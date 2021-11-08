On-market purchase of ANZ employee shares

9 November 2021

On-market purchase of ANZ Shares to settle employee compensation schemes

The Company advises that ANZEST Pty Ltd ('ANZEST') intends to purchase on-market up to approximately $120 million of ANZ shares in order for ANZEST to settle certain amounts due under ANZ's share-based compensation plans. The purchase is intended to occur in November and December 2021 (outside of the pricing period for ANZ's Dividend Reinvestment Plan (DRP) between 12 November and 25 November 2021 (inclusive)).

UBS Securities Australia Limited will be instructed to execute the purchase.

To the extent that the on-market purchase is not able to be completed for any reason, then ANZ will issue new shares to enable ANZEST to settle the amounts due.

