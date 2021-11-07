Update - Notification of buy-back - ANZ

Notification of buy-back
AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND BANKING GROUP LIMITED
Update announcement
Daily buy-back notification
8/11/2021
Daily buy-back notification
ANZ : ORDINARY FULLY PAID
On market buy-back
26,034,088
994,653
Part 1 - Entity and announcement details
1.1 Name of entity
AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND BANKING GROUP LIMITED
We (the entity named above) provide the following information about our buy-back.
1.2
Registration number type
Registration number
ABN
|
11005357522
1.3
|
ASX issuer code
|
ANZ
1.4 The announcement is
Update/amendment to previous announcement
1.4a Type of update
Daily buy-back notification
1.4b Reason for update
Daily buy-back notification
1.4c Date of initial notification of buy-back
19/7/2021
1.4d Date of previous announcement to this update
5/11/2021
1.5 Date of this announcement
8/11/2021
1.6 ASX Security code and description of the class of +securities the subject of the buy-back
ANZ : ORDINARY FULLY PAID
Notification of buy-back
Part 2 - Type of buy-back
2.1 The type of buy-back is: On market buy-back
Notification of buy-back
Part 3 - Buy-back details
Part 3A - Details of +securities, price and reason
3A.1 Total number of +securities on issue in the class of +securities to be bought back
2,846,872,100
3A.4 Does the entity intend to buy back a minimum number of +securities
No
3A.5 Does the entity intend to buy back a maximum number of securities
No
3A.6 Name of broker or brokers who will offer to buy back +securities on the entity's behalf
Broker name:
UBS Securities Australia Limited (ABN 62 008 586 481)
3A.9 Are the +securities being bought back for a cash consideration? Yes
3A.9a Is the price to be paid for +securities bought back known? No
3A.9a.1 In what currency will the buy-back consideration be paid?
AUD - Australian Dollar
Part 3B - Buy-back restrictions and conditions
3B.1 Does the buy-back require security holder approval?
No
Notification of buy-back
Part 3C - Key dates
On-marketbuy-back
3C.2 Proposed buy-back start date
3/8/2021
3C.3 Proposed buy-back end date
18/7/2022
Part 3D - Other Information
3D.1 Any other information the entity wishes to notify to ASX about the buy-back
ANZ intends to buy-back up to $1.5b of its fully paid ordinary shares under the on-marketbuy-back
