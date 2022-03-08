Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Australia
  4. Australian Stock Exchange
  5. Australia and New Zealand Banking Group Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ANZ   AU000000ANZ3

AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND BANKING GROUP LIMITED

(ANZ)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Australia and New Zealand Banking : Update - Notification of buy-back - ANZ

03/08/2022 | 03:43pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Notification of buy-back

Announcement Summary

Name of entity

AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND BANKING GROUP LIMITED

Announcement type

Update announcement

Type of update

Daily buy-back notification

Date of this announcement

9/3/2022

Reason for update

Daily buy-back notification

ASX Security code and description of the class of +securities the subject of the buy-back

ANZ : ORDINARY FULLY PAID

The type of buy-back is:

On market buy-back

Total number of +securities bought back before previous day

48,777,316

Total number of +securities bought back on previous day

427,691

Refer to next page for full details of the announcement

Notification of buy-back

1 / 6

Notification of buy-back

Part 1 - Entity and announcement details

1.1 Name of entity

AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND BANKING GROUP LIMITED

We (the entity named above) provide the following information about our buy-back.

1.2

Registration number type

Registration number

ABN

11005357522

1.3

ASX issuer code

ANZ

1.4 The announcement is

Update/amendment to previous announcement

1.4a Type of update

Daily buy-back notification

1.4b Reason for update

Daily buy-back notification

1.4c Date of initial notification of buy-back

19/7/2021

1.4d Date of previous announcement to this update

8/3/2022

1.5 Date of this announcement

9/3/2022

1.6 ASX Security code and description of the class of +securities the subject of the buy-back

ANZ : ORDINARY FULLY PAID

Notification of buy-back

2 / 6

Notification of buy-back

Part 2 - Type of buy-back

2.1 The type of buy-back is: On market buy-back

Notification of buy-back

3 / 6

Notification of buy-back

Part 3 - Buy-back details

Part 3A - Details of +securities, price and reason

3A.1 Total number of +securities on issue in the class of +securities to be bought back

2,846,872,100

3A.4 Does the entity intend to buy back a minimum number of +securities

No

3A.5 Does the entity intend to buy back a maximum number of securities

No

3A.6 Name of broker or brokers who will offer to buy back +securities on the entity's behalf

Broker name:

UBS Securities Australia Limited (ABN 62 008 586 481)

3A.9 Are the +securities being bought back for a cash consideration? Yes

3A.9a Is the price to be paid for +securities bought back known? No

3A.9a.1 In what currency will the buy-back consideration be paid?

AUD - Australian Dollar

Part 3B - Buy-back restrictions and conditions

3B.1 Does the buy-back require security holder approval?

No

Notification of buy-back

4 / 6

Notification of buy-back

Part 3C - Key dates

On-marketbuy-back

3C.2 Proposed buy-back start date

3/8/2021

3C.3 Proposed buy-back end date

18/7/2022

Part 3D - Other Information

3D.1 Any other information the entity wishes to notify to ASX about the buy-back

ANZ intends to buy-back up to $1.5b of its fully paid ordinary shares under the on-marketbuy-back

Notification of buy-back

5 / 6

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

ANZ - Australia & New Zealand Banking Group Ltd. published this content on 09 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 March 2022 20:42:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND BANKING GROUP LIMITED
03:43pAUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND BANKING : Update - Notification of buy-back - ANZ
PU
02:21aAUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND BANKING : Update - Application for quotation of securities - ANZ
PU
02:11aAUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND BANKING : ANZ increases allocation under Capital Notes 7 Bookbui..
PU
03/07AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND BANKING : ANZ - wholesale debt ANZHBC - interest payment details
PU
03/07AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND BANKING : Consumer Confidence rises
PU
03/06AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND BANKING : ANZ Australian Job Ads a new high
PU
03/06AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND BANKING : Update - Notification of buy-back - ANZ
PU
03/03AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND BANKING : Notice Corporations Act Subsection 259C(2)
PU
03/03AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND BANKING : Update - Notification of buy-back - ANZ
PU
03/02MOVES-ANZ appoints Mark Evans as Singapore country head
RE
More news
Analyst Recommendations on AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND BANKING GROUP LIMITED
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 17 760 M 12 873 M 12 873 M
Net income 2022 6 042 M 4 380 M 4 380 M
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 12,0x
Yield 2022 5,85%
Capitalization 69 374 M 50 286 M 50 286 M
Capi. / Sales 2022 3,91x
Capi. / Sales 2023 3,75x
Nbr of Employees 39 684
Free-Float -
Chart AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND BANKING GROUP LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Australia and New Zealand Banking Group Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND BANKING GROUP LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 16
Last Close Price 24,82 AUD
Average target price 29,44 AUD
Spread / Average Target 18,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Shayne Cary Elliott Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Farhan Faruqui Chief Financial Officer
Paul Dominic O'Sullivan Chairman
Gerard Florian Group Executive-Technology
Michael Liarakos Chief Compliance Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND BANKING GROUP LIMITED-9.12%51 222
AGRICULTURAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED6.34%161 236
POSTAL SAVINGS BANK OF CHINA CO., LTD.16.45%82 054
PT BANK CENTRAL ASIA TBK4.79%65 936
QATAR NATIONAL BANK (Q.P.S.C.)13.92%58 861
SHANGHAI PUDONG DEVELOPMENT BANK CO., LTD.-5.28%38 503