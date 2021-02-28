Log in
AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND BANKING GROUP LIMITED    ANZ   AU000000ANZ3

AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND BANKING GROUP LIMITED

(ANZ)
Australia and New Zealand Banking : Update on AMMB Holdings

02/28/2021 | 05:32pm EST
News Release

For Release: 1 March 2021

Update on AMMB Holdings

Following AMMB Holdings Berhad's (AmBank) agreement with the Malaysian Ministry of Finance to resolve potential claims relating to its involvement with 1MDB, ANZ provided the following update on the impact on its equity accounted investment in AmBank1:

  • The impact on ANZ's CET1 capital position will be neutral given its investments in associates are already a full deduction to capital.

  • The financial impact on ANZ (A$212m2) will be recorded as part of the equity accounted earnings from AmBank at 1H21.

  • This will reduce the carrying value of ANZ's interest in AmBank from ~$1.050bn to ~$850m.

For media enquiries contact:

Stephen Ries, +61 409 655 551

Approved for distribution by ANZ's Continuous Disclosure Committee

  • 1 ANZ acquired its original stake in AMMB Holdings Berhad in May 2007 and currently holds a 24% ownership interest

  • 2 The $212m is not impacted by taxation

Australia and New Zealand Banking Group Limited 9/833 Collins Street Docklands Victoria 3008 Australia ABN 11 005 357 522

Disclaimer

ANZ - Australia & New Zealand Banking Group Ltd. published this content on 01 March 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 February 2021 22:31:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
