Australia and New Zealand Banking Group Limited    ANZ

AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND BANKING GROUP LIMITED

(ANZ)
Australia and New Zealand Banking : ANZ agrees to settle US class action complaint

03/21/2021 | 08:37pm GMT
News Release

For Release: 22 March 2021

ANZ agrees to settle US class action complaint

ANZ today announced it had reached an agreement to settle a class action brought against it in the United States during 2016.

The class action named a number of banks, including ANZ, and related to the bank bill swap rate (BBSW) and the trading of BBSW-based products.

The settlement is without admission of liability and remains subject to negotiation and execution of complete settlement terms as well as court approval. The terms of the settlement remain confidential. The financial impact of the settlement is not material.

For media enquiries contact:

Nick Higginbottom, +61 403 936 262

Approved for distribution by ANZ's Continuous Disclosure Committee

Australia and New Zealand Banking Group Limited

9/833 Collins Street Docklands Victoria 3008 Australia ABN 11 005 357 522

Disclaimer

ANZ - Australia & New Zealand Banking Group Ltd. published this content on 22 March 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 March 2021 20:36:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
