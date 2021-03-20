Australia and New Zealand Banking : ANZ provides support package for customers affected by New South Wales floods

The record rainfall has swamped communities on the mid-north coast and the Hunter region of New South Wales with many still in danger and greater Sydney braced for the possibility of significant flooding.

ANZ encourages customers affected by the floods to contact the bank when they're ready to discuss how they can access a range of financial support measures, including:

Pausing payments for up to three months on home loans, credit cards, personal loans and some business loans (we may still charge you interest during that period)

Temporary interest rate reductions on lending for customers experiencing extreme financial distress

Waiving fees for restructuring business loans

Waiving fees for accessing term deposits early

ANZ general manager for New South Wales Michael Wake said: 'These floods have left hundreds of residents stranded with many having to be rescued from their homes and cars. The communities affected will be left to pick up the pieces in the aftermath.'

'As people manage the recovery process, we hope the relief measures we've announced today will assist in what is a very difficult time.'

ANZ customers affected by the floods are encouraged to visit their local branch if they are able, or to contact their relationship manager to discuss the impact on their business or personal circumstances.

Customers can also contact ANZ's dedicated financial hardship team on 1800 149 549 or at anz.com.au/support/natural-disaster-support/

Customers with ANZ Home and Contents Insurance may be eligible for emergency funds and temporary accommodation.

To lodge an insurance claim, customers can call 13 16 14 or visit anz.com/insuranceclaims

