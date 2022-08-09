Australia Sunny Glass : Re-opening and further extension of the public offer, end to voluntary suspension

|
NSX RELEASE
|
8 AUGUST 2022
FURTHER EXTENSION OF OFFER PERIOD,
END TO VOLUNTARY SUSPENSION
As announced on 2 August 2022, Australia Sunny Glass Group Limited (ASGG or Company) (NSX: AG1) closed its public offering of up to 21,428,571 fully paid ordinary shares (Shares) at $0.35 each (Offer), raising approximately $5 million before costs.
Since closing the Offer, the Company has been working to satisfy the admission requirements of the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX) and obtain quotation on ASX of its shares within 3 months of the Company's prospectus dated 16 May 2022, as required by the Corporations Act 2001 (Cth).
To ensure the Company has sufficient time to meet the ASX admission requirements and obtain quotation of shares, the Board of Directors has decided to re-open the Offer by way of a refresh supplementary prospectus (Supplementary Prospectus) and to further extend the Closing Date to Thursday, 8 September 2022, pursuant to the relief granted under ASIC Corporations (Minimum Subscription and Quotation Conditions) Instrument 2016/70. Any person who has applied under the Offer before the Supplementary Prospectus will be given one month to withdraw their application and receive a full refund.
The Company is preparing the Supplementary Prospectus, which it intends to lodge with the Australian Securities and Investments Commission (ASIC) later today.
The Company also refers to its previous announcement dated 3 August 2022 relating to the voluntary suspension of trading in its securities and advises that it has requested NSX to reinstate quotation of its securities.
The amended indicative timetable is set out below. The process of delisting from NSX will also be extended in accordance with the below timeline.
|
Event
|
|
|
Date
|
|
|
|
|
Lodgement of Supplementary Prospectus with ASIC
|
|
|
|
Re-open Offer
|
|
|
8 August 2022
|
Reinstate trading of the Company's Shares on NSX
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Closing Date of the Offer
|
|
|
8 September 2022
|
|
|
|
|
Issue of Shares under the Offer
|
|
|
15 September 2022
|
Suspension of trading of the Company's Shares on NSX
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Despatch of Holding Statements
|
|
|
16 September 2022
|
|
|
|
|
Delist from NSX
|
|
|
16 September 2022
|
|
|
|
|
Admission to the official list of ASX
|
|
|
19 September 2022
|
|
|
|
Anticipated date for Shares to commence quotation on ASX
|
|
21 September 2022
|
|
|
|
|
These dates are indicative only and may change without notice. The Board may vary these dates without notice. Any change to the key dates will be announced to NSX and will be subject to applicable laws.
The Company will continue to progress its admission application with the ASX, and investors are cautioned that there can be no certainty that such application will be successful.
Shareholders and/or prospective investors with any questions in relation to the Offer and NSX delisting should contact the Company Secretary, Natalie Teo, on +61 8 6389 2688 or by email at natalie.teo@anthonyho.com.au between 9.00am and 5.00pm (WST), Monday to Friday, or consult their legal, financial or other professional adviser.
Authorised by:
The Board of Directors
Australia Sunny Glass Group Limited
