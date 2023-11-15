Australian Agricultural Company Limited reported earnings results for the half year ended September 30, 2023. For the half year, the company reported revenue was AUD 135.37 million compared to AUD 350.12 million a year ago. Net loss was AUD 105.54 million compared to net income of AUD 51.57 million a year ago.

Basic loss per share from continuing operations was AUD 0.1763 compared to basic earnings per share from continuing operations of AUD 0.0864 a year ago. Diluted loss per share from continuing operations was AUD 0.1763 compared to diluted earnings per share from continuing operations of AUD 0.0863 a year ago.