MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Australian Stock Exchange  >  Australia and New Zealand Banking Group Limited    ANZ   AU000000ANZ3

AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND BANKING GROUP LIMITED

(ANZ)
End-of-day quote Australian Stock Exchange - 03/26
28.17 AUD   +0.97%
AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND BANKING  : Consumer confidence rebounds
PU
02:28pRBNZ Eases Restrictions on Banks Paying Dividends --Update
DJ
02:09pRBNZ Eases Restrictions on Banks Paying Dividends
DJ
Australia and New Zealand Banking : Consumer confidence rebounds

03/30/2021 | 05:38pm EDT
Headline consumer confidence jumped 1.7 per cent to 112.3, its highest level since October 2019. All but one of the subindices registered gains.

'Current financial conditions' gained 4.4 per cent, while 'future financial conditions' rose 4.1 per cent - its largest weekly gain since August last year.

'Current economic conditions' gained 0.5 per cent after two consecutive weeks of decline. In contrast, 'future economic conditions' declined for a third time (by 2.1 per cent).

'Time to buy a major household item' rose 1.2 per cent. 'Weekly inflation expectations' fell 0.1 per cent to 3.7 per cent, but the four-week moving average remained steady at 3.8 per cent.

Disclaimer

ANZ - Australia & New Zealand Banking Group Ltd. published this content on 31 March 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 March 2021 21:37:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2021 18 119 M 13 756 M 13 756 M
Net income 2021 5 724 M 4 346 M 4 346 M
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 14,4x
Yield 2021 4,32%
Capitalization 79 384 M 60 387 M 60 269 M
Capi. / Sales 2021 4,38x
Capi. / Sales 2022 4,32x
Nbr of Employees 37 506
Free-Float -
Chart AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND BANKING GROUP LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Australia and New Zealand Banking Group Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND BANKING GROUP LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 14
Average target price 27,93 AUD
Last Close Price 28,10 AUD
Spread / Highest target 12,1%
Spread / Average Target -0,60%
Spread / Lowest Target -23,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Shayne Cary Elliott Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Shane Buggle Chief Financial Officer
Paul Dominic O'Sullivan Chairman
Gerard Florian Group Executive-Technology
Michael Liarakos Chief Compliance Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND BANKING GROUP LIMITED24.10%60 385
AGRICULTURAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED10.92%176 889
POSTAL SAVINGS BANK OF CHINA CO., LTD.32.42%79 752
PING AN BANK CO., LTD.9.31%63 473
PT BANK CENTRAL ASIA TBK-5.24%54 213
SHANGHAI PUDONG DEVELOPMENT BANK CO., LTD.9.71%46 819
