Transcript: Shayne Elliott with Brooke Corte - 2GB Radio

Brooke Corte:Well this is the last edition of Money News before JobKeeper ends and if you or your staff are at this very moment still relying on that JobKeeper money, well come Monday you'll be fending for yourselves. And we know that. That's been flagged for a long time as Bob just earlier pointed out on the email. And, look, on the whole the economy is ready for it. We've got the unemployment rate right now at 5.80 per cent, that's down from 7.40 per cent and that is way ahead of anything we could have imagined or dreamed of this time last year. So the economists and the RBA boss, he says this will all be a blip, not a cliff. Well, unless you're one of those 150,000 people that Treasury says will probably be unemployed come Monday. So, I'm not going to insult you by calling you a blip. That is a big situation that you now face. So while the economy might be ready to see the end of JobKeeper, I think we shouldn't make the mistake of saying 'the end of all of this is going to be insignificant'.

Still if you zoom out, of course the economy and the recovery is gathering momentum. We're not quite full throttle, but we're doing very well. And the housing market of course, well that's pedal to the metal. It's firing on all cylinders. So plenty to chat about tonight with the boss, the CEO of ANZ, Shayne Elliott.

Shayne Elliott, welcome back to Money News.