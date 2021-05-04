Australia and New Zealand Banking : UK DTR Submission

5 May 2021 Market Announcements Office ASX Limited Level 4 20 Bridge Street SYDNEY NSW 2000 Australia and New Zealand Banking Group Limited (ABN 11 005 357 522) ("ANZBGL") - Half-Yearly Financial Report submission under the Disclosure and Transparency Rules of the United Kingdom Financial Conduct Authority ("UK DTR Submission") The attached UK DTR Submission will be lodged by ANZBGL with the London Stock Exchange ("LSE") today, together with ANZ's 2021 Half Year Results for the six-month period ended 31 March 2021. This UK DTR Submission has been prepared by ANZBGL in order to comply with the applicable periodic reporting requirements of DTR 4 of the Disclosure and Transparency Rules of the United Kingdom Financial Conduct Authority in connection with certain debt securities issued by ANZBGL. For completeness, in addition to lodgement with the LSE, ANZBGL is lodging this UK DTR Submission with applicable exchanges, including the Australian Securities Exchange and the New Zealand Stock Exchange today. Yours faithfully Simon Pordage Company Secretary Australia and New Zealand Banking Group Limited Corporate Governance ANZ Centre Melbourne, Level 9, 833 Collins Street, Docklands Vic 3008 GPO Box 254, MELBOURNE VIC 3001 AUSTRALIA www.anz.com Approved for distribution by ANZ's Board of Directors Australia and New Zealand Banking Group Limited 9/833 Collins Street Docklands Victoria 3008 Australia ABN 11 005 357 522

5 May 2021 DISCLOSURE AND TRANSPARENCY RULES - HALF-YEARLY FINANCIAL REPORT SUBMISSION Australia and New Zealand Banking Group Limited (ABN 11 005 357 522) ("ANZBGL" or "ANZ") together with its subsidiaries (the "Group") - Half-Yearly Financial Report submission under the Disclosure and Transparency Rules ("DTR") of the United Kingdom Financial Conduct Authority The following attached documents constitute ANZ's 2021 Half-Yearly Financial Report for the purposes of the disclosure requirements of DTR 4.2: The Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements and Notes to Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements for the half year ended 31 March 2021, Directors' Report (including matters included by reference) and Directors' Declaration (as set out on pages 76 to 118 of ANZ's Half Year 31 March 2021 Consolidated Financial Report, Dividend Announcement and Appendix 4D);

A description of the principal risks and uncertainties for the remaining six months of the financial year provided in accordance with DTR 4.2.7 R (2); and

A responsibility statement of the Directors of ANZBGL provided in accordance with DTR 4.2.10 R (3)(b). Page 1 of 33

ANZ's Half Year 31 March 2021 Consolidated Financial Report, Dividend Announcement and Appendix 4D This document was separately lodged by ANZBGL with the applicable stock exchanges, including the London Stock Exchange and the Australian Securities Exchange on 5 May 2021. Page 2 of 33

Principal risks and uncertainties faced by the Group for the remaining six months of the financial year (DTR 4.2.7 R (2)) ("Principal Risks and Uncertainties") Introduction The Group's activities are subject to risks, including risks arising from the coronavirus pandemic (COVID-19), that can adversely impact its business, operations, results of operations, reputation, prospects, liquidity, capital resources, financial performance and financial condition (together, the "Group's Position"). The risks and uncertainties described below are not the only ones that the Group may face. Additional risks and uncertainties that the Group is unaware of, or that the Group currently deems to be immaterial, may also become important factors that affect it. If any of the specified or unspecified risks actually occur, the Group's Position may be materially and adversely affected, with the result that the trading price of the Group's equity or debt securities could decline, and investors could lose all or part of their investment. Risks related to the Issuer's business activities and industry 1. The COVID-19 pandemic has, and future outbreaks of other communicable diseases or pandemics may, materially and adversely affect the Group's Position The outbreak of the novel strain of coronavirus in late 2019, specifically identified as SARS- CoV-2, with the disease referred to as "COVID-19", has resulted in governments worldwide enacting emergency measures to combat the spread of the virus. Governments including those in Australia and New Zealand, have imposed wide ranging restrictions on, suspensions of, or advice against, regional and international travel, events, and meetings and many other normal activities and undertaken substantial and costly monetary and fiscal interventions designed to stabilise sovereign nations and financial markets. While certain restrictions have been lifted or modified, governments may in the foreseeable future reintroduce prior restrictions or implement and introduce further measures to contain the pandemic. Further, although globally and domestically COVID-19 vaccines have been deployed, there are uncertainties associated with the long-term effectiveness and the success of nation-wide vaccination programmes. Consequently, the full extent of the duration and severity of the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, as well as the effectiveness of the government and central bank response to the pandemic, remain subject to significant uncertainties. Major disruptions to community health and economic activity continue to have wide ranging negative effects across most business sectors in Australia, New Zealand and globally, which in turn has impacted demand for the Group's products and services and resulted in a deterioration of the quality of the Group's credit portfolio. Additionally, many of the Group's borrowers have been and continue to be negatively impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic and the Group is exposed to an increased risk of credit loss from borrowers, particularly in the following sectors: transportation (including airlines, shipping, road and rail); ports, tourism and travel (including accommodation, food and beverage); healthcare; agriculture; entertainment; education; retail (including e-commerce due to a reduction in logistics activity); property (particularly shopping malls, office buildings and hotels); construction and contractors. See Notes 1 and 15 of the condensed consolidated financial statements for the half year ended 31 March 2021 as set out in the Group's Half Year 31 March 2021 Consolidated Financial Report, Dividend Announcement and Appendix 4D ("2021 Interim Financial Statements"). In response to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Group established a range of accommodations and measures, such as loan payment deferral, designed to assist its personal and business customers but there can be no assurance that these accommodations and measures will be sufficient to prevent or mitigate further hardship, or ensure the delivery of the Group's Page 3 of 33

products and services, and there is a risk that the Group's Position may be materially and adversely affected. These accommodations and measures, and any future accommodations and measures while supporting the Group's customers, may in turn have a negative impact on the Group's Position, may negatively impact the Group's net interest margin, and may result in the Group assuming a greater level of risk than it would have under ordinary circumstances and the Group's Position may be materially and adversely affected as a result. Significant requests for assistance from retail and small business customers have been received by the Group's customer service team. These requests may grow if there are further outbreaks and the Group is continuing to address additional resourcing and process changes to enable it to support its customers. It remains uncertain, at this stage, what percentage of its lending portfolio will be impacted. Whilst there have been signs of improvement, in the longer term, asset values may start to deteriorate if a large quantity of retail and business customers liquidate their investments, which may also be exacerbated by the cessation of government assistance, either during, or immediately after, the crisis or due to a decrease in demand for these assets. In both scenarios loan-to-value ratios are expected to be impacted. Substantially reduced global economic activity has caused substantial volatility in the financial markets and such volatility may continue. A deterioration of public finances of sovereigns in response to COVID-19 may lead to further increased volatility and widening credit spreads. COVID-19 has also affected, and can be expected to continue to impact, the Group's ability to continue its operations without interruption or delays due to closure of and restricted access to premises, contagion management and travel restrictions. Any related illness or quarantine of the Group's employees or contractors or suspension of the Group's business operations at its branches, stores or offices could affect the Group's Position. The COVID-19 pandemic has also increased geopolitical risk. Continuing tensions between countries and policy uncertainty could result in further downturns to the domestic and global economies, which in turn could have a material adverse impact on the Group's financial condition or its ability to execute its strategic initiatives. The ongoing ramifications of COVID-19 remain highly uncertain and, as of the date of this document, it is difficult to predict the further spread or duration of the pandemic, including whether there will be further outbreaks and whether and to what extent vaccines or other medical treatments will be effective in curtailing the effects of COVID-19. All or any of the negative conditions related to the COVID-19 pandemic described above may cause a further reduction in demand for the Group's products and services and/or an increase in loan and other credit defaults, bad debts, and impairments and/or an increase in the cost of the Group's operations. Should these occur, it is likely that they will result in a material adverse effect on the Group's Position. Actions taken by regulators in response to the COVID-19 pandemic have impacted, and may continue to impact, the Group. As an example, regulators in some overseas jurisdictions have exercised their powers to prevent banks from declaring dividends or undertaking share buy- backs. To the extent the COVID-19 pandemic continues to adversely affect the Group's Position, it may also have the effect of heightening many of the other risks described in these Principal Risks and Uncertainties. 2. Changes in political and general business and economic conditions, including disruption in regional or global credit and capital markets, may adversely affect the Group's Position The Group's financial performance is primarily influenced by the political and economic conditions and the level of business activity in the major countries and regions in which the Group or its customers or counterparties operate, trade or raise funding including, without limitation, Australia, New Zealand, the Asia Pacific, the United Kingdom, Europe and the United States (the "Relevant Jurisdictions"). Page 4 of 33

