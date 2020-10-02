Australia and New Zealand Banking : fines ANZ $7.2 mln over periodical payment fees between accounts

Oct 2 (Reuters) - Australia and New Zealand Banking Group
Ltd said on Friday it was fined A$10 million ($7.2
million) by a federal court for wrongly charging customers fees
for some transactions made between their accounts.
The country's fourth-largest bank admitted to 327,895
breaches for charging periodical payments fees between July 2013
and September 2015 and not remediating fees charged to customers
between July 2005 and December 2007.
ANZ said the breaches related to fees totalling about A$3.1
million. (https://bit.ly/3nccsMQ)
The penalty was levied after the Australian Securities and
Investments Commission (ASIC) filed a suit against ANZ in July
last year.
Many Australian banks have been slapped with several
lawsuits from customers and regulators since a national inquiry
into widespread financial misconduct rocked the sector in 2018.
ANZ was not entitled to charge non-payment and transaction
fees from customers where the periodic payment was made between
two accounts held in the same customer's name, the ASIC said in
a statement on Friday.
($1 = 1.3976 Australian dollars)
(Reporting by Shashwat Awasthi in Bengaluru; Editing by Tom
Hogue and Sherry Jacob-Phillips)