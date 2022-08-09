Australia Sunny Glass : Re-opening and further extension of the public offer, end to voluntary suspension

NSX RELEASE 8 AUGUST 2022

FURTHER EXTENSION OF OFFER PERIOD,

END TO VOLUNTARY SUSPENSION

As announced on 2 August 2022, Australia Sunny Glass Group Limited (ASGG or Company) (NSX: AG1) closed its public offering of up to 21,428,571 fully paid ordinary shares (Shares) at $0.35 each (Offer), raising approximately $5 million before costs.

Since closing the Offer, the Company has been working to satisfy the admission requirements of the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX) and obtain quotation on ASX of its shares within 3 months of the Company's prospectus dated 16 May 2022, as required by the Corporations Act 2001 (Cth).

To ensure the Company has sufficient time to meet the ASX admission requirements and obtain quotation of shares, the Board of Directors has decided to re-open the Offer by way of a refresh supplementary prospectus (Supplementary Prospectus) and to further extend the Closing Date to Thursday, 8 September 2022, pursuant to the relief granted under ASIC Corporations (Minimum Subscription and Quotation Conditions) Instrument 2016/70. Any person who has applied under the Offer before the Supplementary Prospectus will be given one month to withdraw their application and receive a full refund.

The Company is preparing the Supplementary Prospectus, which it intends to lodge with the Australian Securities and Investments Commission (ASIC) later today.

The Company also refers to its previous announcement dated 3 August 2022 relating to the voluntary suspension of trading in its securities and advises that it has requested NSX to reinstate quotation of its securities.

The amended indicative timetable is set out below. The process of delisting from NSX will also be extended in accordance with the below timeline.