Australia and New Zealand Banking : ANZ to extend Samsung Pay offering with eftpos choice

Millions of ANZ cardholders across retail and business can now choose eftpos when paying with their compatible Samsung smartphone. This provides the ability to make secure purchases and withdraw cash at the checkout of participating merchants when customers choose cheque or savings.

ANZ's general manager of deposits Shannon Peachey said: 'ANZ has been at the forefront of mobile payments in Australia and this feature is the next step in that evolution.

'Our leading position in payments now provides our customers with easy to use and secure digital wallet options across nearly every major phone and smartwatch brand.'

'We are always looking for ways to improve our customers' payment experiences and this gives millions of our cardholders greater choice when using Samsung Pay,' Ms Peachey said.

eftpos CEO Stephen Benton said: 'ANZ is the first Australian bank to launch Samsung Pay across both eftpos enabled multi-network debit and eftpos Access Basic debit cards, offering more choice for their customers.'

'Samsung Pay with eftpos enables ANZ customers access to their own money via their Samsung smartphone while out shopping, with added benefits such as the ability to track their bank balances in real time.'

'With Australians showing a greater preference for mobile payments and an average of 25% growth month on month across eftpos mobile transactions, we're confident ANZ customers will embrace Samsung Pay with eftpos for everyday payments.' Mr Benton said.

For more information about ANZ's range of digital wallets options and supported devices, visit: anz.com/mobilepayments

