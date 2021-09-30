Australia Sunny Glass : For the year ended 30 June 2021

|
NSX RELEASE
|
30 SEPTEMBER 2021
ADJUSTMENTS TO YEAR-END FINANCIAL STATEMENTS
Australia Sunny Glass Group Limited (ASGG or Company) (NSX: AG1) refers to the Appendix 3 and Preliminary Final Report for the year ended 30 June 2021 (Preliminary Report), which was released on 13 September 2021, and advises that year-end adjustments to the Company's audited financial statements for the year ended 30 June 2021 have resulted in a material difference to the figures disclosed in its Preliminary Report.
The following schedule outlines the adjustments:
|
Description
|
AUD$
|
|
|
Deferred recognition of R&D grant (Other Income)
|
(220,167)
|
|
|
Change in right-of-use asset's future lease payments
|
5,243
|
|
|
Adjustment to goods and services tax (GST)
|
76,214
|
|
|
Provision for prior years' fringe benefits tax liabilities (Employment Expenses)
|
(185,553)
|
|
The above adjustments have resulted in revisions to loss for the year, as set out below:
|
|
AUD$
|
AUD$
|
Description
|
Audited Annual
|
Preliminary Report
|
|
Accounts
|
|
|
Loss before Income Tax
|
(789,654)
|
(1,107,755)
|
|
|
|
Total Comprehensive Loss for the Year
|
(588,824)
|
(913,087)
|
|
|
Refer to the 2021 Annual Report lodged with the NSX today for further details.
Authorised by:
The Board of Directors
Australia Sunny Glass Group Limited
