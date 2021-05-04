Log in
Australia and New Zealand Banking : ANZ 2021 Half Year Result & Proposed Dividend

05/04/2021
ANZ today announced a Statutory Profit after tax for the Half Year ended 31 March 2021 of $2,943 million, up 45% on the previous half with key drivers including a net credit provision release of $491 million.

Cash Profit[1] for continuing operations, before credit impairments and tax, was $3,941 million, down 10%.

ANZ's Common Equity Tier 1 Ratio strengthened to 12.4% while Cash Return on Equity increased to 9.7%. The proposed Interim Dividend is 70 cents per share, fully franked.

ANZ - Australia & New Zealand Banking Group Ltd. published this content on 05 May 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 May 2021 21:48:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
