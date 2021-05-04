Australia and New Zealand Banking : 2021 Half Year ESG Targets Update

Our targets reflect our E S G priorities - financial wellbeing, environmental sustainability and housing, and our commitment to fair and responsible banking. The E S G targets also support our purpose - to shape a world

in which people and communities thrive - and the delivery of our business strategy.

Progress against our targets is reviewed by the executive Ethics and Responsible Business Committee quarterly and twice a year by the Board Ethics, Environment, Social and Governance Committee.

We are making good progress against our E S G targets and are on track to achieve them (as denoted by the sideways arrows used throughout this update). Unless otherwise stated, performance is at 31 March 2021.1