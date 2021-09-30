Log in
    AG1   AU0000108391

AUSTRALIA SUNNY GLASS GROUP LIMITED

(AG1)
End-of-day quote NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE OF AUSTRALIA LIMITED - 12/07
0.37 AUD   -2.63%
0.37 AUD   -2.63%
03:22aAUSTRALIA SUNNY GLASS : For the year ended 30 June 2021
PU
03:22aAUSTRALIA SUNNY GLASS : 2021 Corporate Governance Statement
PU
03:22aAUSTRALIA SUNNY GLASS : Annual Report for the year ended 30 June 2021
PU
Australia Sunny Glass : For the year ended 30 June 2021

09/30/2021 | 03:22am EDT
NSX RELEASE

30 SEPTEMBER 2021

ADJUSTMENTS TO YEAR-END FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

Australia Sunny Glass Group Limited (ASGG or Company) (NSX: AG1) refers to the Appendix 3 and Preliminary Final Report for the year ended 30 June 2021 (Preliminary Report), which was released on 13 September 2021, and advises that year-end adjustments to the Company's audited financial statements for the year ended 30 June 2021 have resulted in a material difference to the figures disclosed in its Preliminary Report.

The following schedule outlines the adjustments:

Description

AUD$

Deferred recognition of R&D grant (Other Income)

(220,167)

Change in right-of-use asset's future lease payments

5,243

Adjustment to goods and services tax (GST)

76,214

Provision for prior years' fringe benefits tax liabilities (Employment Expenses)

(185,553)

The above adjustments have resulted in revisions to loss for the year, as set out below:

AUD$

AUD$

Description

Audited Annual

Preliminary Report

Accounts

Loss before Income Tax

(789,654)

(1,107,755)

Total Comprehensive Loss for the Year

(588,824)

(913,087)

Refer to the 2021 Annual Report lodged with the NSX today for further details.

Authorised by:

The Board of Directors

Australia Sunny Glass Group Limited

Investor Inquiries

Australia Sunny Glass Group Limited +61 8 9277 9197 security.asgg@sunnyglass.com.au

ACN 632 790 660

82 Belmont Avenue, Rivervale, Western Australia 6159

Email: security.asgg@sunnyglass.com.au

Phone:+61 8 9277 9197

Disclaimer

Australia Sunny Glass Group Ltd. published this content on 30 September 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 September 2021 07:21:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
