Australian Adventure Tourism Group Limited
Notice of Annual General Meeting - 2021
The Annual General Meeting of :
Australian Adventure Tourism Group Limited (ABN: 80 010 547 912)
|
will be held at:
|
|
|
Venue:
|
The meeting is an ON-LINE only meeting
|
Date:
|
Tuesday 30th November 2021
|
|
Time:
|
2:00pm (AEST - Brisbane Time)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
ON-LINELOG-IN DETAILS - ZOOM
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Meeting ID:
|
875 9513 1377
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Passcode:
|
743495
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
One tap mobile
|
|
Passcode
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Australia
|
|
+61861193900,,87595131377#
|
*743495#
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
+61871501149,,87595131377#
|
*743495#
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Within Australia - Dial by your State location
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
QLD: +61 7 3185 3730
|
NSW: +61 2 8015 6011
|
VIC : +61 3 7018 2005
|
|
|
|
|
|
WA: +61 8 6119 3900
|
SA: +61 8 7150 1149
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
International Callers
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Find your local
|
https://us02web.zoom.us/u/kbHx2x2cki
|
|
number:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Join by Skype for
|
https://us02web.zoom.us/skype/87595131377
|
|
Business
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Page 1
Notice of General Meeting
Notice is hereby given that the 2021 Annual General Meeting (AGM) of the Shareholders of Australian Adventure Tourism Group Limited ('Company') will be held as an online only or "virtual" meeting on Tuesday 30th November 2021 at 2:00pm.
The Explanatory Memorandum to this Notice of Meeting (NOM) provides additional information on matters to be considered at the Meeting and the process for attendance. The Explanatory Memorandum and Proxy Form are part of this Notice of Meeting.
Due to the COVID-19 virus pandemic and following guidance from regulators, the Board has decided there will not be a physical meeting where shareholders can attend in person.
In accordance with the temporary modifications to the Corporations Act 2001 (Cth) under the Corporations (Coronavirus Economic Response) Determination (No #)2020, The Company is not sending printed copies of the NOM to shareholders. Electronic copies will be sent to all shareholders with valid email addresses lodged with the Company's share registry, Boardroom Limited at the date of the Notice
The Notice of Meeting documents can be viewed and downloaded from the NSX link below:
NSX Link - Announcements: Notice of Annual General Meeting and Annual Report https://www.nsx.com.au/marketdata/company-directory/announcements/AAT/
|
Zoom Link for AGM attendance Meeting ID 875 9513 1377
|
Passcode: 743495
https://us02web.zoom.us/j/87595131377?pwd=Y1NJZEtOb1MzUVlXYUkxdFVKRDUxZz09
Shareholders who do not already have a Zoom account should register with Zoom well in advance of the Meeting to avoid any delays on the day of the Meeting. To set up a Zoom account simply search Zoom account setup via a web browser and follow prompts.
Shareholders will be able to participate in the Meeting by:
-
Voting their Shares (subject to any applicable voting exclusion) prior to the Meeting by lodging the enclosed proxy form by no later than 2:00pm on Monday 29th November 2021.
-
Lodging any questions in advance of the Meeting by emailing the questions to the Company Secretary at shareholders@aatgroup.com.auby no later than 2:00pm on Thursday 25 November 2021.
If you are unable to access any of the Meeting documents online, please contact the Assistant Company Secretary by telephone on +617 4960 1100 or by email to shareholders@aatgroup.com.aufor assistance.
Shareholders are urged to vote at the Meeting by returning a completed Proxy form. Instructions on how to complete and lodge a Proxy Form are set out in the Explanatory Memorandum.
Proxy forms must be received by no later than 2:00pm (AEST - Brisbane time) on Monday 29th November 2021.
Terms and abbreviations used in this Notice and Explanatory Memorandum are defined in Schedule 1 of the Explanatory Memorandum.
All time references in this NOM are to AEST - Brisbane Time
Agenda
ANNUAL REPORT
To receive and consider the financial statements of the Company and the reports of the Directors and Auditors for the financial year ended 30 June 2021.
RESOLUTION 1 - REMUNERATION REPORT (NON-BINDING)
To consider, and if thought fit, to pass with or without amendment the following as an ordinary resolution:
"That for the purposes of section 250R(2) of the Corporations Act 2001 (Cth) and for all other purposes, Shareholders adopt the Remuneration Report set out in the Directors' Report for the
year ending 2021."
A voting exclusion statement is set out below.
RESOLUTION 2- DIRECTOR RETIREMENT BY ROTATION NATHAN LEMAN
To consider, and if thought fit, to pass with or without amendment the following as an ordinary resolution:
"That Nathan Leman, a director of the Company, who retires by rotation in accordance with Article
49 of the Company's Constitution and for all other purposes, and offers himself for re-election, to be re-elected as a Director."
The voting exclusion statement is set out below.
VOTING PROHIBITION AND EXCLUSION STATEMENTS
Corporations Act
The Corporations Act prohibits votes being cast (in any capacity) on the following resolutions by any of the following persons:
|
|
Resolution
|
Persons Excluded from Voting
|
|
Resolution 1 -
|
A vote on this Resolution must not be cast (in any capacity) by or on
|
|
Remuneration Report
|
behalf of the following persons:
|
|
(Non-Binding)
|
(a)
|
a member of the Key Management Personnel, details of whose
|
|
|
|
remuneration are included in the Remuneration Report; or
|
|
|
(b)
|
a Closely Related Party of such a member.
|
|
|
However, a person described above may cast a vote on this
|
|
|
Resolution as a proxy if the vote is not cast on behalf of a person
|
|
|
described above and either:
|
|
|
(c)
|
the voter is appointed as a proxy by writing that specifies the
|
|
|
|
way the proxy is to vote on this Resolution; or
|
|
|
(d)
|
the voter is the Chair of the Meeting and the appointment of
|
|
|
|
the chair as proxy:
|
|
|
|
(i)
|
does not specify the way the proxy is to vote on the
|
|
|
|
|
Resolution; and
|
|
|
|
(ii)
|
expressly authorises the Chair to exercise the proxy
|
|
|
|
|
even if this Resolution is connected directly or indirectly
|
|
|
|
|
with the remuneration of a member of the Key
|
|
|
|
|
Management Personnel for the Company.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Page 3
However, a person is not prevented from casting a vote if:
-
it is cast by a person as a proxy appointed by writing that specifies how the proxy is to vote on the proposed resolution; and
-
it is not cast on behalf of a related party or associate of a kind referred to above.
Listing Rule 14
In accordance with Listing Rule 14, the Company will disregard any votes cast on the following Resolutions by the following persons:
|
Resolution 1
|
- Remuneration
|
Directors and Key Management Personnel and Persons
|
Report
|
|
described below.
|
|
|
|
Resolution 2
|
- Rotation of
|
Nathan Leman or any associate of Nathan Leman.
Director, Nathan Leman
However, the Company need not disregard a vote if:
-
it is cast by a person as proxy for a person who is entitled to vote, in accordance with the direction on the Proxy Form; or
-
it is cast by the person chairing the Meeting as proxy for a person who is entitled to vote, in accordance with a direction on the Proxy Form to vote as the proxy decides.
By order of the Board of Directors.
Australian Adventure Tourism Group Limited
Michael Hackett
Acting Company Secretary
29 October 2020
Page 4
Australian Adventure Tourism Group Limited
ABN 80 010 547 912
Explanatory Memorandum
2 INTRODUCTION
This Explanatory Memorandum has been prepared for the information of Shareholders in connection with the business to be conducted at the Meeting to be held virtually on Tuesday 30th November 2021 at 2:00pm (AEST - Brisbane Time). The purpose of this Explanatory Memorandum is to provide information to Shareholders in deciding how to vote on the Resolutions set out in the Notice.
Unless otherwise indicated, in this Explanatory Memorandum references to Shares means existing ordinary shares in the Company at the date of this.
This Explanatory Memorandum should be read in conjunction with and forms part of the accompanying Notice, and includes the following:
|
1
|
INTRODUCTION.................................................................................................
|
5
|
2
|
FORWARD LOOKING STATEMENTS................................................................
|
5
|
3
|
ACTION TO BE TAKEN BY SHAREHOLDERS ..................................................
|
5
|
4
|
ANNUAL REPORT..............................................................................................
|
6
|
5
|
RESOLUTION 1 - REMUNERATION REPORT (NON-BINDING).......................
|
7
|
6
|
RESOLUTION 2- RE-ELECTION OF DIRECTOR - NATHAN LEMAN ...............
|
7
A Proxy Form is located at the end of the Explanatory Memorandum.
Please contact the Acting Company Secretary on +61 7 4964 1100 if you wish to discuss any matter concerning the Meeting procedure.
-
FORWARD LOOKING STATEMENTS
This Explanatory Memorandum contains forward-looking statements that, despite being based on the Company's current expectations about future events, are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and assumptions, many of which are outside the control of the Company and the Directors. These known and unknown risks, uncertainties and assumptions, could cause actual results, performance or achievements to materially differ from future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by forward-looking statements in this Explanatory Memorandum.
-
ACTION TO BE TAKEN BY SHAREHOLDERS
Shareholders should read the Notice and this Explanatory Memorandum carefully before deciding how to vote on the Resolutions.
4.1 Proxies
All Shareholders are invited and encouraged to attend the Meeting. Any Shareholder who is unable to attend in person, may appoint a representative (or proxy) to attend on their behalf by signing and returning the Proxy Form (attached to the Notice) to the Company in accordance with the instructions on the Proxy Form. The Company encourages Shareholders completing a Proxy Form to direct the proxy how to vote on each Resolution. The Proxy Form must be received no later than 48 hours before the commencement of the Meeting, i.e., by no later than 11.00am (AEST - Brisbane Time) on Monday 29th November 2021. Any Proxy Form received after that time will not be valid for the Meeting. A Proxy Form may be lodged in the following ways:
This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.
Disclaimer
Australian Adventure Tourism Group Ltd. published this content on 31 October 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 October 2021 23:16:06 UTC.