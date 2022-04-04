Transcript: Shayne Elliott with Adam Stephen – ABC North QLD

Adam Stephen: If we got back in a time machine, if one existed, and went exactly two years back in time, we were living in fairly frightful times. You might remember, it was all pretty new this COVID-19 thing. Late one Sunday afternoon in March the Prime Minister basically put the entire country into a snap lockdown while we tried to get on top of that initial wave, and people were really wondering what impact coronavirus may have not only on their personal lives but on the broader economy. When it came to our property market, which had been running particularly hot in the capital cities for years, the thinking was at the time that the pandemic wasn't going to be a good thing. And there were predictions from some of the big banks including ANZ that we could see property prices fall as much as ten per cent or more. But, two years on quite the opposite has happened. Working out just how sustainable these rapid rises are in regional house prices are, it's pretty important for bankers as they get ready to navigate a looming change in the lending landscape as we expect interest rates to slowly start rising. ANZ CEO Shayne Elliott has been in Townsville today talking with locals and he's with us this afternoon on Drive, across regional Queensland. Thank you very much for joining us, Shayne.