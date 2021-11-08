Log in
On-market purchase of ANZ employee shares

11/08/2021 | 05:53pm EST
9 November 2021

Market Announcements Office

ASX Limited

Level 4

20 Bridge Street

Sydney NSW 2000

On-market purchase of ANZ Shares to settle employee compensation schemes

The Company advises that ANZEST Pty Ltd ('ANZEST') intends to purchase on-market up to approximately $120 million of ANZ shares in order for ANZEST to settle certain amounts due under ANZ's share-based compensation plans. The purchase is intended to occur in November and December 2021 (outside of the pricing period for ANZ's Dividend Reinvestment Plan (DRP) between 12 November and 25 November 2021 (inclusive)).

UBS Securities Australia Limited will be instructed to execute the purchase.

To the extent that the on-market purchase is not able to be completed for any reason, then ANZ will issue new shares to enable ANZEST to settle the amounts due.

Approved for distribution by ANZ's Continuous Disclosure Committee

Yours faithfully

Simon Pordage

Company Secretary

Australia and New Zealand Banking Group Limited

Australia and New Zealand Banking Group Limited ABN 11 005 357 522

ANZ Centre Melbourne, Level 9A, 833 Collins Street, Docklands VIC 3008

Disclaimer

ANZ - Australia & New Zealand Banking Group Ltd. published this content on 09 November 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 November 2021 22:52:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
