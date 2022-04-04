Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Australia
  4. Australian Stock Exchange
  5. Australia and New Zealand Banking Group Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ANZ   AU000000ANZ3

AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND BANKING GROUP LIMITED

(ANZ)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Transcript: Shayne Elliott with Adam Stephen – ABC North QLD

04/04/2022 | 05:24am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Adam Stephen: If we got back in a time machine, if one existed, and went exactly two years back in time, we were living in fairly frightful times. You might remember, it was all pretty new this COVID-19 thing. Late one Sunday afternoon in March the Prime Minister basically put the entire country into a snap lockdown while we tried to get on top of that initial wave, and people were really wondering what impact coronavirus may have not only on their personal lives but on the broader economy. When it came to our property market, which had been running particularly hot in the capital cities for years, the thinking was at the time that the pandemic wasn't going to be a good thing. And there were predictions from some of the big banks including ANZ that we could see property prices fall as much as ten per cent or more. But, two years on quite the opposite has happened. Working out just how sustainable these rapid rises are in regional house prices are, it's pretty important for bankers as they get ready to navigate a looming change in the lending landscape as we expect interest rates to slowly start rising. ANZ CEO Shayne Elliott has been in Townsville today talking with locals and he's with us this afternoon on Drive, across regional Queensland. Thank you very much for joining us, Shayne.

Disclaimer

ANZ - Australia & New Zealand Banking Group Ltd. published this content on 04 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 April 2022 09:23:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND BANKING GROUP LIMITED
05:24aTRANSCRIPT : Shayne Elliott with Adam Stephen – ABC North QLD
PU
04/03AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND BANKING : ANZ Australian Job Ads elevated
PU
04/01Worldline Closes Purchase Of Controlling Stake In ANZ's Commercial Acquiring Business
MT
04/01Worldline S.A. completed the acquisition of 51% stake in Merchant acquiring business of..
CI
03/31AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND BANKING : Notice Corporations Act Subsection 259C(2)
PU
03/31AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND BANKING : ANZ commences joint venture with Worldline
PU
03/31Australia and New Zealand Banking Group Limited Commences Joint Venture with Worldline ..
CI
03/31Australia and New Zealand Banking Group Limited Will Wind Down Its Business in American..
CI
03/30AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND BANKING : INPEX, ANZ and Qantas announce carbon farming and rene..
PU
03/28AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND BANKING : Consumer Confidence steady as inflation expectations s..
PU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND BANKING GROUP LIMITED
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 17 744 M 13 298 M 13 298 M
Net income 2022 6 046 M 4 531 M 4 531 M
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 13,1x
Yield 2022 5,33%
Capitalization 75 824 M 56 827 M 56 827 M
Capi. / Sales 2022 4,27x
Capi. / Sales 2023 4,09x
Nbr of Employees 39 684
Free-Float -
Chart AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND BANKING GROUP LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Australia and New Zealand Banking Group Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND BANKING GROUP LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 16
Last Close Price 27,18 AUD
Average target price 29,66 AUD
Spread / Average Target 9,13%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Shayne Cary Elliott Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Farhan Faruqui Chief Financial Officer
Paul Dominic O'Sullivan Chairman
Gerard Florian Group Executive-Technology
Michael Liarakos Chief Compliance Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND BANKING GROUP LIMITED-1.20%56 827
AGRICULTURAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED12.69%166 386
POSTAL SAVINGS BANK OF CHINA CO., LTD.19.93%80 916
PT BANK CENTRAL ASIA TBK8.56%68 014
QATAR NATIONAL BANK (Q.P.S.C.)13.72%58 253
CRÉDIT AGRICOLE S.A.-12.99%36 447