  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Australia
  4. Australian Stock Exchange
  5. Australia and New Zealand Banking Group Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ANZ   AU000000ANZ3

AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND BANKING GROUP LIMITED

(ANZ)
Delayed Australian Stock Exchange  -  07:33 2022-11-02 pm EDT
25.71 AUD   -1.04%
Australia And New Zealand Banking : Ten high-performing businesses selected for 2023 ANZ Business Growth Program
PU
01:20pCrude Inventories Post Surprise Drop Last Week, EIA Says
MT
04:31aAustralia's 'Big Four' banks lift home loan rates to match central bank move
RE
Australia and New Zealand Banking : Ten high-performing businesses selected for 2023 ANZ Business Growth Program

11/02/2022 | 06:25pm EDT
2023 participants:

Foamex

Established in 1982, Australian owned and operated, Foamex is one of the country's largest manufacturers of polystyrene products, and a recognised leader in the development of new and innovative uses of expanded and extruded polystyrene, supplying a range of customized, engineered, and sustainable solutions/products to the construction, packaging, retail and creative industries.

Integrated Industrial Group

Integrated Industrial is a specialist supplier to the resource sector delivering a complete supply solution to Australia's largest Mining, Oil & Gas and Offshore projects across Western Australia, Northern Territory, Africa and Asia. Based in Perth, WA, Integrated Industrial is engaged with many major projects across the country and holds a significant number of preferred supplier contracts with blue chip and mid cap customers.

Green Endeavour

Green Endeavour are fresh produce and gourmet food specialists, highly respected within their market sectors through innovation, quality, networking, experience, and education. Green Endeavour supplies some of the best restaurants, cafes, bars, independent grocers and retailers throughout Southeast Queensland, New South Wales and beyond. The owner-operated business has become an iconic market leader through its reputable brands, Suncoast Fresh and Fruitlink.

Young Folk Co

Forming in early 2021, Young Folk Co employs over 150 people across 6 businesses in the Food and Beverage industry. With interests in coffee, wine, fast food and everything in between. This dynamic and forward-thinking group are what we say we are. In name and nature, Young Folk Co is determined to make its stamp on hospitality.

Freycinet Marine Farm

Freycinet Marine Farm is a fully vertically integrated multi species aquaculture operation geared to provide year-round quality produce to its two sales outlets and various wholesale channels. The business also offers multiple retail and wholesale agritourism products through its contract tour operators and its own wholesaler relationships. The business also has a rapidly growing value-added product range being distributed throughout Tasmania through a premium end independent supermarket chain.

Agboss Australia Pty Ltd

AgBoss is a second-generation advanced manufacturing company with elite capabilities in plastic and steel production. Offering services across product design, marketing, and logistics, AgBoss is your partner in Agricultural, Lifestyle and Commercial OEM products. AgBoss - Get the Job Done!

Ndevr Environmental

Ndevr Environmental is a climate change and human rights advisory firm, focused on accelerating the economy's transition to a sustainable, net zero future. Its core services are focused on mitigating the impacts of climate change and helping business transition to an equitable, sustainable, and regenerative future and include decarbonisation and net zero pathways, energy and renewables, audit and assurance, strategy and business case development, policy, responsible investment, environmental, social and governance and modern slavery.

BreedELITE

BreedELITE is an integrated software and technology ag-tech company providing an integrated system that enables sheep farmers to turn data in to profit, faster. The BreedELITE Sheep System is a complete sheep data collection, management and technology system incorporating software, technology, training, and support, making sheep farming easier, more profitable, and more enjoyable.

Cairns Adventure Group

Cairns Adventure Group is a proud, locally owned and operated enterprise making memories through adventurous exploration of the natural world. Catering to people of all ages, abilities and interests, it encompasses six of Cairns' leading adventure tourism companies. Foaming Fury white water rafting for beginners and intermediates, Raging Thunder rafting on the world famous Tully River for intermediate and advanced rafters. Waterfall Wanderers tropical Tablelands day tour, Active Tropics Explorer tours to Cape Tribulation and the Daintree Rainforest, Aussie Drifterz, Cairns' original river tubing and RnR mini expeditions for outdoor enthusiasts wanting to hike, packraft or heli raft.

Global Machinery Sales

Global Machinery Sales supplies the Australian arbor, forestry, access, and construction industries with quality spider lifts, commercial woodchippers, stump grinders, spider cranes and forestry mowers, from leading global brands such as CMC, Först, BG Lift, Rayco, and Morbark.

Disclaimer

ANZ - Australia & New Zealand Banking Group Ltd. published this content on 03 November 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2022 18 411 M 11 794 M 11 794 M
Net income 2022 6 639 M 4 253 M 4 253 M
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 11,6x
Yield 2022 5,52%
Capitalization 77 569 M 49 692 M 49 692 M
Capi. / Sales 2022 4,21x
Capi. / Sales 2023 3,66x
Nbr of Employees 38 987
Free-Float -
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 16
Last Close Price 25,98 AUD
Average target price 26,39 AUD
Spread / Average Target 1,59%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Shayne Cary Elliott Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Farhan Faruqui Chief Financial Officer
Paul Dominic O'Sullivan Chairman
Gerard Florian Group Executive-Technology
Michael Liarakos Chief Compliance Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND BANKING GROUP LIMITED0.00%49 517
AGRICULTURAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED-16.04%128 634
PT BANK CENTRAL ASIA TBK19.86%69 287
QATAR NATIONAL BANK (Q.P.S.C.)-0.94%50 616
INDUSTRIAL BANK CO., LTD.-19.38%44 042
CRÉDIT AGRICOLE S.A.-25.88%28 218