  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Australia
  4. Australian Stock Exchange
  5. Australia and New Zealand Banking Group Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ANZ   AU000000ANZ3

AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND BANKING GROUP LIMITED

(ANZ)
Australia and New Zealand Banking : ANZ ranked #1 Institutional Bank in Australia for the sixth consecutive year

06/14/2021 | 11:06pm EDT
ANZ's Institutional business has maintained its leadership of the Australian market, ranking #1 for outright and lead bank penetration and overall relationship strength, according to the 2021 Peter Lee Associates Large Corporate and Institutional Relationship Banking Survey.

Customers ranked ANZ number one for providing support through the COVID-19 pandemic, with 80% of respondents describing ANZ's support as excellent or above average. This is a one-off measure and was the largest difference between ANZ and other banks involved in the survey.

Highlights of the survey for ANZ include:

  • Maintained the #1 position in the Relationship Strength Index (RSI) for the eighth year in a row;
  • For the sixth consecutive year ranked #1 Institutional bank for outright and lead banking relationships, with 74% of 590 respondents stating they have a relationship with ANZ;
  • Maintained highest lead bank penetration score of 39%, also ranking #1 as lead provider in 10 of 13 product groups;
  • Ranked #1 for COVID-19 support; and
  • Ranked clear market leader in Environmental Social and Governance (ESG) and Sustainable Finance.

ANZ Managing Director, Institutional Australia, Tammy Medard said: 'ANZ's consistently strong Peter Lee results reflect our focus on fostering long-lasting, trusted relationships with customers, and standing by them through challenging times.

'They recognised our strong and consistent support during the pandemic, which was evident not only through core lending but also digital banking solutions and cybersecurity measures to protect them from fraud.

'The results are a credit to our talented team who work hard to understand our customers' needs and deliver outstanding banking expertise, including in the increasingly important area of ESG.'

The Peter Lee Associates Large Corporate and Institutional Relationship Banking Survey is a leading indicator of performance across wholesale banking in Australia. Some 590 Australia-based large corporate institutions were surveyed.

Download PDF

Disclaimer

ANZ - Australia & New Zealand Banking Group Ltd. published this content on 15 June 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 June 2021 03:05:09 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2021 17 594 M 13 551 M 13 551 M
Net income 2021 6 110 M 4 706 M 4 706 M
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 13,7x
Yield 2021 4,91%
Capitalization 79 821 M 61 604 M 61 478 M
Capi. / Sales 2021 4,54x
Capi. / Sales 2022 4,35x
Nbr of Employees 37 844
Free-Float -
Chart AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND BANKING GROUP LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Australia and New Zealand Banking Group Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND BANKING GROUP LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 14
Average target price 29,16 AUD
Last Close Price 28,25 AUD
Spread / Highest target 22,1%
Spread / Average Target 3,22%
Spread / Lowest Target -15,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Shayne Cary Elliott Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Shane Buggle Chief Financial Officer
Paul Dominic O'Sullivan Chairman
Gerard Florian Group Executive-Technology
Michael Liarakos Chief Compliance Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND BANKING GROUP LIMITED24.45%61 419
AGRICULTURAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED-1.06%176 774
POSTAL SAVINGS BANK OF CHINA CO., LTD.23.06%73 526
PING AN BANK CO., LTD.20.84%70 877
PT BANK CENTRAL ASIA TBK-5.32%56 081
SHANGHAI PUDONG DEVELOPMENT BANK CO., LTD.5.06%46 653