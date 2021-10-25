Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Australia
  4. NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE OF AUSTRALIA LIMITED
  5. Australian Adventure Tourism Group Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    AAT   AU0000066565

AUSTRALIAN ADVENTURE TOURISM GROUP LIMITED

(AAT)
SummaryChartsNewsCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Australian Adventure Tourism : Jobkeeper Payments Notification Release to Market

10/25/2021 | 03:14am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Jobkeeper Payments Notiﬁcation

A notice for release to the market under subsection 323DB(1) of the Corporations Act 2001- jobkeeper payments disclosure by listed entity.

Date of this notice 10/25/2021

Listed entity details

Australian Business Number (ABN)

ASX/NSX/SSX issuer code

80010547912

AAT

Name of the listed entity

Australian Adventure Tourism Group Limited

Jobkeeper payments

This notice relates to the ﬁnancial years ended 06/30/2020 (FY 1) and 06/30/2021 (FY 2).

The number of individuals for whom the listed entity or a subsidiary of the listed entity received a jobkeeper payment for a jobkeeper fortnight that ended in the ﬁnancial year(within the meaning of the Coronavirus Economic Response Package (Payments and Beneﬁts) Rules 2020).

FY 1: 22

FY 2: 22

The sum of all jobkeeper payments the listed entity, and each subsidiary of the listed entity, received in a jobkeeper fortnight that ended in the ﬁnancial year.

FY 1: $192,000

FY 2: $447,750

Has the listed entity or a subsidiary of the listed entity, made one or more voluntary payments (whether or not in the ﬁnancial year) to the Commonwealth by way of a repayment of jobkeeper payments received by the listed entity or a subsidiary of the listed in the ﬁnancial year?

NO

If the listed entity or a subsidiary of the listed entity has made such a voluntary payment or payments -the sum of those payments:

FY 1:$0

FY 2:$0

Disclaimer

Australian Adventure Tourism Group Ltd. published this content on 25 October 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 October 2021 07:13:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about AUSTRALIAN ADVENTURE TOURISM GROUP LIMITED
03:14aAUSTRALIAN ADVENTURE TOURISM : Jobkeeper Payments Notification Release to Market
PU
09/23Australian Adventure Tourism Group Limited to sell Airlie PropertiesTour
AW
09/23AUSTRALIAN ADVENTURE TOURISM : AAT plans to sell its iconic Airlie Beach Tourism Property ..
PU
09/13AUSTRALIAN ADVENTURE TOURISM : Annual Report - 30 June 2021
PU
09/13Australian Adventure Tourism Group Limited Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year E..
CI
2020Australian Adventure Tourism Group Limited Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year E..
CI
2020Australian Adventure Tourism Group Limited Reports Earnings Results for the Half Year E..
CI
2019Queensland Resorts Pty Ltd Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ended June 30, 20..
CI
2019Jimmy Crow Limited Reports Earnings Results for the Half Year Ended December 31, 2018
CI
2018Jimmy Crow Limited Reports Consolidated and Parent Earnings Results for the Year Ended ..
CI
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 2,14 M 1,60 M 1,60 M
Net income 2021 0,12 M 0,09 M 0,09 M
Net Debt 2021 0,17 M 0,13 M 0,13 M
P/E ratio 2021 28,5x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 1,71 M 1,27 M 1,28 M
EV / Sales 2020 1,64x
EV / Sales 2021 1,68x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float -
Chart AUSTRALIAN ADVENTURE TOURISM GROUP LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Australian Adventure Tourism Group Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Kerry John Daly Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
AUSTRALIAN ADVENTURE TOURISM GROUP LIMITED-50.00%1
FOSUN TOURISM GROUP34.55%1 768
PLAYA HOTELS & RESORTS N.V.41.01%1 378
MAHINDRA HOLIDAYS & RESORTS INDIA LTD73.35%662
EMEI SHAN TOURISM CO.,LTD2.83%509
ARENA HOSPITALITY GROUP D.D.-8.28%244