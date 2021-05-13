Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Australia
  4. Australian Stock Exchange
  5. Australia and New Zealand Banking Group Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ANZ   AU000000ANZ3

AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND BANKING GROUP LIMITED

(ANZ)
  Report
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote Australian Stock Exchange - 05/13
27.15 AUD   +0.85%
05:47pNew Zealand to Reduce Default Funds for Kiwisaver to Six
DJ
05/11AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND BANKING  : ANZ welcomes 2021 Federal Budget
PU
05/11Australia's CBA cash profit rebounds from COVID slump
RE
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

New Zealand to Reduce Default Funds for Kiwisaver to Six

05/13/2021 | 05:47pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

WELLINGTON, New Zealand--New Zealand will reduce the number of default funds for its Kiwisaver retirement savings program, dropping AMP Ltd. and two of Australia's main banks.

From December, there will be six default funds for new Kiwisaver members instead of nine, the government said Friday, in a reorganization it promised would result in lower fees and increase the retirement-age value of savings.

Kiwisaver is an opt-out program funded by employee and employer contributions that is intended to supplement New Zealand's universal state pension. It had 62 billion New Zealand dollars ($44.5 million) under management last year.

About 381,000 people are in default funds that are automatically allocated if a fund selection isn't made when starting employment.

Aside from AMP, the New Zealand units of Commonwealth Bank of Australia Ltd. and Australia and New Zealand Banking Group Ltd. won't be in the reduced group of default funds.

Write to Stephen Wright at stephen.wright@wsj.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

05-13-21 1947ET

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AMP LIMITED -0.93% 1.07 End-of-day quote.-31.41%
AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND BANKING GROUP LIMITED 0.85% 27.15 End-of-day quote.19.60%
COMMONWEALTH BANK OF AUSTRALIA 0.43% 95.98 End-of-day quote.16.89%
All news about AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND BANKING GROUP LIMITED
05:47pNew Zealand to Reduce Default Funds for Kiwisaver to Six
DJ
05/11AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND BANKING  : ANZ welcomes 2021 Federal Budget
PU
05/11Australia's CBA cash profit rebounds from COVID slump
RE
05/11Australia's CBA cash profit near doubles in rebound from COVID slump
RE
05/10AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND BANKING  : Consumer confidence inches eases
PU
05/10AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND BANKING GR : Ex-dividend day for interim dividend
FA
05/09AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND BANKING  : ANZ NZ Branch DS 31 March 2021
PU
05/09AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND BANKING  : ANZ Bank New Zealand Disclosure Statement
PU
05/06TRANSCRIPT : Shayne Elliott with Brooke Corte on first half 2021 results –..
PU
05/05NEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Financial Services News of the Day
DJ
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 17 527 M 13 545 M 13 545 M
Net income 2021 6 110 M 4 722 M 4 722 M
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 13,2x
Yield 2021 5,08%
Capitalization 76 701 M 59 219 M 59 274 M
Capi. / Sales 2021 4,38x
Capi. / Sales 2022 4,18x
Nbr of Employees 37 844
Free-Float -
Chart AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND BANKING GROUP LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Australia and New Zealand Banking Group Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND BANKING GROUP LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 14
Average target price 29,16 AUD
Last Close Price 27,15 AUD
Spread / Highest target 27,1%
Spread / Average Target 7,40%
Spread / Lowest Target -11,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Shayne Cary Elliott Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Shane Buggle Chief Financial Officer
Paul Dominic O'Sullivan Chairman
Gerard Florian Group Executive-Technology
Michael Liarakos Chief Compliance Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND BANKING GROUP LIMITED19.60%58 867
AGRICULTURAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED8.45%173 768
POSTAL SAVINGS BANK OF CHINA CO., LTD.18.26%73 514
PING AN BANK CO., LTD.21.66%70 787
PT BANK CENTRAL ASIA TBK-4.28%55 842
CRÉDIT AGRICOLE S.A.29.92%47 219