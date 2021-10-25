Australian Adventure Tourism : Jobkeeper Payments Notification Release to Market

Jobkeeper Payments Notiﬁcation

A notice for release to the market under subsection 323DB(1) of the Corporations Act 2001- jobkeeper payments disclosure by listed entity.

Date of this notice 10/25/2021

Listed entity details

Australian Business Number (ABN) ASX/NSX/SSX issuer code 80010547912 AAT Name of the listed entity Australian Adventure Tourism Group Limited

Jobkeeper payments

This notice relates to the ﬁnancial years ended 06/30/2020 (FY 1) and 06/30/2021 (FY 2).

The number of individuals for whom the listed entity or a subsidiary of the listed entity received a jobkeeper payment for a jobkeeper fortnight that ended in the ﬁnancial year(within the meaning of the Coronavirus Economic Response Package (Payments and Beneﬁts) Rules 2020).

FY 1: 22 FY 2: 22

The sum of all jobkeeper payments the listed entity, and each subsidiary of the listed entity, received in a jobkeeper fortnight that ended in the ﬁnancial year.

FY 1: $192,000 FY 2: $447,750

Has the listed entity or a subsidiary of the listed entity, made one or more voluntary payments (whether or not in the ﬁnancial year) to the Commonwealth by way of a repayment of jobkeeper payments received by the listed entity or a subsidiary of the listed in the ﬁnancial year?

NO

If the listed entity or a subsidiary of the listed entity has made such a voluntary payment or payments -the sum of those payments: