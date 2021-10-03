Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Australia
  4. Australian Stock Exchange
  5. Australia and New Zealand Banking Group Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ANZ   AU000000ANZ3

AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND BANKING GROUP LIMITED

(ANZ)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Transcript: Shayne Elliott with Neil Mitchell – 3AW – 4/10/21

10/03/2021 | 11:18pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Neil Mitchell: Regularly, I speak to the chief executive of the ANZ bank, Shayne Elliott, and it's never been more important than it has through the last 20 months, or whatever it is, of the pandemic. Housing market in particular has been an area of great concern, and the Federal Government's been making noises about introducing some sort of rules, or with the banks to, if you like, tighten up on the lending a little bit. I saw some figures that, what was it? About six per cent of people had borrowed six times their income to buy a house to get a mortgage. That's getting into risky territory because obviously when interest rates go up, which they will, at some stage you've got to meet that payment and you could find yourself in a position, in fact, owing more and paying more than the house is worth. That has happened around the world various times on the lawn, is the chief executive, the ANZ. Shayne Elliott. Good morning.

Shayne Elliott: Good morning, Neil.

Disclaimer

ANZ - Australia & New Zealand Banking Group Ltd. published this content on 04 October 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 October 2021 03:17:43 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND BANKING GROUP LIMITED
10/03TRANSCRIPT : Shayne Elliott with Neil Mitchell – 3AW – 4/10/21
PU
10/01AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND BANKING : Fitch Assigns Final Ratings to UDC Endeavour Auto ABS ..
AQ
09/30OLAM INTERNATIONAL : Issues $49 Million of Samurai Bonds Due 2026
MT
09/30AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND BANKING : Update - Notification of buy-back - ANZ
PU
09/29Australia and New Zealand Banking Group Limited Announces Distribution on CAP NOTE 6-BB..
CI
09/29COMMONWEALTH BANK OF AUSTRALIA : Australia's CBA, ANZ sued in New Zealand for missed loan ..
RE
09/29Australia and New Zealand Banking Group Limited Announces Distribution on CAP NOTE 6-BB..
CI
09/28AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND BANKING : Update - Notification of buy-back - ANZ
PU
09/27AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND BANKING : Consumer Confidence inflation expectations up again
PU
09/26AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND BANKING : Update - Notification of buy-back - ANZ
PU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND BANKING GROUP LIMITED
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2021 17 387 M 12 626 M 12 626 M
Net income 2021 6 145 M 4 462 M 4 462 M
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 13,2x
Yield 2021 5,09%
Capitalization 77 052 M 55 928 M 55 955 M
Capi. / Sales 2021 4,43x
Capi. / Sales 2022 4,26x
Nbr of Employees 37 844
Free-Float -
Chart AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND BANKING GROUP LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Australia and New Zealand Banking Group Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND BANKING GROUP LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 14
Last Close Price 27,44 AUD
Average target price 29,75 AUD
Spread / Average Target 8,42%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Shayne Cary Elliott Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Shane Buggle Chief Financial Officer
Paul Dominic O'Sullivan Chairman
Gerard Florian Group Executive-Technology
Michael Liarakos Chief Compliance Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND BANKING GROUP LIMITED20.88%55 928
AGRICULTURAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED-5.63%156 181
POSTAL SAVINGS BANK OF CHINA CO., LTD.22.83%70 876
PT BANK CENTRAL ASIA TBK-0.15%58 406
PING AN BANK CO., LTD.-7.29%53 976
QATAR NATIONAL BANK (Q.P.S.C.)6.56%48 586