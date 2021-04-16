Australia and New Zealand Banking : Notice Corporations Act Subsection 259C(2)

Notice given in accordance with Corporations Act Subsection 259C(2) Exemption
1. Name of Company Australia and New Zealand Banking Group Limited ABN 11 005 357 522 ("ANZ") gives notice of the aggregated percentage of voting shares in ANZ, in respect of which its associated entities have (1) the power to control voting or disposal and voting shares underlying derivatives and (2) a net economic exposure, in accordance with the terms of an exemption granted by the Australian Securities and Investments Commission pursuant to subsection 259C(2) of the Corporations Act.
Date of present notice:
16 April 2021
The previous notice was given to the ASX on:
6 April 2021
The previous notice was dated:
6 April 2021
2. Issued Share Capital
3(a). Previous and
present aggregated %
of Voting Shares
2,845,541,800 fully paid Ordinary Shares in the capital of ANZ have been issued as at 15 April 2021.
The aggregated number and percentage of shares in each class of voting shares in ANZ in respect of which its controlled entities have power to control voting or disposal and voting shares underlying derivatives, when last required, and when now required, to give a notice to the ASX are:
Class of Shares
Previous Notice
Present Notice
Total Number
% of Total Shares
Total Number
% of Total Shares
Ordinary Fully Paid
4,858,360
0.17%
4,957,408
0.17%
3(b). Previous and
present net economic
exposure % of Voting
Shares
The aggregated number and percentage of shares in each class of voting shares in ANZ in respect of which its controlled entities have a net economic exposure, when last required, and when now required, to give a notice to the ASX are:
Class of Shares
Previous Notice
Present Notice
Total Number
% of Total Shares
Total Number
% of Total Shares
Ordinary Fully Paid
4,858,360
0.17%
4,957,408
0.17%
4. Details of Controlled
The following controlled entities are the holders in the Voting Shares referred to in
Entity Holdings
paragraph 3 above.
Registered Holder
Controlled Entity entitled to be
Number of Shares
% of Total Shares
registered
ANZEST Pty Ltd as Trustee
ANZEST Pty Ltd as Trustee for ANZ
for ANZ Employee Share
Employee Share Acquisition Plan
Acquisition Plan
95,219
0.00%
ANZ New Zealand Investments
Reserve Bank of NZ
Limited on behalf of various
investment funds and client portfolios
100,000
0.00%
JP Morgan Chase Bank
ANZ New Zealand Investments
Limited on behalf of various
investment funds and client portfolios
3,015,110
0.11%
JP Morgan Chase Bank /
ANZ New Zealand Investments
Limited on behalf of various
Reserve Bank of NZ
investment funds and client portfolios
380,223
0.01%
JP Morgan Nominees
ANZ Custodial Services New Zealand
Limited as trustee for various private
Australia Limited
clients
1,366,856
0.05%
Aggregation
4,957,408
0.17%
5. Changes in Voting
Particulars of change in voting shares in ANZ in respect of which its controlled entities
Shares
are or were entitled since ANZ was last required to give a notice to the ASX are:
Controlled
Date of
Entity entitled
Consideration
Number of
whose
Nature of Change
given in relation to
Class of Share
Change
Shares
shareholding
change ($)
changed
ANZ Custodial
Services New
7/04/2021
Zealand Limited
On-market
5,651.79
Ordinary fully
182
as trustee for
purchase
paid
various private
clients
ANZ Custodial
Services New
7/04/2021
Zealand Limited
On-market
20,278.11
Ordinary fully
653
as trustee for
purchase
paid
various private
clients
ANZ Custodial
Services New
7/04/2021
Zealand Limited
On-market
14,791.93
Ordinary fully
478
as trustee for
purchase
paid
various private
clients
ANZ Custodial
Services New
7/04/2021
Zealand Limited
On-market
6,746.11
Ordinary fully
218
as trustee for
purchase
paid
various private
clients
ANZ Custodial
Services New
7/04/2021
Zealand Limited
On-market
2,111.65
Ordinary fully
68
as trustee for
purchase
paid
various private
clients
ANZ Custodial
Services New
7/04/2021
Zealand Limited
On-market
8,510.00
Ordinary fully
275
as trustee for
purchase
paid
various private
clients
ANZ Custodial
Services New
7/04/2021
Zealand Limited
On-market
2,444.69
Ordinary fully
79
as trustee for
purchase
paid
various private
clients
ANZ Custodial
Services New
7/04/2021
Zealand Limited
On-market
4,858.44
Ordinary fully
157
as trustee for
purchase
paid
various private
clients
ANZ Custodial
Services New
7/04/2021
Zealand Limited
On-market
2,599.42
Ordinary fully
84
as trustee for
purchase
paid
various private
clients
ANZ Custodial
Services New
7/04/2021
Zealand Limited
On-market
8,664.73
Ordinary fully
280
as trustee for
purchase
paid
various private
clients
ANZ Custodial
Services New
7/04/2021
Zealand Limited
On-market
1,887.67
Ordinary fully
61
as trustee for
purchase
paid
various private
clients
ANZ Custodial
Services New
7/04/2021
Zealand Limited
On-market
2,630.36
Ordinary fully
85
as trustee for
purchase
paid
various private
clients
ANZ Custodial
Services New
7/04/2021
Zealand Limited
On-market
2,816.04
Ordinary fully
91
as trustee for
purchase
paid
various private
clients
ANZ Custodial
Services New
7/04/2021
Zealand Limited
On-market
47,956.02
Ordinary fully
1,551
as trustee for
purchase
paid
various private
clients
ANZ Custodial
Services New
7/04/2021
Zealand Limited
On-market sale
2,723.20
Ordinary fully
-88
as trustee for
paid
various private
clients
ANZ Custodial
Services New
7/04/2021
Zealand Limited
On-market sale
11,295.09
Ordinary fully
-365
as trustee for
paid
various private
clients
ANZ Custodial
Services New
7/04/2021
Zealand Limited
On-market sale
9,933.49
Ordinary fully
-321
as trustee for
paid
various private
clients
ANZ Custodial
Services New
7/04/2021
Zealand Limited
On-market sale
1,763.89
Ordinary fully
-57
as trustee for
paid
various private
clients
ANZ Custodial
Services New
7/04/2021
Zealand Limited
On-market sale
1,578.22
Ordinary fully
-51
as trustee for
paid
various private
clients
ANZ Custodial
Services New
7/04/2021
Zealand Limited
On-market sale
1,237.82
Ordinary fully
-40
as trustee for
paid
various private
clients
ANZ Custodial
Services New
7/04/2021
Zealand Limited
On-market sale
3,156.44
Ordinary fully
-102
as trustee for
paid
various private
clients
ANZ Custodial
Services New
7/04/2021
Zealand Limited
On-market sale
897.42
Ordinary fully
-29
as trustee for
paid
various private
clients
ANZ Custodial
Services New
7/04/2021
Zealand Limited
On-market sale
2,382.80
Ordinary fully
-77
as trustee for
paid
various private
clients
ANZ Custodial
Services New
7/04/2021
Zealand Limited
On-market sale
4,394.25
Ordinary fully
-142
as trustee for
paid
various private
clients
ANZ Custodial
Services New
7/04/2021
Zealand Limited
On-market sale
835.53
Ordinary fully
-27
as trustee for
paid
various private
clients
ANZ Custodial
Services New
7/04/2021
Zealand Limited
On-market sale
711.75
Ordinary fully
-23
as trustee for
paid
various private
clients
ANZ Custodial
Services New
7/04/2021
Zealand Limited
On-market sale
1,144.98
Ordinary fully
-37
as trustee for
paid
various private
clients
