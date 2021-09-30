Australia Sunny Glass : For the year ended 30 June 2021

NSX RELEASE 30 SEPTEMBER 2021

ADJUSTMENTS TO YEAR-END FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

Australia Sunny Glass Group Limited (ASGG or Company) (NSX: AG1) refers to the Appendix 3 and Preliminary Final Report for the year ended 30 June 2021 (Preliminary Report), which was released on 13 September 2021, and advises that year-end adjustments to the Company's audited financial statements for the year ended 30 June 2021 have resulted in a material difference to the figures disclosed in its Preliminary Report.

The following schedule outlines the adjustments:

Description AUD$ Deferred recognition of R&D grant (Other Income) (220,167) Change in right-of-use asset's future lease payments 5,243 Adjustment to goods and services tax (GST) 76,214 Provision for prior years' fringe benefits tax liabilities (Employment Expenses) (185,553)

The above adjustments have resulted in revisions to loss for the year, as set out below:

AUD$ AUD$ Description Audited Annual Preliminary Report Accounts Loss before Income Tax (789,654) (1,107,755) Total Comprehensive Loss for the Year (588,824) (913,087)

Refer to the 2021 Annual Report lodged with the NSX today for further details.

