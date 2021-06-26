Australia and New Zealand Banking : ANZ extends support package to customers affected by latest New South Wales COVID-19 lockdown

As Sydney enters a period of tougher restrictions, ANZ is extending support for retail customers who apply with measures including short-term payment relief, waiving fees, restructuring home loan debt or switching to a fixed rate loan.

Business customers can also access short-term payment relief on asset finance or business loans, receive a refund on merchant terminal fees and have some other fees waived.

In addition, business customers can take advantage of loans provided through the Federal Government's SME Loan Recovery Scheme, which offers eligible businesses discounted interest rates on loans of up to $5 million.

ANZ's Group Executive Australia Retail and Commercial Banking, Mark Hand said: 'We know this lockdown will have a big impact on our customers in and around Sydney. Like the lockdowns we've seen in other states, we know it can be some time before the real effects are felt by families and businesses.

'We want our customers to know there is help available if they need it in this difficult time. Our teams are standing ready to assist and will work with customers to understand their specific needs and help tailor individual solutions.'

Further information on support available can be found at anz.com/support/covid-19

