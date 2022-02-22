Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Australia
  4. Australian Stock Exchange
  5. Australia and New Zealand Banking Group Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ANZ   AU000000ANZ3

AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND BANKING GROUP LIMITED

(ANZ)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Transcript: Kathryn van de Merwe with Rafael Epstein – ABC Radio Melbourne Drive

02/22/2022 | 03:40am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Rafael Epstein: Masks will be coming off Friday at midnight, so too the recommendation to work from home. It doesn't look like people will be flooding back into the city straight away though. At ANZ, Kathryn van der Merwe is group executive for Talent & Culture. Kathryn. Good afternoon.

Disclaimer

ANZ - Australia & New Zealand Banking Group Ltd. published this content on 22 February 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 February 2022 08:40:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND BANKING GROUP LIMITED
03:40aTRANSCRIPT : Kathryn van de Merwe with Rafael Epstein – ABC Radio Melbourne Drive
PU
03:05aAustralian Consumer Optimism Wanes as Record High Petrol Prices Stoke Inflation Fears
MT
02/20AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND BANKING : Update - Notification of buy-back - ANZ
PU
02/18AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND BANKING : Application for quotation of securities - ANZ
PU
02/18AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND BANKING : ANZ completes Capital Notes 7 bookbuild
PU
02/17AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND BANKING : Notice Corporations Act Subsection 259C(2)
PU
02/17United Overseas Bank to Issue $648 Million of Australian Dollar-Denominated Bonds Due 2..
MT
02/16AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND BANKING : Update - Notification of buy-back - ANZ
PU
02/16Australia's Economic Expectations Turn Upbeat for First Time in Five Months, Westpac Su..
MT
02/16AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND BANKING : Despatch of letter to holders of ANZ Capital Notes 2
PU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND BANKING GROUP LIMITED
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 17 749 M 12 796 M 12 796 M
Net income 2022 6 023 M 4 342 M 4 342 M
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 13,7x
Yield 2022 5,16%
Capitalization 78 883 M 56 869 M 56 869 M
Capi. / Sales 2022 4,44x
Capi. / Sales 2023 4,26x
Nbr of Employees 39 684
Free-Float -
Chart AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND BANKING GROUP LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Australia and New Zealand Banking Group Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND BANKING GROUP LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 16
Last Close Price 28,17 AUD
Average target price 29,45 AUD
Spread / Average Target 4,54%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Shayne Cary Elliott Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Farhan Faruqui Chief Financial Officer
Paul Dominic O'Sullivan Chairman
Gerard Florian Group Executive-Technology
Michael Liarakos Chief Compliance Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND BANKING GROUP LIMITED2.40%56 869
AGRICULTURAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED14.93%164 827
POSTAL SAVINGS BANK OF CHINA CO., LTD.21.02%82 222
PT BANK CENTRAL ASIA TBK8.90%68 333
QATAR NATIONAL BANK (Q.P.S.C.)2.18%52 341
PING AN BANK CO., LTD.0.18%50 574