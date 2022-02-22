Transcript: Kathryn van de Merwe with Rafael Epstein – ABC Radio Melbourne Drive

Rafael Epstein: Masks will be coming off Friday at midnight, so too the recommendation to work from home. It doesn't look like people will be flooding back into the city straight away though. At ANZ, Kathryn van der Merwe is group executive for Talent & Culture. Kathryn. Good afternoon.
Disclaimer
ANZ - Australia & New Zealand Banking Group Ltd. published this content on 22 February 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 February 2022 08:40:07 UTC.