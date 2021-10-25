Australian Adventure Tourism : Jobkeeper Payments Notification Release to Market

Jobkeeper Payments Notiﬁcation
A notice for release to the market under subsection 323DB(1) of the Corporations Act 2001- jobkeeper payments disclosure by listed entity.
Date of this notice 10/25/2021
Listed entity details
|
Australian Business Number (ABN)
|
ASX/NSX/SSX issuer code
|
80010547912
|
AAT
|
Name of the listed entity
|
|
Australian Adventure Tourism Group Limited
|
Jobkeeper payments
This notice relates to the ﬁnancial years ended 06/30/2020 (FY 1) and 06/30/2021 (FY 2).
The number of individuals for whom the listed entity or a subsidiary of the listed entity received a jobkeeper payment for a jobkeeper fortnight that ended in the ﬁnancial year(within the meaning of the Coronavirus Economic Response Package (Payments and Beneﬁts) Rules 2020).
The sum of all jobkeeper payments the listed entity, and each subsidiary of the listed entity, received in a jobkeeper fortnight that ended in the ﬁnancial year.
|
FY 1: $192,000
|
FY 2: $447,750
Has the listed entity or a subsidiary of the listed entity, made one or more voluntary payments (whether or not in the ﬁnancial year) to the Commonwealth by way of a repayment of jobkeeper payments received by the listed entity or a subsidiary of the listed in the ﬁnancial year?
NO
If the listed entity or a subsidiary of the listed entity has made such a voluntary payment or payments -the sum of those payments: