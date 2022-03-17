Australia and New Zealand Banking : Update - Notification of buy-back - ANZ

Notification of buy-back

Part 3 - Buy-back details

Part 3A - Details of +securities, price and reason

3A.1 Total number of +securities on issue in the class of +securities to be bought back

2,846,872,100

3A.4 Does the entity intend to buy back a minimum number of +securities

No

3A.5 Does the entity intend to buy back a maximum number of securities

No

3A.6 Name of broker or brokers who will offer to buy back +securities on the entity's behalf

Broker name:

UBS Securities Australia Limited (ABN 62 008 586 481)

3A.9 Are the +securities being bought back for a cash consideration? Yes

3A.9a Is the price to be paid for +securities bought back known? No

3A.9a.1 In what currency will the buy-back consideration be paid?

AUD - Australian Dollar

Part 3B - Buy-back restrictions and conditions

3B.1 Does the buy-back require security holder approval?

No