Australia and New Zealand Banking : Interim Dividend key dates and associated information

05/04/2021 | 05:49pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

News Release

For release: 5 May, 2021

ANZ 2021 Interim Dividend

  • key dates and associated information

The Group announced a proposed fully franked 2021 Interim Dividend of 70 cents per share. New Zealand imputation credits of NZD 8 cents per share will also be attached.

ANZ also announced that the Dividend Reinvestment Plan (DRP) will continue to operate for the Interim 2021 Dividend at no discount and that it plans to neutralise the impact of the ordinary shares allocated under the DRP.

Dividend, DRP & BOP Information

For the 2021 Interim Dividend, under the DRP and Bonus Option Plan (BOP) Terms and Conditions, the following will apply when calculating the Acquisition Price used to determine the number of ANZ ordinary shares to be issued:

  • no discount;
  • a Pricing Period of 10 Trading Days (refer to the key dates below); and
  • both the ASX and Chi-X trading platforms.

The neutralisation of the DRP may involve ANZ ordinary shares being purchased on-market during the DRP Pricing Period or otherwise by a third-party appointed by ANZ. To the extent that the on-market purchase is not able to be completed for any reason, then ANZ will issue new ordinary shares to meet its obligations under the DRP. DRP participants do not need to take any action in respect of this in order to receive their shares under the DRP.

New ANZ ordinary shares will be issued to satisfy ANZ's obligations under the BOP.

Election notices from shareholders wanting to commence, cease or vary their participation in the DRP or BOP for the 2021 Interim Dividend must be received by ANZ's Share Registrar, Computershare, by 5.00pm (Australian Eastern Standard Time) on 12 May 2021.

Computershare can be contacted:

  • by phone on the numbers set out at the end of this announcement;
  • online via www.anz.com/shareholder/centre, by clicking on 'Shareholder ANZ Shares' and providing the appropriate instructions once logged in;
  • by emailing anzshareregistry@computershare.com.au; or
  • by mail addressed to Computershare Investor Services Pty Limited, GPO Box 2975, Melbourne, Victoria 3001, Australia.

There is no limit on the number of shares that may participate in the DRP and BOP.

Copies of all material and information in relation to the DRP and BOP are available at www.anz.com/shareholder/centre/your-shareholding/dividends

Key Dividend, DRP & BOP Dates

The key dates related to the payment of the 2021 Interim Dividend and the associated DRP and BOP will be as follows:

Australia and New Zealand Banking Group Limited 9/833 Collins Street Docklands Victoria 3008 Australia ABN 11 005 357 522

Ex-date

Monday, 10 May 2021

Record Date

Tuesday, 11 May 2021

Last date for DRP/BOP participation

Wednesday, 12 May 2021, 5.00pm (Australian

& Foreign Currency Elections

Eastern Standard Time)

Foreign Currency Conversion Date

Friday, 14

May 2021

DRP & BOP Pricing Period

Friday, 14

May 2021 to Thursday, 27 May 2021

(both inclusive)

Dividend Payment Date and DRP/BOP

Thursday, 1 July 2021

Shares Allotment/Allocation Date

Shareholders (including any legal or beneficial holder of ANZ shares) who are resident in the United States, its possessions or territories or Canada are not able to participate in the DRP or BOP.

For media enquiries contact:

For shareholder enquiries contact:

Stephen Ries

Computershare

Tel: +61-409-655-551

1800 11 33 99

0800 174 007 (within New Zealand)

+613 9415 4010 (international callers)

Approved for distribution by ANZ's Continuous Disclosure Committee

Disclaimer

ANZ - Australia & New Zealand Banking Group Ltd. published this content on 05 May 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 May 2021 21:48:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2021 17 876 M 13 782 M 13 782 M
Net income 2021 5 514 M 4 251 M 4 251 M
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 14,9x
Yield 2021 4,17%
Capitalization 81 447 M 62 675 M 62 793 M
Capi. / Sales 2021 4,56x
Capi. / Sales 2022 4,42x
Nbr of Employees 37 506
Free-Float -
Chart AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND BANKING GROUP LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Australia and New Zealand Banking Group Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND BANKING GROUP LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 14
Average target price 28,85 AUD
Last Close Price 28,83 AUD
Spread / Highest target 16,2%
Spread / Average Target 0,08%
Spread / Lowest Target -25,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Shayne Cary Elliott Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Shane Buggle Chief Financial Officer
Paul Dominic O'Sullivan Chairman
Gerard Florian Group Executive-Technology
Michael Liarakos Chief Compliance Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND BANKING GROUP LIMITED27.00%63 778
AGRICULTURAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED5.28%169 714
POSTAL SAVINGS BANK OF CHINA CO., LTD.16.44%70 140
PING AN BANK CO., LTD.20.42%69 813
PT BANK CENTRAL ASIA TBK-5.47%54 707
QATAR NATIONAL BANK (Q.P.S.C.)0.50%45 611
