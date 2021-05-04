Australia and New Zealand Banking : Interim Dividend key dates and associated information

For release: 5 May, 2021

ANZ 2021 Interim Dividend

key dates and associated information

The Group announced a proposed fully franked 2021 Interim Dividend of 70 cents per share. New Zealand imputation credits of NZD 8 cents per share will also be attached.

ANZ also announced that the Dividend Reinvestment Plan (DRP) will continue to operate for the Interim 2021 Dividend at no discount and that it plans to neutralise the impact of the ordinary shares allocated under the DRP.

Dividend, DRP & BOP Information

For the 2021 Interim Dividend, under the DRP and Bonus Option Plan (BOP) Terms and Conditions, the following will apply when calculating the Acquisition Price used to determine the number of ANZ ordinary shares to be issued:

no discount;

a Pricing Period of 10 Trading Days (refer to the key dates below); and

both the ASX and Chi-X trading platforms.

The neutralisation of the DRP may involve ANZ ordinary shares being purchased on-market during the DRP Pricing Period or otherwise by a third-party appointed by ANZ. To the extent that the on-market purchase is not able to be completed for any reason, then ANZ will issue new ordinary shares to meet its obligations under the DRP. DRP participants do not need to take any action in respect of this in order to receive their shares under the DRP.

New ANZ ordinary shares will be issued to satisfy ANZ's obligations under the BOP.

Election notices from shareholders wanting to commence, cease or vary their participation in the DRP or BOP for the 2021 Interim Dividend must be received by ANZ's Share Registrar, Computershare, by 5.00pm (Australian Eastern Standard Time) on 12 May 2021.

Computershare can be contacted:

by phone on the numbers set out at the end of this announcement;

on the numbers set out at the end of this announcement; online via www.anz.com/shareholder/centre, by clicking on 'Shareholder ANZ Shares' and providing the appropriate instructions once logged in;

via www.anz.com/shareholder/centre, by clicking on 'Shareholder ANZ Shares' and providing the appropriate instructions once logged in; by emailing anzshareregistry@computershare.com.au ; or

by mail addressed to Computershare Investor Services Pty Limited, GPO Box 2975, Melbourne, Victoria 3001, Australia.

There is no limit on the number of shares that may participate in the DRP and BOP.

Copies of all material and information in relation to the DRP and BOP are available at www.anz.com/shareholder/centre/your-shareholding/dividends

Key Dividend, DRP & BOP Dates

The key dates related to the payment of the 2021 Interim Dividend and the associated DRP and BOP will be as follows:

