Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Australian Stock Exchange  >  Australia and New Zealand Banking Group Limited    ANZ   AU000000ANZ3

AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND BANKING GROUP LIMITED

(ANZ)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Australia and New Zealand Banking : ANZ to extend Samsung Pay offering with eftpos choice

03/07/2021 | 05:53pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Millions of ANZ cardholders across retail and business can now choose eftpos when paying with their compatible Samsung smartphone. This provides the ability to make secure purchases and withdraw cash at the checkout of participating merchants when customers choose cheque or savings.

ANZ's general manager of deposits Shannon Peachey said: 'ANZ has been at the forefront of mobile payments in Australia and this feature is the next step in that evolution.

'Our leading position in payments now provides our customers with easy to use and secure digital wallet options across nearly every major phone and smartwatch brand.'

'We are always looking for ways to improve our customers' payment experiences and this gives millions of our cardholders greater choice when using Samsung Pay,' Ms Peachey said.

eftpos CEO Stephen Benton said: 'ANZ is the first Australian bank to launch Samsung Pay across both eftpos enabled multi-network debit and eftpos Access Basic debit cards, offering more choice for their customers.'

'Samsung Pay with eftpos enables ANZ customers access to their own money via their Samsung smartphone while out shopping, with added benefits such as the ability to track their bank balances in real time.'

'With Australians showing a greater preference for mobile payments and an average of 25% growth month on month across eftpos mobile transactions, we're confident ANZ customers will embrace Samsung Pay with eftpos for everyday payments.' Mr Benton said.

For more information about ANZ's range of digital wallets options and supported devices, visit: anz.com/mobilepayments

DOWNLOAD PDF

Disclaimer

ANZ - Australia & New Zealand Banking Group Ltd. published this content on 08 March 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 March 2021 22:52:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND BANKING GROUP LIMITED
05:53pAUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND BANKING  : ANZ to extend Samsung Pay offering with eft..
PU
03/05AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND BANKING  : ANZ provides support package for Queensland..
PU
03/03TRANSCRIPT : Shayne Elliott with Neil Mitchell – 3AW
PU
03/03US Crude Inventories Surge Following Previous Week's Unexpected Increase
MT
03/01AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND BANKING  : Vaccine boosts consumer confidence
PU
02/28Australia home prices, job ads surge as recovery blitzes expectations
RE
02/28AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND BANKING  : ANZ Job Ads continue to escalate
PU
02/28AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND BANKING  : ANZ Says AmBank Settlement Won't Affect CET..
DJ
02/28AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND BANKING  : Update on AMMB Holdings
PU
02/24AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND BANKING  : ANZ Institutional ranked #1 for relationshi..
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 18 146 M 13 946 M 13 946 M
Net income 2021 5 724 M 4 400 M 4 400 M
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 14,8x
Yield 2021 4,24%
Capitalization 81 475 M 62 366 M 62 618 M
Capi. / Sales 2021 4,49x
Capi. / Sales 2022 4,45x
Nbr of Employees 37 506
Free-Float -
Chart AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND BANKING GROUP LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Australia and New Zealand Banking Group Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND BANKING GROUP LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 15
Average target price 27,87 AUD
Last Close Price 28,84 AUD
Spread / Highest target 9,22%
Spread / Average Target -3,37%
Spread / Lowest Target -25,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Shayne Cary Elliott Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Shane Buggle Chief Financial Officer
Paul Dominic O'Sullivan Chairman
Gerard Florian Group Executive-Technology
Michael Liarakos Chief Compliance Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND BANKING GROUP LIMITED27.05%62 366
AGRICULTURAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED8.10%176 802
POSTAL SAVINGS BANK OF CHINA CO., LTD.40.64%79 409
PING AN BANK CO., LTD.15.51%66 743
PT BANK CENTRAL ASIA TBK0.44%58 108
SHANGHAI PUDONG DEVELOPMENT BANK CO., LTD.12.19%49 075
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ