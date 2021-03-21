Australia and New Zealand Banking : ANZ agrees to settle US class action complaint

News Release

For Release: 22 March 2021

ANZ agrees to settle US class action complaint

ANZ today announced it had reached an agreement to settle a class action brought against it in the United States during 2016.

The class action named a number of banks, including ANZ, and related to the bank bill swap rate (BBSW) and the trading of BBSW-based products.

The settlement is without admission of liability and remains subject to negotiation and execution of complete settlement terms as well as court approval. The terms of the settlement remain confidential. The financial impact of the settlement is not material.

