12/09AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND BANKING : Notice Corporations Act Subsection 259C(2)
PU
12/09AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND BANKING : ANZ - Wholesale Debt ANZHAY - Interest payment details
PU
12/09AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND BANKING : ANZ makes it easy for customers to access government-g..
PU
12/09Australian Regulator Takes ANZ Bank to Court for Failure to Pay Consumer Benefits
MT
12/08AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND BANKING : ANZ - Wholesale Debt ANZHBA - Interest payment details
PU
12/08AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND BANKING : ASIC civil penalty proceeding relating to ANZ's Breakf..
PU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND BANKING GROUP LIMITED
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 18 164 M 12 951 M 12 951 M
Net income 2022 6 331 M 4 514 M 4 514 M
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 12,5x
Yield 2022 5,39%
Capitalization 76 953 M 54 791 M 54 868 M
Capi. / Sales 2022 4,24x
Capi. / Sales 2023 4,15x
Nbr of Employees 39 684
Free-Float -
Chart AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND BANKING GROUP LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Australia and New Zealand Banking Group Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND BANKING GROUP LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 15
Last Close Price 27,37 AUD
Average target price 30,09 AUD
Spread / Average Target 9,93%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Shayne Cary Elliott Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Farhan Faruqui Chief Financial Officer
Paul Dominic O'Sullivan Chairman
Gerard Florian Group Executive-Technology
Michael Liarakos Chief Compliance Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND BANKING GROUP LIMITED20.57%55 398
AGRICULTURAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED-6.69%157 890
POSTAL SAVINGS BANK OF CHINA CO., LTD.28.31%74 600
PT BANK CENTRAL ASIA TBK7.83%63 312
PING AN BANK CO., LTD.-5.53%56 003
QATAR NATIONAL BANK (Q.P.S.C.)12.11%50 743