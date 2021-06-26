Log in
    ANZ   AU000000ANZ3

AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND BANKING GROUP LIMITED

(ANZ)
Australia and New Zealand Banking : ANZ extends support package to customers affected by latest New South Wales COVID-19 lockdown

06/26/2021 | 10:53pm EDT
As Sydney enters a period of tougher restrictions, ANZ is extending support for retail customers who apply with measures including short-term payment relief, waiving fees, restructuring home loan debt or switching to a fixed rate loan.

Business customers can also access short-term payment relief on asset finance or business loans, receive a refund on merchant terminal fees and have some other fees waived.

In addition, business customers can take advantage of loans provided through the Federal Government's SME Loan Recovery Scheme, which offers eligible businesses discounted interest rates on loans of up to $5 million.

ANZ's Group Executive Australia Retail and Commercial Banking, Mark Hand said: 'We know this lockdown will have a big impact on our customers in and around Sydney. Like the lockdowns we've seen in other states, we know it can be some time before the real effects are felt by families and businesses.

'We want our customers to know there is help available if they need it in this difficult time. Our teams are standing ready to assist and will work with customers to understand their specific needs and help tailor individual solutions.'

Further information on support available can be found at anz.com/support/covid-19

Disclaimer

ANZ - Australia & New Zealand Banking Group Ltd. published this content on 27 June 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 June 2021 02:52:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2021 17 594 M 13 358 M 13 358 M
Net income 2021 6 110 M 4 639 M 4 639 M
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 13,8x
Yield 2021 4,91%
Capitalization 79 906 M 60 723 M 60 664 M
Capi. / Sales 2021 4,54x
Capi. / Sales 2022 4,35x
Nbr of Employees 37 844
Free-Float -
Australia and New Zealand Banking Group Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Technical analysis trends AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND BANKING GROUP LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 14
Last Close Price 28,28 AUD
Average target price 29,16 AUD
Spread / Average Target 3,11%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Shayne Cary Elliott Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Shane Buggle Chief Financial Officer
Paul Dominic O'Sullivan Chairman
Gerard Florian Group Executive-Technology
Michael Liarakos Chief Compliance Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND BANKING GROUP LIMITED24.58%60 723
AGRICULTURAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED-4.23%162 586
POSTAL SAVINGS BANK OF CHINA CO., LTD.19.63%70 589
PING AN BANK CO., LTD.20.79%70 219
PT BANK CENTRAL ASIA TBK-8.57%52 826
QATAR NATIONAL BANK (Q.P.S.C.)1.40%45 871