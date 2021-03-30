Australia and New Zealand Banking : Consumer confidence rebounds

Headline consumer confidence jumped 1.7 per cent to 112.3, its highest level since October 2019. All but one of the subindices registered gains.

'Current financial conditions' gained 4.4 per cent, while 'future financial conditions' rose 4.1 per cent - its largest weekly gain since August last year.

'Current economic conditions' gained 0.5 per cent after two consecutive weeks of decline. In contrast, 'future economic conditions' declined for a third time (by 2.1 per cent).

'Time to buy a major household item' rose 1.2 per cent. 'Weekly inflation expectations' fell 0.1 per cent to 3.7 per cent, but the four-week moving average remained steady at 3.8 per cent.