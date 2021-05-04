Australia and New Zealand Banking : ANZ 2021 Half Year Result & Proposed Dividend

ANZ today announced a Statutory Profit after tax for the Half Year ended 31 March 2021 of $2,943 million, up 45% on the previous half with key drivers including a net credit provision release of $491 million.
Cash Profit[1] for continuing operations, before credit impairments and tax, was $3,941 million, down 10%.
ANZ's Common Equity Tier 1 Ratio strengthened to 12.4% while Cash Return on Equity increased to 9.7%. The proposed Interim Dividend is 70 cents per share, fully franked.
