Australia's Westpac underwrites dividend payout as cash earnings plunge

* FY20 cash earnings fall 62% to A$2.61 bln
* Reinstates final dividend A$0.31 per share, down 61% from
FY19
* Underwritten dividend reinvestment plan dilutes
shareholders
SYDNEY, Nov 2 (Reuters) - Westpac Banking Corp said
on Monday it would resume paying dividends as it reported a 62%
plunge in cash earnings due to write-downs, lower margins and a
record fine over a money-laundering case.
Australia's second-largest bank, which was the only one of
the Big Four that dominate the Australian system to stop
shareholder payouts earlier this year, said it would pay
investors the maximum dividend allowed by the regulator in the
second half.
Citigroup will underwrite a dividend reinvestment scheme,
where the payment, 61% lower than in 2019, will be made in
shares rather than cash, safeguarding its capital but diluting
shareholders who do not participate in the scheme.
Westpac reported cash earnings of A$2.61 billion ($1.8
billion) for the year ended Sept. 30, 62% lower than a year ago,
hurt by A$3.18 billion in impairment charges taken due to a
sharp increase in stressed loans and the economic impact of the
COVID-19 pandemic.
The results were also hit by a record $1.3 billion fine to
settle a lawsuit accusing Westpac of allowing millions of
suspicious payments, including some enabling child exploiters.
The settlement ended a difficult chapter for Australia's
oldest bank, which has seen it lose about a third of its value
since the lawsuit was announced in November last year.
The coronavirus pandemic's damage to economic growth
triggered Westpac's decision to sell its wealth management,
insurance and banking business in Fiji and Papua New Guinea.
Westpac, which had elected not to pay an interim dividend
earlier this year, declared a 31 Australian cents-per-share
final dividend, equivalent to 49% of statutory earnings for the
half year, the maximum allowed by the banking regulator.
Westpac expects to rectify issues with its slow credit
approval processes for mortgages, which has caused the bank to
lose market share to its peers.
"We are addressing the issues that have impacted performance
in our mortgage book and expect to see improvement start to flow
in 2021," Chief Executive Peter King said.
($1 = 1.4251 Australian dollars)
(Reporting by Paulina Duran in Sydney and Shashwat Awasthi and
Nikhil Kurian Nainan in Bengaluru; Editing by Peter Cooney and
Stephen Coates)