Australia Sunny Glass : Annual Report for the year ended 30 June 2021

AUSTRALIA SUNNY GLASS GROUP LIMITED FORMERLY VENTUS AQUA LIMITED ACN 632 790 660 A N N U A L R E P O R T FOR THE YEAR ENDED 30 JUNE 2021

CONTENTS Page MANAGING DIRECTOR'S LETTER................................................................................................................................................... 1 DIRECTORS'REPORT....................................................................................................................................................................... 2 AUDITOR'S INDEPENDENCE DECLARATION ............................................................................................................................... 10 CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF FINANCIAL POSITION............................................................................................................ 11 CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF PROFIT OR LOSS AND OTHER COMPREHENSIVE INCOME .............................................. 12 CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF CHANGES IN EQUITY ............................................................................................................ 13 CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF CASH FLOWS......................................................................................................................... 14 NOTES TO THE CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS ...................................................................................................... 15 DIRECTORS'DECLARATION .......................................................................................................................................................... 35 INDEPENDENT AUDITOR'S REPORT ............................................................................................................................................ 36 ADDITIONAL INFORMATION .......................................................................................................................................................... 39 CORPORATE DIRECTORY Board of Directors Company Secretary Shengqiang (Sunny) Chi | Managing Director Natalie Teo Sok Kiang Teoh | Executive Director Seok San (Susan) Tan | Non-Executive Director Nominated Adviser Michael Liew | Non-Executive Director Blackwall Legal LLP Registered Office Level 26, 140 St Georges Terrace 15 McCabe Street Perth, Western Australia 6000 North Fremantle, Western Australia 6159 Auditors Principal Place of Business BDO Audit (WA) Pty Ltd Western Australia: 38 Station Street Subiaco, Western Australia 6008 82 Belmont Avenue Rivervale, Western Australia 6103 Share Registry Telephone: +61 8 6389 2688 New South Wales: Advanced Share Registry Ltd 239-251 Woodpark Road 110 Stirling Highway Smithfield New South Wales 2164 Nedlands, Western Australia 6009 Telephone: +61 2 9756 6880 Telephone: +61 8 9389 8033 Victoria: 187 Osbourne Ave NSX Code Clayton South Victoria 3169 Contact Details AG1 Email: info@sunnyglass.com.au Website: www.asgg.com.au

Dear Fellow Shareholders, On behalf of the Board of Directors, I am pleased to present the Annual Report of Australia Sunny Glass Group Limited for the year ended 30 June 2021. The Company made several very significant achievements during this year. These achievements include: The acquisition of the business of Sydney Sunny Glass Pty Ltd and incorporating an integrated and fully automated glass processing plant in a 20,000 sqm manufacturing and distribution facility located in Smithfield, New South Wales

Raising $2.1m as new capital and successfully gaining admission to the Official List of the National Stock Exchange of Australia;

Achieving revenue for the year of $10.5m which, encouragingly, included revenue of $7.6m and a profit after tax of $1.2m for the second half of FY21 following revenue of $2.9m and a loss after tax of $2.1m for the first half of FY21; and

The establishment of a 9,000 sqm warehousing and distribution centre in Victoria to manage the $12.25m Panorama Boxhill development project and to further expand its business in Victoria. These achievements have laid a solid foundation for the Group to grow its reputation as one of Australia's leading manufacturer and supplier of a comprehensive range of custom built and specialist architectural glass products to the commercial and residential building industry. While the Group's business has, like that of its competitors, been adversely affected by the COVID-19 pandemic involving lockdowns and movement restrictions, we are encouraged by the rapid and high rate of COVID-19 vaccinations being accomplished which should, by the end of 2021, return the economy and market in Australia to a more positive setting. Meanwhile, the Group's pipeline of new projects is strong and we remain positive that a number of significant projects will be won in the coming year. We are also very pleased to report that the Group is continuing to successfully manage the $12.25m glass supply contract for the Panorama development project, a 31-floors, 380 apartments residential development located in Box Hill, a suburb 14 kms east of the Melbourne's CBD. The involvement in this project has given the Group substantial credibility in the management and delivery of projects of this scale. On behalf of the Board of Directors, I expressed the Company's sincere appreciation to our staff and subcontractors who have made our accomplishments possible. We also thank our shareholders for their continuing support and look forward to another successful year ahead. Yours sincerely Shengqiang (Sunny) Chi Managing Director AUSTRALIA SUNNY GLASS GROUP LIMITED 1

The Directors present their report together with the financial statements, on the Consolidated Entity (referred to hereafter as the 'Consolidated Entity') consisting of Australia Sunny Glass Group Limited (formerly Ventus Aqua Limited, referred to hereafter as the 'company' or 'parent entity') and the entities it controlled at the end of, or during, the year ended 30 June 2021. Directors' Information The following persons were Directors of the Company during the whole of the financial year and up to the date ofthis report, unless otherwise stated : Mr Shengqiang (Sunny) Chi, Executive Director (Appointed 07-08-2020) Mr Chi is the founder of Sydney Sunny Glass Pty Ltd, a business acquired by the Company during the year. He holds a degree in Electrical Engineering Technology and Automation and has over 25 years' experience in the glass products industry, holding roles as general manager of production, planning and quality control and finally as the regional manager of sales and marketing of a glass manufacturing business listed on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange. Mr Chi was not a director of any other listed entities in the previous 3 financial years. Mr Sok Kiang Teoh, Executive Director Mr Teoh has a degree in in accounting and finance and is a member of CPA Australia. He has over 20 years of senior management experience with roles as a chief financial officer and director of finance for various listed companies in Malaysia, the U.S.A., and Australia. Mr Teoh was not a director of any other listed entities in the previous 3 financial years. Ms Seok San (Susan) Tan, Non-Executive Director (Appointed 01-06-2021), Executive Director (Ceased 31-05-2021) Ms. Tan has over 15 years' experience in roles in the insurance, risk management, financial planning, and real estate industries in Malaysia. Ms. Tan is actively involved in the not-for-profit sector in Malaysia, with roles as Government Social Worker under the Welfare Department focusing on regulatory reporting and corporate governance. Ms. Tan is fluent in English, Mandarin, Malay languages, Cantonese, and a number of Chinese dialects. Ms. Tan is a citizen of Malaysia but resides in Perth and has applied for permanent residency in Australia. Ms Tan was not a director of any other listed entities in the previous 3 financial years. Mr Michael Anthony Liew, Non-Executive Director Mr. Liew has a degree in Information Technology and an MBA from Curtin University. For over 15 years, he held senior management positions with major Australian resource companies such as BHP Billiton Limited, Chevron Australia, and Rio Tinto Limited. He was also a senior management consultant with PWC with a specific focus on mining operations. Between 1999 and 2013, he was a group finance manager and senior commercial manager with Telstra Corporation with particular responsibility for investment and acquisition activities. He has a strong grounding in corporate compliance issues and standards from his career with top- tier and ASX-listed entities. Mr. Liew is a citizen of Australia and currently resides in Melbourne. Mr Liew was not a director of any other listed entities in the previous 3 financial years. Company secretary Ms Natalie Teo Ms Teo graduated with a Bachelor of Commerce majoring in Marketing and Management and a Masters in Accounting from Curtin University in Western Australia. She also holds a Graduate Diploma in Applied Corporate Governance with the Governance Institute of Australia. Ms Teo is a Chartered Secretary and an Associate of the Governance Institute of Australia. She is currently the secretary to several ASX-listed entities and is working with a firm which provides company secretarial and accounting services to principally listed entities. AUSTRALIA SUNNY GLASS GROUP LIMITED 2

Directors' Interests The relevant interests of each Director in the securities of the Company at the date of this report are as follows: Director Shares Options Mr Shengqiang (Sunny) Chi1 34,801,532 - Mr Sok Kiang Teoh 1,500,000 - Ms Seok San (Susan) Tan 12,000,000 - Mr Michael Liew - - Notes in relation to the above table: 1. Mr Chi was appointed on 07 August 2020. Directors' Meetings Director Held Attended while Director Mr Shengqiang (Sunny) Chi1 3 3 Mr Sok Kiang Teoh 3 3 Ms Seok San (Susan) Tan 3 3 Mr Michael Liew 3 3 Notes in relation to the above table: 1. Mr Chi was appointed on 07 August 2020. PRINCIPAL ACTIVITIES During the financial year the principal continuing activities of the Consolidated Entity consisted of: the manufacture and supply of a comprehensive range of custom built and specialist architectural glass products to the commercial and residential building industry in Australia, predominantly in the east coast markets of New South Wales and Victoria;

the operation of a fully automated and integrated glass processing plant in a 20,000 sqm manufacturing facility in Smithfield, New South Wales;

the provision of design and glass supply solutions for structural building facades through the operation of a 9,000 sqm warehousing and distribution centre in Victoria; and

the provision of integrated glass supply solutions on a project basis to developers and construction companies. REVIEW OF OPERATIONS COVID-19 Pandemic The Group's business is alert to the economic disruption and uncertainty brought about by the COVID-19 pandemic (the "Pandemic") particularly the effect it is having on the construction and property industry in Australia. The Group's key markets in New South Wales and Victoria, are being hampered by ongoing lockdowns and movement restrictions. Our suppliers, based in China, has been affected by government- imposed COVID-19 movement restrictions, with production capacity limitations and shipping delays. Group Operations Despite the challenges posed by the COVID-19 pandemic, in its first year of operations of its business, a Group Revenue of $10.47m for FY21 was recorded. Gross Profit achieved was $4.10m for the year. The loss after income tax of $0.91m for the year included $0.36m incurred as a non-recurrent cost relating to the Company's listing on the National Stock Exchange of Australia ("NSX"). During the year, the Company acquired 100% of the shares in Sydney Sunny Glass Pty Ltd by the issue of 36,139,920 fully paid ordinary shares of the Company. The Company also acquired an integrated and fully automated glass processing plant by the issue of 11,666,667 fully paid ordinary shares. These investments AUSTRALIA SUNNY GLASS GROUP LIMITED 3

