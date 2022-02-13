Log in
    ANZ   AU000000ANZ3

AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND BANKING GROUP LIMITED

(ANZ)
Australia and New Zealand Banking : Update - Notification of buy-back - ANZ

02/13/2022 | 04:12pm EST
Notification of buy-back

Announcement Summary

Name of entity

AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND BANKING GROUP LIMITED

Announcement type

Update announcement

Type of update

Daily buy-back notification

Date of this announcement

14/2/2022

Reason for update

Daily buy-back notification

ASX Security code and description of the class of +securities the subject of the buy-back

ANZ : ORDINARY FULLY PAID

The type of buy-back is:

On market buy-back

Total number of +securities bought back before previous day

39,602,232

Total number of +securities bought back on previous day

829,839

Refer to next page for full details of the announcement

Notification of buy-back

1 / 6

Notification of buy-back

Part 1 - Entity and announcement details

1.1 Name of entity

AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND BANKING GROUP LIMITED

We (the entity named above) provide the following information about our buy-back.

1.2

Registration number type

Registration number

ABN

11005357522

1.3

ASX issuer code

ANZ

1.4 The announcement is

Update/amendment to previous announcement

1.4a Type of update

Daily buy-back notification

1.4b Reason for update

Daily buy-back notification

1.4c Date of initial notification of buy-back

19/7/2021

1.4d Date of previous announcement to this update

11/2/2022

1.5 Date of this announcement

14/2/2022

1.6 ASX Security code and description of the class of +securities the subject of the buy-back

ANZ : ORDINARY FULLY PAID

Notification of buy-back

2 / 6

Notification of buy-back

Part 2 - Type of buy-back

2.1 The type of buy-back is: On market buy-back

Notification of buy-back

3 / 6

Notification of buy-back

Part 3 - Buy-back details

Part 3A - Details of +securities, price and reason

3A.1 Total number of +securities on issue in the class of +securities to be bought back

2,846,872,100

3A.4 Does the entity intend to buy back a minimum number of +securities

No

3A.5 Does the entity intend to buy back a maximum number of securities

No

3A.6 Name of broker or brokers who will offer to buy back +securities on the entity's behalf

Broker name:

UBS Securities Australia Limited (ABN 62 008 586 481)

3A.9 Are the +securities being bought back for a cash consideration? Yes

3A.9a Is the price to be paid for +securities bought back known? No

3A.9a.1 In what currency will the buy-back consideration be paid?

AUD - Australian Dollar

Part 3B - Buy-back restrictions and conditions

3B.1 Does the buy-back require security holder approval?

No

Notification of buy-back

4 / 6

Notification of buy-back

Part 3C - Key dates

On-marketbuy-back

3C.2 Proposed buy-back start date

3/8/2021

3C.3 Proposed buy-back end date

18/7/2022

Part 3D - Other Information

3D.1 Any other information the entity wishes to notify to ASX about the buy-back

ANZ intends to buy-back up to $1.5b of its fully paid ordinary shares under the on-marketbuy-back

Notification of buy-back

5 / 6

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

ANZ - Australia & New Zealand Banking Group Ltd. published this content on 14 February 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 February 2022 21:11:00 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
