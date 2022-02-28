Log in
    AAC   AU000000AAC9

AUSTRALIAN AGRICULTURAL COMPANY LIMITED

(AAC)
02/22 12:10:48 am
1.65 AUD   +1.85%
Australian Farm Commodity Harvest Forecast To Reach Record Levels, ABARES Says

02/28/2022 | 01:14pm EST
By James Glynn

SYDNEY--The value of Australian agricultural commodities is forecast to reach record highs in the year ending June 30, but a return to normality will follow, the Australian Bureau of Agricultural and Resource Economics and Sciences said in its latest crop report Tuesday.

The gross value of agricultural production is forecast to be a record 81 billion Australian dollars (US$58.57 billion) in 2021-2022, beating the previous year's record by over A$12 billion, ABARES Executive Director Jared Greenville said.

"This is an unprecedented result, and it can be put down to a combination of record high crop production, and the highest prices for Australian agricultural produce in 32 years," he said.

"Australian farmers have harvested what will be the most valuable winter crop ever, even after accounting for flood and rain damage in parts of New South Wales," Mr. Greenvile added.

The total value of agriculture, fisheries and forestry production will also reach a record of almost A$87 billion in 2021-2022, the report said.

However, the value of agricultural production is forecast to fall around 6% to A$76 billion in 2022-2023 due to an expected return to average seasonal conditions, but would still be the second highest on record.

With production at record highs and prices at elevated levels, increases in income are likely to far outweigh the additional pressure of higher input costs for fuel, fertilizer, chemicals and labor, ABARES said.


Write to James Glynn at james.glynn@wsj.com; @JamesGlynnWSJ


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

02-28-22 1314ET

