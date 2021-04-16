Australia and New Zealand Banking : Notice Corporations Act Subsection 259C(2)

Log in
16 April 2021

Market Announcements Office

ASX Limited

Level 4

20 Bridge Street

SYDNEY NSW 2000

Notice Corporations Act Subsection 259C(2)

Attached is a notice given in accordance with a Corporations Act Subsection 259C(2)

exemption. It has been approved for distribution by ANZ's Company Secretary.

Yours faithfully

Simon Pordage

Company Secretary

Australia and New Zealand Banking Group Limited

Australia and New Zealand Banking Group Limited ABN 11 005 357 522

ANZ Centre Melbourne, Level 9A, 833 Collins Street, Docklands VIC 3008

Notice given in accordance with Corporations Act Subsection 259C(2) Exemption

To

Market Announcements Office

ASX Limited

Level 4

20 Bridge Street

SYDNEY NSW 2000

1. Name of Company Australia and New Zealand Banking Group Limited ABN 11 005 357 522 ("ANZ") gives notice of the aggregated percentage of voting shares in ANZ, in respect of which its associated entities have (1) the power to control voting or disposal and voting shares underlying derivatives and (2) a net economic exposure, in accordance with the terms of an exemption granted by the Australian Securities and Investments Commission pursuant to subsection 259C(2) of the Corporations Act.

Date of present notice:

16 April 2021

The previous notice was given to the ASX on:

6 April 2021

The previous notice was dated:

6 April 2021

2. Issued Share Capital

3(a). Previous and

present aggregated %

of Voting Shares

2,845,541,800 fully paid Ordinary Shares in the capital of ANZ have been issued as at 15 April 2021.

The aggregated number and percentage of shares in each class of voting shares in ANZ in respect of which its controlled entities have power to control voting or disposal and voting shares underlying derivatives, when last required, and when now required, to give a notice to the ASX are:

Class of Shares

Previous Notice

Present Notice

Total Number

% of Total Shares

Total Number

% of Total Shares

Ordinary Fully Paid

4,858,360

0.17%

4,957,408

0.17%

3(b). Previous and

present net economic

exposure % of Voting

Shares

The aggregated number and percentage of shares in each class of voting shares in ANZ in respect of which its controlled entities have a net economic exposure, when last required, and when now required, to give a notice to the ASX are:

Class of Shares

Previous Notice

Present Notice

Total Number

% of Total Shares

Total Number

% of Total Shares

Ordinary Fully Paid

4,858,360

0.17%

4,957,408

0.17%

4. Details of Controlled

The following controlled entities are the holders in the Voting Shares referred to in

Entity Holdings

paragraph 3 above.

Registered Holder

Controlled Entity entitled to be

Number of Shares

% of Total Shares

registered

ANZEST Pty Ltd as Trustee

ANZEST Pty Ltd as Trustee for ANZ

for ANZ Employee Share

Employee Share Acquisition Plan

Acquisition Plan

95,219

0.00%

ANZ New Zealand Investments

Reserve Bank of NZ

Limited on behalf of various

investment funds and client portfolios

100,000

0.00%

JP Morgan Chase Bank

ANZ New Zealand Investments

Limited on behalf of various

investment funds and client portfolios

3,015,110

0.11%

JP Morgan Chase Bank /

ANZ New Zealand Investments

Limited on behalf of various

Reserve Bank of NZ

investment funds and client portfolios

380,223

0.01%

JP Morgan Nominees

ANZ Custodial Services New Zealand

Limited as trustee for various private

Australia Limited

clients

1,366,856

0.05%

Aggregation

4,957,408

0.17%

5. Changes in Voting

Particulars of change in voting shares in ANZ in respect of which its controlled entities

Shares

are or were entitled since ANZ was last required to give a notice to the ASX are:

Controlled

Date of

Entity entitled

Consideration

Number of

whose

Nature of Change

given in relation to

Class of Share

Change

Shares

shareholding

change ($)

changed

ANZ Custodial

Services New

7/04/2021

Zealand Limited

On-market

5,651.79

Ordinary fully

182

as trustee for

purchase

paid

various private

clients

ANZ Custodial

Services New

7/04/2021

Zealand Limited

On-market

20,278.11

Ordinary fully

653

as trustee for

purchase

paid

various private

clients

ANZ Custodial

Services New

7/04/2021

Zealand Limited

On-market

14,791.93

Ordinary fully

478

as trustee for

purchase

paid

various private

clients

ANZ Custodial

Services New

7/04/2021

Zealand Limited

On-market

6,746.11

Ordinary fully

218

as trustee for

purchase

paid

various private

clients

ANZ Custodial

Services New

7/04/2021

Zealand Limited

On-market

2,111.65

Ordinary fully

68

as trustee for

purchase

paid

various private

clients

ANZ Custodial

Services New

7/04/2021

Zealand Limited

On-market

8,510.00

Ordinary fully

275

as trustee for

purchase

paid

various private

clients

ANZ Custodial

Services New

7/04/2021

Zealand Limited

On-market

2,444.69

Ordinary fully

79

as trustee for

purchase

paid

various private

clients

ANZ Custodial

Services New

7/04/2021

Zealand Limited

On-market

4,858.44

Ordinary fully

157

as trustee for

purchase

paid

various private

clients

ANZ Custodial

Services New

7/04/2021

Zealand Limited

On-market

2,599.42

Ordinary fully

84

as trustee for

purchase

paid

various private

clients

ANZ Custodial

Services New

7/04/2021

Zealand Limited

On-market

8,664.73

Ordinary fully

280

as trustee for

purchase

paid

various private

clients

ANZ Custodial

Services New

7/04/2021

Zealand Limited

On-market

1,887.67

Ordinary fully

61

as trustee for

purchase

paid

various private

clients

ANZ Custodial

Services New

7/04/2021

Zealand Limited

On-market

2,630.36

Ordinary fully

85

as trustee for

purchase

paid

various private

clients

ANZ Custodial

Services New

7/04/2021

Zealand Limited

On-market

2,816.04

Ordinary fully

91

as trustee for

purchase

paid

various private

clients

ANZ Custodial

Services New

7/04/2021

Zealand Limited

On-market

47,956.02

Ordinary fully

1,551

as trustee for

purchase

paid

various private

clients

ANZ Custodial

Services New

7/04/2021

Zealand Limited

On-market sale

2,723.20

Ordinary fully

-88

as trustee for

paid

various private

clients

ANZ Custodial

Services New

7/04/2021

Zealand Limited

On-market sale

11,295.09

Ordinary fully

-365

as trustee for

paid

various private

clients

ANZ Custodial

Services New

7/04/2021

Zealand Limited

On-market sale

9,933.49

Ordinary fully

-321

as trustee for

paid

various private

clients

ANZ Custodial

Services New

7/04/2021

Zealand Limited

On-market sale

1,763.89

Ordinary fully

-57

as trustee for

paid

various private

clients

ANZ Custodial

Services New

7/04/2021

Zealand Limited

On-market sale

1,578.22

Ordinary fully

-51

as trustee for

paid

various private

clients

ANZ Custodial

Services New

7/04/2021

Zealand Limited

On-market sale

1,237.82

Ordinary fully

-40

as trustee for

paid

various private

clients

ANZ Custodial

Services New

7/04/2021

Zealand Limited

On-market sale

3,156.44

Ordinary fully

-102

as trustee for

paid

various private

clients

ANZ Custodial

Services New

7/04/2021

Zealand Limited

On-market sale

897.42

Ordinary fully

-29

as trustee for

paid

various private

clients

ANZ Custodial

Services New

7/04/2021

Zealand Limited

On-market sale

2,382.80

Ordinary fully

-77

as trustee for

paid

various private

clients

ANZ Custodial

Services New

7/04/2021

Zealand Limited

On-market sale

4,394.25

Ordinary fully

-142

as trustee for

paid

various private

clients

ANZ Custodial

Services New

7/04/2021

Zealand Limited

On-market sale

835.53

Ordinary fully

-27

as trustee for

paid

various private

clients

ANZ Custodial

Services New

7/04/2021

Zealand Limited

On-market sale

711.75

Ordinary fully

-23

as trustee for

paid

various private

clients

ANZ Custodial

Services New

7/04/2021

Zealand Limited

On-market sale

1,144.98

Ordinary fully

-37

as trustee for

paid

various private

clients

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

ANZ - Australia & New Zealand Banking Group Ltd. published this content on 16 April 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 April 2021 06:14:00 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
