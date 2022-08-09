Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  Australia
  NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE OF AUSTRALIA LIMITED
  Australia Sunny Glass Group Limited
  News
  Summary
    AG1   AU0000108391

AUSTRALIA SUNNY GLASS GROUP LIMITED

(AG1)
End-of-day quote NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE OF AUSTRALIA LIMITED  -  2020-12-06
0.3700 AUD   -2.63%
12:16aAUSTRALIA SUNNY GLASS : Re-opening and further extension of the public offer, end to voluntary suspension
PU
12:06aAUSTRALIA SUNNY GLASS : Refresh supplementary prospectus to re-open the public offer of up to 21,428,571 at an offer price of $0.35 each to raise up to $7.5 million before costs
PU
08/02AUSTRALIA SUNNY GLASS : Notice of Voluntary Suspension and Delisting
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Australia Sunny Glass : Re-opening and further extension of the public offer, end to voluntary suspension

08/09/2022 | 12:16am EDT
NSX RELEASE

8 AUGUST 2022

FURTHER EXTENSION OF OFFER PERIOD,

END TO VOLUNTARY SUSPENSION

As announced on 2 August 2022, Australia Sunny Glass Group Limited (ASGG or Company) (NSX: AG1) closed its public offering of up to 21,428,571 fully paid ordinary shares (Shares) at $0.35 each (Offer), raising approximately $5 million before costs.

Since closing the Offer, the Company has been working to satisfy the admission requirements of the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX) and obtain quotation on ASX of its shares within 3 months of the Company's prospectus dated 16 May 2022, as required by the Corporations Act 2001 (Cth).

To ensure the Company has sufficient time to meet the ASX admission requirements and obtain quotation of shares, the Board of Directors has decided to re-open the Offer by way of a refresh supplementary prospectus (Supplementary Prospectus) and to further extend the Closing Date to Thursday, 8 September 2022, pursuant to the relief granted under ASIC Corporations (Minimum Subscription and Quotation Conditions) Instrument 2016/70. Any person who has applied under the Offer before the Supplementary Prospectus will be given one month to withdraw their application and receive a full refund.

The Company is preparing the Supplementary Prospectus, which it intends to lodge with the Australian Securities and Investments Commission (ASIC) later today.

The Company also refers to its previous announcement dated 3 August 2022 relating to the voluntary suspension of trading in its securities and advises that it has requested NSX to reinstate quotation of its securities.

The amended indicative timetable is set out below. The process of delisting from NSX will also be extended in accordance with the below timeline.

Event

Date

Lodgement of Supplementary Prospectus with ASIC

Re-open Offer

8 August 2022

Reinstate trading of the Company's Shares on NSX

Closing Date of the Offer

8 September 2022

Issue of Shares under the Offer

15 September 2022

Suspension of trading of the Company's Shares on NSX

Despatch of Holding Statements

16 September 2022

Delist from NSX

16 September 2022

Admission to the official list of ASX

19 September 2022

Anticipated date for Shares to commence quotation on ASX

21 September 2022

ACN 632 790 660

82 Belmont Avenue, Rivervale, Western Australia 6159

Email: security.asgg@sunnyglass.com.au

Phone:+61 8 9277 9197

These dates are indicative only and may change without notice. The Board may vary these dates without notice. Any change to the key dates will be announced to NSX and will be subject to applicable laws.

The Company will continue to progress its admission application with the ASX, and investors are cautioned that there can be no certainty that such application will be successful.

Shareholders and/or prospective investors with any questions in relation to the Offer and NSX delisting should contact the Company Secretary, Natalie Teo, on +61 8 6389 2688 or by email at natalie.teo@anthonyho.com.au between 9.00am and 5.00pm (WST), Monday to Friday, or consult their legal, financial or other professional adviser.

Authorised by:

The Board of Directors

Australia Sunny Glass Group Limited

Investor Inquiries

Australia Sunny Glass Group Limited +61 8 9277 9197

mailto:security.asgg@sunnyglass.com.au

Disclaimer

Australia Sunny Glass Group Ltd. published this content on 09 August 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 August 2022 04:15:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
