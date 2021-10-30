Notice of Annual General Meeting 2021

Notice of General Meeting

Notice is hereby given that the 2021 Annual General Meeting (AGM) of the Shareholders of Australian Adventure Tourism Group Limited ('Company') will be held as an online only or "virtual" meeting on Tuesday 30th November 2021 at 2:00pm.

The Explanatory Memorandum to this Notice of Meeting (NOM) provides additional information on matters to be considered at the Meeting and the process for attendance. The Explanatory Memorandum and Proxy Form are part of this Notice of Meeting.

Due to the COVID-19 virus pandemic and following guidance from regulators, the Board has decided there will not be a physical meeting where shareholders can attend in person.

In accordance with the temporary modifications to the Corporations Act 2001 (Cth) under the Corporations (Coronavirus Economic Response) Determination (No #)2020, The Company is not sending printed copies of the NOM to shareholders. Electronic copies will be sent to all shareholders with valid email addresses lodged with the Company's share registry, Boardroom Limited at the date of the Notice

The Notice of Meeting documents can be viewed and downloaded from the NSX link below:

NSX Link - Announcements: Notice of Annual General Meeting and Annual Report https://www.nsx.com.au/marketdata/company-directory/announcements/AAT/

Zoom Link for AGM attendance Meeting ID 875 9513 1377 Passcode: 743495

https://us02web.zoom.us/j/87595131377?pwd=Y1NJZEtOb1MzUVlXYUkxdFVKRDUxZz09

Shareholders who do not already have a Zoom account should register with Zoom well in advance of the Meeting to avoid any delays on the day of the Meeting. To set up a Zoom account simply search Zoom account setup via a web browser and follow prompts.

Shareholders will be able to participate in the Meeting by:

Voting their Shares (subject to any applicable voting exclusion) prior to the Meeting by lodging the enclosed proxy form by no later than 2:00pm on Monday 29 th November 2021.

November 2021. Lodging any questions in advance of the Meeting by emailing the questions to the Company Secretary at shareholders@aatgroup.com.au by no later than 2:00pm on Thursday 25 November 2021.

If you are unable to access any of the Meeting documents online, please contact the Assistant Company Secretary by telephone on +617 4960 1100 or by email to shareholders@aatgroup.com.aufor assistance.

Shareholders are urged to vote at the Meeting by returning a completed Proxy form. Instructions on how to complete and lodge a Proxy Form are set out in the Explanatory Memorandum.

Proxy forms must be received by no later than 2:00pm (AEST - Brisbane time) on Monday 29th November 2021.

Terms and abbreviations used in this Notice and Explanatory Memorandum are defined in Schedule 1 of the Explanatory Memorandum.

All time references in this NOM are to AEST - Brisbane Time