Australia and New Zealand Banking : ANZ ranked #1 Institutional Bank in Australia for the sixth consecutive year

ANZ's Institutional business has maintained its leadership of the Australian market, ranking #1 for outright and lead bank penetration and overall relationship strength, according to the 2021 Peter Lee Associates Large Corporate and Institutional Relationship Banking Survey.

Customers ranked ANZ number one for providing support through the COVID-19 pandemic, with 80% of respondents describing ANZ's support as excellent or above average. This is a one-off measure and was the largest difference between ANZ and other banks involved in the survey.

Highlights of the survey for ANZ include:

Maintained the #1 position in the Relationship Strength Index (RSI) for the eighth year in a row;

For the sixth consecutive year ranked #1 Institutional bank for outright and lead banking relationships, with 74% of 590 respondents stating they have a relationship with ANZ;

Maintained highest lead bank penetration score of 39%, also ranking #1 as lead provider in 10 of 13 product groups;

Ranked #1 for COVID-19 support; and

Ranked clear market leader in Environmental Social and Governance (ESG) and Sustainable Finance.

ANZ Managing Director, Institutional Australia, Tammy Medard said: 'ANZ's consistently strong Peter Lee results reflect our focus on fostering long-lasting, trusted relationships with customers, and standing by them through challenging times.

'They recognised our strong and consistent support during the pandemic, which was evident not only through core lending but also digital banking solutions and cybersecurity measures to protect them from fraud.

'The results are a credit to our talented team who work hard to understand our customers' needs and deliver outstanding banking expertise, including in the increasingly important area of ESG.'

The Peter Lee Associates Large Corporate and Institutional Relationship Banking Survey is a leading indicator of performance across wholesale banking in Australia. Some 590 Australia-based large corporate institutions were surveyed.

